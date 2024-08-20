Vote: Who is the best Missouri high school running back in 2024?
The 2024 Missouri high school football season is quickly approaching. With Week 1 games getting closer and closer, SBLive has been taking a look at the top returning players at every position.
We took a look at the top 30 quarterbacks in the Show-Me State, top 50 running backs, top 40 wide receivers, top 25 tight ends, top 50 offensive linemen, top 40 defensive linemen and top 40 linebackers and the top 40 defensive backs to watch this fall.
Now we are turning to our High School on SI readers to decide which of those will be the best of the best in Missouri high school football this season.
Check out our write-ups on every player and vote in the poll below.
The voting will conclude Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11:59 p.m. Central.
TOP RETURNING RUNNING BACKS IN MISSOURI IN 2024
Names are listed in alphabetical order
Hunter Adams, sr., Ava
After missing most of his sophomore season at Ava with a knee injury, the 6-1, 205-pounder returned with a vengeance as a junior last season with 1,712 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.
Jaylen Ballard, jr., Francis Howell
A fast 5-9, 185-pounder, Ballard ran for 441 yards and two touchdowns on just 51 carries a year ago as the duo of running back Maddox Duncan and quarterback Adam Shipley paced the Vikings’ running game. Those two have graduated and now Ballard and senior RB Richard Rankin Jr. are poised to carry the load.
Keyshawn Boyd, jr., Cape Girardeau Central
Boyd, a 6-0, 200-pounder, is coming off a sophomore season where he rushed for 2,063 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.
Ghustice Brownlee, sr., Raytown
An explosive 5-7, 155-pounder, Brownlee has the potential to turn any run into a highlight-worthy play.
Xavier Wisdom, sr., Butler
One of the driving forces for a Bears squad that went 9-2 a year ago, Wisdom ran for 1,400 yards, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 255 yards and a TD.
Larry Cascone, sr., St. Pius X (KC)
A 6-1, 210-pounder, Cascone had a big junior season for St. Pius X. He ran for 1,462 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, and scored 21 touchdowns.
Quade Chatmon, sr., Lee’s Summit North
Has received offers from Kent State, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State. With the graduation of some talented running backs from last season, Chatmon will have a chance to carry more of the load this fall.
Jack Cheaney, sr., Nevada
A 6-0, 175-pounder, Cheaney had a monster junior season a year ago when he rushed for 2,056 yards and 31 touchdowns. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry.
Trevor Codak, jr., Eureka
Codak, a 6-1, 185-pounder, came on strong for Eureka at the end of his sophomore season and finished with 850 total yards (748 rushing, 102 receiving) and 14 touchdowns, including five in one game. The Wildcats will have a strong offensive line, led by seniors Jack Lange (Missouri commit) and Stephen Meitz (Missouri State commit), and Codak could have a big junior season.
Landyn Collins, sr., Carthage
Collins, a 5-11, 205-pounder, took over as the go-to back for Carthage as a junior and ran for 1,489 yards and 17 touchdowns. He should be even better this fall with more experience.
Brady Dapkus, jr., Blair Oaks
Dapkus, a 6-1, 175-pounder, had a monster sophomore season at Southern Boone a year ago when he racked up 1,883 total yards (1,202 rushing, 681 receiving) and 31 touchdowns (19 rushing, 9 receiving, 3 returns). He transferred to powerhouse Blair Oaks midway through his junior year.
Braden Dodson, sr., Mt. Vernon
Ran for 1,720 yards and scored 23 touchdowns as a junior. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry.
Carter Dowell, jr., Troy Buchanan
Dowell had a strong sophomore season a year ago, rushing for 1,041 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, and seven touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 106 yards and a TD.
Mike Ferreira, sr., Hannibal
A 6-1, 185-pounder, Ferreira ran for 1,817 yards and scored 18 touchdowns a year ago while playing with Notre Dame signee Aneyas Williams and splitting carries. Ferreira could be one of the state’s most productive backs this season.
