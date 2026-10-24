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Missouri High School Football Final Scores - October 23

See final results for each game of Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
CBC quarterback Daylen Austin-Harvey
CBC quarterback Daylen Austin-Harvey | Nate Latsch

The Missouri high school football season continues into late October, and High School On SI has final scores.

Missouri High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Pattonville 37, Hazelwood East 31

Normandy 36, Affton 7

(#9) Rockhurst 16, (#19) St. Louis University 10

Bayless/Hancock 16, Duchesne 6

Ritenour 34, Hazelwood Central 12

Jennings 44, Clayton/Brentwood 6

Timberland 21, Howell Central 14

Seckman 21, Parkway North 14

Howell North 24, St. Charles 8

Rockwood Summit 40, Marquette 14

Poplar Bluff 14, Hillsboro 7

North Andrew 72, Stanberry 43

Capital City 13, Miller Career Academy/Sumner (forfeit)

Helias 56, Lincoln College Prep 6

Forsyth 64, Hollister 28

(#8) Raymore-Peculiar 42, (#11) Blue Springs South 10

Mountain Grove 28, Thayer 14

Sherwood 19, Versailles 12

Cole Camp 17, Adrian 14

West Plains 33, Marshfield 10

Carl Junction 44, Hillcrest 7

Central 50, East 14

Branson 28, Logan-Rogersville 21

Palmyra 50, Monroe City 0

Benton 31, Chillicothe 20

Malden 48, Doniphan 7

Pleasant Hope/Halfway/Early 52, Missouri Military Academy 0

Hardin-Central/Norborne 58, Northwest 38

Rock Port 58, Mound City 8

Summit Christian Academy 27, Mt. Vernon 21

Raytown 21, Raytown South 20

(#4) Blue Springs 52, Liberty 35

Louisiana 30, Montgomery County 16

North Shelby 68, Keytesville 16

UACK (CO-OP) 50, Cameron 42

Lee’s Summit West 42, (#7) Liberty North 28

Warrenton 21, St. Francis Borgia 14

Moberly 42, Mexico 0

Caruthersville 34, North Point 14

Hannibal 54, Fort Zumwalt West 47

Harrisburg 22, Fayette 14

Fair Grove 56, Buffalo 7

Oak Grove 35, Harrisonville 10

Scott City 42, East Prairie 6

Clark County 35, Scotland County 34

Smithville 61, Winnetonka 20

Sikeston 42, Charleston 0

Maysville 36, South Harrison 8

Rich Hill/Hume 48, New Heights Christian Academy 6

Skyline 48, Diamond 20

Webb City 42, Joplin 35

Windsor 56, Confluence Prep Academy 6

Albany 70, PNDW (CO-OP) 8

Union 28, St. Clair 7

Saxony Lutheran 38, Priory 13

Carrollton 44, Lafayette County 30

Sarcoxie 32, Ash Grove 8

(#3) St. Pius X 34, Oak Park 28

Mid-Buchanan 61, Penney 0

Perryville 27, Cuba 20

Knox County 54, Polo 20

(#17) Savannah 63, Excelsior Springs 0

(#24) Eureka 14, Lindbergh 13

Kennett 53, Fredericktown 14

(#12) Lee’s Summit North 30, Park Hill 3

Marionville 36, Pierce City 10

Santa Fe 38, Sweet Springs 30

Macon 13, Highland (forfeit)

Camdenton 14, Rolla 10

South Nodaway 58, Stewartsville/Osborn 32

(#22) Chaminade College Prep 55, Howell 42

(#16) North Kansas City 61, Central 13

KCECA 36, Northland Christian 14

DeSoto 17, Herculaneum 14

Jefferson 23, St. Vincent 14

Orchard Farm 55, Lutheran 16

Kirkwood 35, Lafayette 7

East Buchanan 33, Plattsburg 20

Rock Bridge 20, (#15) St. Mary’s South Side 12

Crystal City 28, Grandview 8

Cassville 28, Nevada 0

Smith-Cotton 46, Marshall 0

(#20) Lamar 55, Monett 28

South Callaway 45, Linn 16

Richmond 48, Lexington 6

Southern Boone 42, Osage 35

Fox 42, Parkway Central 14

(#14) Valle Catholic 52, St. Pius X 6

(#1) Jackson 38, (#10) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 12

Seneca 42, McDonald County 7

Park Hill South 33, Fort Osage 30

Pleasant Hill 27, Center 12

Maryville 41, Odessa 7

Salem 39, Cabool 6

Central 30, Dexter 27

Springfield Catholic 34, Strafford 33

Northwest 22, Oakville 21

Tipton 41, Russellville 12

North County 49, Ste. Genevieve 27

Drexel/Miami 70, Greenfield 52

Fort Zumwalt North 14, Troy-Buchanan 7

Slater 66, Braymer 24

Centralia 48, South Shelby 16

Pacific 34, St. James 29

California 35, Eldon 19

Paris 50, Lincoln 0

North Callaway 63, Wright City 14

Salisbury 50, Westran 8

Miller 28, Stockton/Sheldon 14

Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 14, Windsor 6

Marceline 15, Brookfield 12

(#13) Lee’s Summit 35, Staley 18

(#2) Kearney 50, Ruskin 0

Boonville 55, Fulton 26

Wellington-Napoleon 48, Concordia 13

Jefferson City 55, MICDS 35

Holden 35, Knob Noster/Leeton 27

Osceola 50, Jasper 12

(#6) De Smet Jesuit 58, Lutheran North 28

(#21) Blair Oaks 28, Hallsville 13

Grandview 56, Truman 8

Archie 50, Liberal/Bronaugh 0

Lutheran South 42, Veritas Christian Academy 18

Kelly 22, Potosi 15

Platte County 49, Belton 0

Winfield 36, Van-Far 6

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 70, King City 12

Ozark 42, Kickapoo 0

McCluer North 44, Webster Groves 0

Republic 42, Willard 15

Louisburg 42, Warsaw 7

Bolivar 55, Parkview 24

Clever 40, Reeds Spring 7

Lawson 47, North Platte 0

Lockwood/Golden City 68, Midway 18

Ava 39, Willow Springs 19

Gallatin/Tri-County 43, Trenton 7

St. Michael the Archangel 41, Father Tolton 21

Warrensburg 58, Clinton 0

(#18) Farmington 49, Central 7

St. Charles West 52, Fort Zumwalt East 28

Lebanon 56, Waynesville 23

Orrick 52, St. Paul Lutheran 44

Grain Valley 42, Chrisman 6

East Newton 34, Aurora 14

Butler 32, El Dorado Springs 19

Appleton City 52, Bishop LeBlond 30

Neosho 51, Carthage 48

Pembroke Hill 49, Van Horn 14

Bowling Green 49, Mark Twain 6

West Platte 48, Lathrop 28

Gateway Tech 56, Battle 21

Washington 62, Holt 22

Putnam County 49, Milan 0

East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 46, DeKalb 30

Middle Tennessee Christian 48, Hayti 6

Lighthouse Christian 55, Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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