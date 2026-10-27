Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)
Week 9 of the Missouri high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 15-17
Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.
Congrats to last week's winner, Jair Morales from Park Hill, who got 42% of the vote. It was the second straight week a kicker won.
In a win over defending state champion Lee’s Summit on Friday, the junior booted a 55-yard field goal for the Eagles.
Previous winners
Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park Hill; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia; Week 6: Alex Jones, Pacific; Week 7: Mathew Dembski, Liberty North; Week 8: Jair Morales, Park Hill
Want to nominate an athlete from Games in Week 9? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees
Eli Beckett, Malden
In a 43-7 win over Donovan, the running back accounted for six total touchdowns and added an interception. He ran for 175 yards and five touchdowns.
Wyatt Erickson, Blue Springs
The senior threw for 417 yards and five touchdowns in a victory against Liberty.
Jonah Fields, Nixa
The Eagles got a 54-yard field goal from Fields on Thursday, the eighth-longest in MSHSAA history.
Reece Fredrickson, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
During a victory against Columbia Father Tolton Catholic, the Guardians’ senior ran for 332 yards and five touchdowns.
Dorian Gonzales, Bolivar
The senior had two catches and scored on both of them as the Liberators beat Springfield Parkview.
Max Gray, John Burroughs
The senior running back had 18 carries for 142 yards and three scores to help the Bombers win Friday vs. Veritas Christian Academy.
Mason Griffin, Clever
The middle linebacker had a couple of returns for a score and added 11 tackles and 2 TFLs for loss in a win against Reeds Spring.
Wyatt Hallam, Fair Grove
The Eagles blasted Buffalo, 56-7. In the game, Hallam ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a score as well. He finished with 162 yards rushing and added 3 tackles, two for loss.
Antonio Hollywood, Kennett
He eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing this season with a 230-yard effort against Fredericktown on Friday. He ran for four touchdowns in the win for the Indians.
Tatum Hough, Boonville
The senior completed 19 of 23 passes for 271 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for a score as the Pirates beat Fulton.
Ty Lange, Liberty North
In a game against Lee Summit West on Friday, the senior recorded 19 tackles for the Eagles.
Levi McAfee, North Andrew
The quarterback ran for 260 yards and five touchdowns and threw for another in the Cardinals’ win versus Stanberry.
Jasper Orr, Raytown
Pushed into action due to an injury, threw the game-winning touchdown in the 4th to help the Blue Jays beat rival Raytown South, 21-20
Vicente Pastrana, Branson
The Pirates quarterback ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a win vs. Logan-Rogersville. That secured the Ozark Mountain Conference title for Branson for the third year in a row.
Jeremiah Reed, Lift for Life Charter Academy
In a close win Saturday versus Columbia Hickman, the defensive back had a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown, 13 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Rocky Sharp, DeSmet Jesuit
The sophomore returned a kickoff and a punt return for a touchdown in a 58–28 win over Lutheran North.
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.