Gabe Fields, sr., St. Joseph Central (committed to Vanderbilt)
A dynamic 6-0, 200-pounder, Fields is ranked by On3 as the No. 18 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as No. 19 and by 247Sports as the No. 22 prospect. Ran for 1,642 yards, averaging 7.97 yards per carry, and 31 touchdowns as a junior.
Adam Gisler, jr., Platte County
A 5-9, 180-pounder, Gisler had a big sophomore season when he rushed for 1,262 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
Jax Glendenning, sr., Lebanon (committed to Harding University)
A fast and strong 5-8, 175-pounder, Glendenning ran for 1,533 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns as the primary back a year ago as Lebanon went 10-1. He ran for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns on just 85 carries as a sophomore. He committed to Division II powerhouse Harding University in May.
Jy’Ren Green, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
Green racked up 991 total yards (881 rushing, 110 receiving) and scored seven touchdowns in eight games as a junior and could have a breakout season this fall.
Antoine Gunn Jr., jr., Hazelwood Central
Gunn, a 5-10, 180-pounder, racked up 901 total yards (668 rushing, 233 receiving) and six total touchdowns as a sophomore
Austin Haas, sr., Warrenton
A 5-8, 170-pounder, was one of the driving forces behind Warrenton’s breakthrough 11-1 campaign a year ago. He racked up 1,972 total yards (1,712 rushing, 260 receiving) and scored 27 touchdowns.
Jaylon Hampton, soph., Jackson
Arguably the top freshman in the state a year ago, Hampton racked up 1,459 total yards (1,179 rushing, 280 receiving) and 25 total touchdowns as Jackson went 10-2. The 5-6, 160-pounder is going to be a problem for defenses for three more years.
Josh Hawkins, sr., St. Clair
Hawkins, a 5-9, 170-pounder, earned Class 3 first-team all-state honors as the go-to running back for a St. Clair squad that went 9-3.
Kendrick Hawkins, sr., Blue Springs South
Hawkins, a 5-10, 185-pounder, earned third-team all-state honors a year ago after running for 1,314 yards and scoring six touchdowns.
Jaxon Hicks, sr., Liberty (KC)
A 5-8, 165-pounder, Hicks led Liberty with 885 yards rushing and seven touchdowns a year ago
Madden Irving, sr., Chaminade
Irving had a breakout sophomore season two years ago when he rushed for 1,135 yards and scored seven TDs. Then as a junior last season he ran for 1,595 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
Carson Jacaway, sr., Father Tolton
A 5-9, 190-pounder, Jacaway earned third-team all-state honors in Class 2 as one of the key weapons on a high-scoring Tolton squad that went 13-1.
Hayden Lackman, jr., Blair Oaks
Lackman, a 6-1, 195-pounder, earned second-team all-state honors in Class 3 as one of the primary offensive weapons for a Blair Oaks squad that went 11-2 and advanced to the semifinals.
Kellen Lair, sr., Fair Grove
Lair put together one of the best statistical seasons in the Show-Me State a year ago when he rushed for 1,968 yards and 37 touchdowns. Can he be even more productive as a senior?
Justin Lehn, sr., St. Pius X (Festus)
Lehn, a 6-0, 210-pounder, was a monster on both sides of the ball a year ago as a running back and linebacker for St. Pius X. He ran for 1,653 yards and 23 touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 208 yards and four scores and finished with 28 total TDs. Defensively he was credited with 131 tackles and 14 sacks.
Bradarious Lewis, sr., Jefferson City
A 5-9, 170-pounder, Lewis ran for 1,268 yards, averaging 11.1 yards per carry, and 11 touchdowns in 12 games as a junior.
Jayden McCaster, jr., De Smet
A 5-9, 175-pounder, McCaster racked up 728 total yards (611 rushing, 117 receiving) and scored a team-high nine touchdowns as a sophomore while splitting time with a senior RB.
Duan McRoberts, sr., Wright City
Ran for 1,326 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns. Added 15 receptions for 134 yards and two scores. Finished with a team-high 19 touchdowns. Also spent time at quarterback, where he threw for 449 yards and five TDs.
Silas Midgyett, sr., Chillicothe
A 5-10, 200-pounder with speed, Midgyett ran for 1,285 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a junior for Chillicothe. He primed for a monster senior season for the Hornets.
