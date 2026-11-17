The Missouri high school football playoffs continue to roll along and we are excited to reveal our nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Nov. 12-14.

Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week's winner, Caleb Hill from Platte County, who got 71% of the votes.

He ran for three touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Lincoln College Prep in a Class 5 District 8 semifinal game. It was the 700th win in the program’s history for the Pirates.

Previous winners

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park Hill; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia; Week 6: Alex Jones, Pacific; Week 7: Mathew Dembski, Liberty North; Week 8: Jair Morales, Park Hill; Week 9: Mason Griffin, Clever; Week 10: Connor Bramel, Clinton; Week 11: Caleb Hill, Platte County

Want to nominate an athlete from the playoffs? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Jude Archer, Worth County

The senior had 6 tackles and 3 interceptions and then added 272 yards rushing and 5 TDs in Worth County’s 50-32 victory over Princeton in 8-man action.

Chapel Banner, Bolivar

The Liberators pulled an upset over Logan-Rogersville, 26-14, to reach the playoffs. He threw for 197 yards and 2 TDs and ran the ball 14 times for 105 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

Luke Britt, Salisbury

The Panthers ran for 383 yards against Western on Friday. The sophomore had 17 carries for 121 yards and scored 4 times.

Jayden Burleson, Fort Zumwalt North

The senior running back/safety had a 55-yard interception return, a 50-yard kickoff return and a 2-yard touchdown run in a win vs. Wentzville Timberland.

Baelor Cutbirth, Republic

The running back finished with 202 yards and scored twice on 14 carries in a 56-13 win over Neosho to win the Class 5 District 6 championship.

Quinton Echols, Liberty North

The Eagles beat Oak Park, 41-14, and the junior had a big day on defense. He finished with 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and 1 interception.

Harlan Futrell Jr., St. John Vianney

The 9th grader led the Griffins to the Class 4 playoffs with a 35-14 win over Sullivan. He threw for 367 yards and 3 TDs and ran for 103 yards and another TD.

Brock Holmes, Rock Port

In a 76-26 win over Nodaway Valley, the senior ran the ball 27 times for 381 yards and scored 6 touchdowns in the 8-man District 6 finals.

Malachi Johnson, St. Louis Lift For Life Academy Charter

The Kansas State pledge had 10 tackles and recorded 3 of the Cardinals’ 6 sacks in a 24-6 win over University City.

Zac Kem, Eureka

The Wildcats beat Rockwood Summit in a district title game. Thejunior ran for 218 yards and 4 touchdowns and also threw a 38-yard touchdown, finishing with 154 yards passing.

Kason Lance, Blair Oaks

His 67-yard punt return started the scoring and then he had a 56-yard touchdown catch and capped his day with a 12-yard touchdown catch in a 55-0 win over North Callaway.

Tre Lococo, Troy Buchanan

The Trojans posted a 42-14 win over Fort Zumwalt West. The junior ran the ball 27 times, rolling up 321 yards and scoring 3 times.

Hunter Mattingly, St. Vincent

The sophomore quarterback led the Indians to a 42-25 win over Kelly and accounted for 6 TDs in the Class 2 District 1 finals

Graham McKim, Southern Boone

The Eagles are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The senior quarterback ran for 4 touchdowns and threw another one. His last touchdown run came in OT and was the game-winner in a 42-35 win.

Adam McKnight, Nixa

The quarterback ran for 2 touchdowns, passed for 3 touchdowns and then had a sack on the final play of the game to ice a 34-27 win over rival Ozark in the district finals.

Kingston McPike, CBC

The junior, a 3-star recruit, had 4 catches for 174 yards and had 3 touchdowns — 36, 52 and 53 yards — in a 36-6 win vs. Kirkwood.

Gash Miller, Savannah

In his final high school, the senior hauled in a pair of interceptions for the Savages in a loss to Kearney. Miller finished the year with 7 interceptions.

Carter Mullen, Rockhurst

The junior linebacker hauled in his 1st interception of the season with 57 seconds left to help the Hawklets hold on for a 24-16 win over Ray-Pec.

Conner Neely, Miller

His 2-yard touchdown in overtime helped Miller snap an 11-game losing streak to Marionville, winning the Class 1 District 3 championship — the school’s first playoff trip since 2012.

Gavin Strong, Fair Grove

The Eagles knocked off Springfield Catholic in the Class 2 District 3 finals and the junior had 2 interceptions.

Dauda Woolace, Butler

The running back/linebacker had 11 tackles, 2 TFL, a 48-yard fumble return for a score and ran for 76 yards and 2 more touchdowns for the Bears in a win against Lafayette County, 52-8.