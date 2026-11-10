Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

The Missouri high school football playoffs continue to roll along and we are excited to reveal our nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Nov. 5-7.

Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week's winner, Connor Bramel from Clinton, who ran away with the poll with more than 90% of the vote.

The 3-6 Cardinals pulled an upset thanks to the senior running back. He had 29 carries for 288 yards and scored 6 times against Summit Christian Academy.

Previous winners

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park Hill; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia; Week 6: Alex Jones, Pacific; Week 7: Mathew Dembski, Liberty North; Week 8: Jair Morales, Park Hill; Week 9: Mason Griffin, Clever; Week 10: Connor Bramel, Clinton

Want to nominate an athlete from the second round of the playoffs? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Daylen Austin-Harvey, Christian Brothers

The Cadets moved into the district finals thanks to a big effort from the quarterback against DeSmet. He threw for 341 yards and 2 TDs and ran for 198 yards on 18 carries.

Carter Bloss, Moberly

The Spartans posted the 4th shutout of the season and Bloss broke the school’s single-season sack record with his 11th. The previous record had stood since 2000.

Isaac Coats, North Andrew

In a shootout game against Nodaway Valley, the senior hauled in 6 catches for 249 yards and scored 4 times for the Cardinals.

Austin Cravens, Salisbury

In a 64-0 win over Fayette, Cravens ran for 251 yards and scored 5 times on only 9 carries.

Landon Cunningham, Hallsville

The Indians got four touchdowns from the quarterback. He threw for 204 yards and 2 TDs and 58 yards and 2 more touchdowns on the ground in a win against St. Francis Borgia.

Chris Harris, Lee’s Summit West

The Missouri pledge broke the school record in his final game for the Titans, finishing with a new school best 227 yards receiving — coming on only 6 catches.

Caleb Hill, Platte County

He ran for three touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Lincoln College Prep in a Class 5 District 8 semifinal game. It was the 700th win in the program’s history for the Pirates.

Jake Nichols, Kansas City St. Pius X

The Warriors bested Chillicothe, 49-0. The junior quarterback was 12-for-19 passing for 259 yards and 7 TDs.

Will Niven, Bolivar

The defensive back had 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery as the Liberators upset Carl Junction in the district semifinals.

Blayne Patterson, Neosho

The Wildcats quarterback tallied 4 TDs in a 34-31 win over Branson. He ran 21 times for 219 yards with 2 TDs and added 117 yards passing with 2 TDs.

Tristan Petty, North Callaway

The senior had 7 catches for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also adding a 39-yard interception return in the Thunderbirds’ 60-18 win over California.

Grayson Pottorff, Sedalia Smith-Cotton

The junior had a 98-yard interception return for the Tigers in a win against Kansas City Ruskin.

Joe Roche, Logan-Rogersville

The senior had 26 carries for 283 yards and 8 touchdowns in an 85-26 win over Monett on Friday. His longest touchdown run was 95 yards.

Dalton Shannon, Mountain Grove

The Panthers rolled to a 56-10 win against Buffalo behind 5 TDs from the quarterback. He was 0-for-3 passing, but ran 15 times for 174 yards and the 5 scores.

Cam Sharp, De Smet Jesuit

In a loss to rival CBC, the junior rolled up 351 yards on the ground with 4 TDs. He averaged 12.5 yards per carry for the Spartans.

Reed Wilson, Nixa

The senior had 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack, 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 14 yards receiving, 28 yards rushing and 1 TD in a 49-0 win over Waynesville.