Alex Morris, sr., Christian Brothers College (committed to University of Sioux Falls)
Morris, a 5-7, 170-pounder, ran for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago at CBC while splitting carries with teammates AJ Johnson and Courtney Rivers. All three are back again this fall – Johnson is a senior and Rivers is a junior – and each will contribute in the running game.
Travon Pankey, sr., Oak Park (committed to South Dakota State)
A speedy 6-1, 200-pounder, Pankey earned Class 6 first-team all-state honors as a junior after racking up 1,837 total yards and scoring 28 touchdowns.
Jamarion Parker, sr., Cardinal Ritter (committed to Nebraska)
Ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, the No. 5 prospect by On3 (industry) and as the No. 10 prospect by On3. Dynamic running back ran for 1,644 yards and 22 touchdowns and added 267 yards and four TDs receiving during Ritter’s championship season. Originally committed to Arkansas but later decommitted and ended up pledging to Nebraska instead.
Ryver Peppers, sr., Fort Osage (committed to Iowa State)
Ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and On3 (industry) and the No. 13 prospect by On3’s industry rankings. Ran for 1,642 yards, averaging 8 yards per carry, and 31 touchdowns as a junior. Also caught 16 passes for 149 yards and two TDs.
Cash Pomeroy, jr., Marionville
A big, strong and productive back, the 6-2, 240-pounder rushed for 1,340 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior as Marionville won the Class 1 state championship. Pomeroy will continue to be a problem for defenses the next two seasons.
Dylan Rebura, sr., Nixa
A 5-9, 155-pounder, Rebura racked up 1,288 yards and scored 18 touchdowns as a junior while splitting carries with another 1,000-yard rusher. As a senior, Rebura could carry a heavier workload behind one of the best offensive lines in the state.
Nate Reynolds, sr., Harrisonville
A 5-8, 175-pounder with speed and strength, Reynolds had a big junior season for Harrisonville with 1,857 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 11 games. He averaged 168.8 rushing yards per game.
Noah Spencer, sr., Oak Grove
Spencer earned first-team all-state honors in Class 3 a year ago after rushing for 1,781 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Messiah Smith, sr., Parkway North
Smith, a versatile 5-10, 175-pound playmaker, got called upon to play quarterback for a few games last season but finished with 1,352 rushing yards and 23 total TDs.
Martez Stephenson, jr., Lutheran North
A 5-8, 160-pounder, Stephenson was the Crusaders’ leading rusher among running backs as a sophomore a year ago. He finished with 862 total yards (671 rushing, 191 receiving) and six touchdowns. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry.
Gabe Studdard, sr., Odessa
Studdard, a 5-9, 155-pounder, earned Class 3 third-team all-state honors a year ago after rushing for 1,319 yards and 14 touchdowns and catching 14 passes for 177 yards and two scores.
Jordan Taylor, jr., St. Louis University High
A 5-10, 185-pounder, Taylor was poised for a big sophomore campaign a year ago but suffered a season-ending injury after rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown in SLUH’s first game. He received several Division I offers, including from Nebraska, before his sophomore season.
Jaylen Thomas, jr., Capital City
Thomas, a 5-10, 190-pounder, earned conference offensive player of the year honors after running for 2,086 yards and scoring 31 touchdowns.
Zai’Aire Thomas, sr., Cape Girardeau Central
The second Cape Central running back on this list, the 5-5, 165-pounder racked up 1,824 total yards (1,423 rushing, 401 receiving) and scored 27 total TDs a year ago.
Ka’Von Tiger, jr., Moberly
A 5-9, 200-pounder, Tiger showed what he was capable of a year ago as a sophomore when he rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns.
DeZephen Walker, jr., Raymore-Peculiar
One of the top running back prospects nationally in the Class of 2026, the fast and strong 6-0, 205-pounder has a rare combination of size and speed at the position.
Noah Walton, jr., Potosi
A 6-0, 190-pounder, Walton impressed with limited opportunities as a freshman and sophomore but should have a heavier workload in his junior season and will show what he is capable of.
