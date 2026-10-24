Missouri High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The Missouri high school football season continues into late October, and High School On SI has final scores.
Missouri High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Pattonville 37, Hazelwood East 31
Normandy 36, Affton 7
(#9) Rockhurst 16, (#19) St. Louis University 10
Bayless/Hancock 16, Duchesne 6
Ritenour 34, Hazelwood Central 12
Jennings 44, Clayton/Brentwood 6
Timberland 21, Howell Central 14
Seckman 21, Parkway North 14
Howell North 24, St. Charles 8
Rockwood Summit 40, Marquette 14
Poplar Bluff 14, Hillsboro 7
North Andrew 72, Stanberry 43
Capital City 13, Miller Career Academy/Sumner (forfeit)
Helias 56, Lincoln College Prep 6
Forsyth 64, Hollister 28
(#8) Raymore-Peculiar 42, (#11) Blue Springs South 10
Mountain Grove 28, Thayer 14
Sherwood 19, Versailles 12
Cole Camp 17, Adrian 14
West Plains 33, Marshfield 10
Carl Junction 44, Hillcrest 7
Central 50, East 14
Branson 28, Logan-Rogersville 21
Palmyra 50, Monroe City 0
Benton 31, Chillicothe 20
Malden 48, Doniphan 7
Pleasant Hope/Halfway/Early 52, Missouri Military Academy 0
Hardin-Central/Norborne 58, Northwest 38
Rock Port 58, Mound City 8
Summit Christian Academy 27, Mt. Vernon 21
Raytown 21, Raytown South 20
(#4) Blue Springs 52, Liberty 35
Louisiana 30, Montgomery County 16
North Shelby 68, Keytesville 16
UACK (CO-OP) 50, Cameron 42
Lee’s Summit West 42, (#7) Liberty North 28
Warrenton 21, St. Francis Borgia 14
Moberly 42, Mexico 0
Caruthersville 34, North Point 14
Hannibal 54, Fort Zumwalt West 47
Harrisburg 22, Fayette 14
Fair Grove 56, Buffalo 7
Oak Grove 35, Harrisonville 10
Scott City 42, East Prairie 6
Clark County 35, Scotland County 34
Smithville 61, Winnetonka 20
Sikeston 42, Charleston 0
Maysville 36, South Harrison 8
Rich Hill/Hume 48, New Heights Christian Academy 6
Skyline 48, Diamond 20
Webb City 42, Joplin 35
Windsor 56, Confluence Prep Academy 6
Albany 70, PNDW (CO-OP) 8
Union 28, St. Clair 7
Saxony Lutheran 38, Priory 13
Carrollton 44, Lafayette County 30
Sarcoxie 32, Ash Grove 8
(#3) St. Pius X 34, Oak Park 28
Mid-Buchanan 61, Penney 0
Perryville 27, Cuba 20
Knox County 54, Polo 20
(#17) Savannah 63, Excelsior Springs 0
(#24) Eureka 14, Lindbergh 13
Kennett 53, Fredericktown 14
(#12) Lee’s Summit North 30, Park Hill 3
Marionville 36, Pierce City 10
Santa Fe 38, Sweet Springs 30
Macon 13, Highland (forfeit)
Camdenton 14, Rolla 10
South Nodaway 58, Stewartsville/Osborn 32
(#22) Chaminade College Prep 55, Howell 42
(#16) North Kansas City 61, Central 13
KCECA 36, Northland Christian 14
DeSoto 17, Herculaneum 14
Jefferson 23, St. Vincent 14
Orchard Farm 55, Lutheran 16
Kirkwood 35, Lafayette 7
East Buchanan 33, Plattsburg 20
Rock Bridge 20, (#15) St. Mary’s South Side 12
Crystal City 28, Grandview 8
Cassville 28, Nevada 0
Smith-Cotton 46, Marshall 0
(#20) Lamar 55, Monett 28
South Callaway 45, Linn 16
Richmond 48, Lexington 6
Southern Boone 42, Osage 35
Fox 42, Parkway Central 14
(#14) Valle Catholic 52, St. Pius X 6
(#1) Jackson 38, (#10) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 12
Seneca 42, McDonald County 7
Park Hill South 33, Fort Osage 30
Pleasant Hill 27, Center 12
Maryville 41, Odessa 7
Salem 39, Cabool 6
Central 30, Dexter 27
Springfield Catholic 34, Strafford 33
Northwest 22, Oakville 21
Tipton 41, Russellville 12
North County 49, Ste. Genevieve 27
Drexel/Miami 70, Greenfield 52
Fort Zumwalt North 14, Troy-Buchanan 7
Slater 66, Braymer 24
Centralia 48, South Shelby 16
Pacific 34, St. James 29
California 35, Eldon 19
Paris 50, Lincoln 0
North Callaway 63, Wright City 14
Salisbury 50, Westran 8
Miller 28, Stockton/Sheldon 14
Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 14, Windsor 6
Marceline 15, Brookfield 12
(#13) Lee’s Summit 35, Staley 18
(#2) Kearney 50, Ruskin 0
Boonville 55, Fulton 26
Wellington-Napoleon 48, Concordia 13
Jefferson City 55, MICDS 35
Holden 35, Knob Noster/Leeton 27
Osceola 50, Jasper 12
(#6) De Smet Jesuit 58, Lutheran North 28
(#21) Blair Oaks 28, Hallsville 13
Grandview 56, Truman 8
Archie 50, Liberal/Bronaugh 0
Lutheran South 42, Veritas Christian Academy 18
Kelly 22, Potosi 15
Platte County 49, Belton 0
Winfield 36, Van-Far 6
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 70, King City 12
Ozark 42, Kickapoo 0
McCluer North 44, Webster Groves 0
Republic 42, Willard 15
Louisburg 42, Warsaw 7
Bolivar 55, Parkview 24
Clever 40, Reeds Spring 7
Lawson 47, North Platte 0
Lockwood/Golden City 68, Midway 18
Ava 39, Willow Springs 19
Gallatin/Tri-County 43, Trenton 7
St. Michael the Archangel 41, Father Tolton 21
Warrensburg 58, Clinton 0
(#18) Farmington 49, Central 7
St. Charles West 52, Fort Zumwalt East 28
Lebanon 56, Waynesville 23
Orrick 52, St. Paul Lutheran 44
Grain Valley 42, Chrisman 6
East Newton 34, Aurora 14
Butler 32, El Dorado Springs 19
Appleton City 52, Bishop LeBlond 30
Neosho 51, Carthage 48
Pembroke Hill 49, Van Horn 14
Bowling Green 49, Mark Twain 6
West Platte 48, Lathrop 28
Gateway Tech 56, Battle 21
Washington 62, Holt 22
Putnam County 49, Milan 0
East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 46, DeKalb 30
Middle Tennessee Christian 48, Hayti 6
Lighthouse Christian 55, Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool 0
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917