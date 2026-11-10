Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)
The Missouri high school football playoffs continue to roll along and we are excited to reveal our nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Nov. 5-7.
Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.
Congrats to last week's winner, Connor Bramel from Clinton, who ran away with the poll with more than 90% of the vote.
The 3-6 Cardinals pulled an upset thanks to the senior running back. He had 29 carries for 288 yards and scored 6 times against Summit Christian Academy.
Previous winners
Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park Hill; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia; Week 6: Alex Jones, Pacific; Week 7: Mathew Dembski, Liberty North; Week 8: Jair Morales, Park Hill; Week 9: Mason Griffin, Clever; Week 10: Connor Bramel, Clinton
Want to nominate an athlete from the second round of the playoffs? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees
Daylen Austin-Harvey, Christian Brothers
The Cadets moved into the district finals thanks to a big effort from the quarterback against DeSmet. He threw for 341 yards and 2 TDs and ran for 198 yards on 18 carries.
Carter Bloss, Moberly
The Spartans posted the 4th shutout of the season and Bloss broke the school’s single-season sack record with his 11th. The previous record had stood since 2000.
Isaac Coats, North Andrew
In a shootout game against Nodaway Valley, the senior hauled in 6 catches for 249 yards and scored 4 times for the Cardinals.
Austin Cravens, Salisbury
In a 64-0 win over Fayette, Cravens ran for 251 yards and scored 5 times on only 9 carries.
Landon Cunningham, Hallsville
The Indians got four touchdowns from the quarterback. He threw for 204 yards and 2 TDs and 58 yards and 2 more touchdowns on the ground in a win against St. Francis Borgia.
Chris Harris, Lee’s Summit West
The Missouri pledge broke the school record in his final game for the Titans, finishing with a new school best 227 yards receiving — coming on only 6 catches.
Caleb Hill, Platte County
He ran for three touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Lincoln College Prep in a Class 5 District 8 semifinal game. It was the 700th win in the program’s history for the Pirates.
Jake Nichols, Kansas City St. Pius X
The Warriors bested Chillicothe, 49-0. The junior quarterback was 12-for-19 passing for 259 yards and 7 TDs.
Will Niven, Bolivar
The defensive back had 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery as the Liberators upset Carl Junction in the district semifinals.
Blayne Patterson, Neosho
The Wildcats quarterback tallied 4 TDs in a 34-31 win over Branson. He ran 21 times for 219 yards with 2 TDs and added 117 yards passing with 2 TDs.
Tristan Petty, North Callaway
The senior had 7 catches for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also adding a 39-yard interception return in the Thunderbirds’ 60-18 win over California.
Grayson Pottorff, Sedalia Smith-Cotton
The junior had a 98-yard interception return for the Tigers in a win against Kansas City Ruskin.
Joe Roche, Logan-Rogersville
The senior had 26 carries for 283 yards and 8 touchdowns in an 85-26 win over Monett on Friday. His longest touchdown run was 95 yards.
Dalton Shannon, Mountain Grove
The Panthers rolled to a 56-10 win against Buffalo behind 5 TDs from the quarterback. He was 0-for-3 passing, but ran 15 times for 174 yards and the 5 scores.
Cam Sharp, De Smet Jesuit
In a loss to rival CBC, the junior rolled up 351 yards on the ground with 4 TDs. He averaged 12.5 yards per carry for the Spartans.
Reed Wilson, Nixa
The senior had 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack, 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 14 yards receiving, 28 yards rushing and 1 TD in a 49-0 win over Waynesville.
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.