Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 21-26)

Week 5 of the Missouri high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our third set of nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Sept. 24-26. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week's winner, Ryan Richmond-Davis from Cardinal Ritter Prep, who got 72% of the votes. Facing Millard South from Nebraska, the junior had three touchdowns for the Lions. He returned a kickoff 93 yards and then had touchdown catches of 30 and 45 yards.

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park HIll; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter;

Want to nominate an athlete from Games in Week 6? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Voting remains open until Sunda,y Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia

He ran the ball 10 times, scoring four touchdowns and finished with 161 yards on the ground against Macon.

Sam Boster, Springfield Catholic

He scored three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in a 27-22 win over Fair Grove on Friday. He finished with 247 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Cash Chartrand, St. Francis Boriga

In a 29-28 win over Father Tolton Regional Catholic, Chartrand scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth and then threw the game-winning two-point conversion with 1:09 left. He ran for 96 yards and threw for 211 yards and 1 TD.

Klay Davidson, Seneca

The Indians went on the road and posted a 37-16 win over Nevada behind four rushing touchdowns from their quarterback.

Kyren Evans, Lutheran North

Evans accounted for 3 touchdowns in 3 different ways in a 61-0 win over Lutheran South. Evans had an 82-yard touchdown run, a 79-yard touchdown reception and a 44-yard punt return.

Zavion Finney, Jefferson City

He ran for 224 yards and scored three touchdowns on 39 carries on offense, while adding a forced fumble and fumble recovery on defense for the Jays.

Brody Hertzog, Lee’s Summit

The freshman quarterback threw a 15-yard touchdown pass late to help the Tigers beat Ray-Pec, 21-14.

Carter Hill, Washington

The Blue Jays scored 28 points in the fourth quarter in a 49-31 win over Fort Zumwalt East. The quarterback ran the ball 20 times for 235 yards and scored 5 times in the win.

Kaden Locke, Kansas City St. Pius X

The junior scored two early touchdowns to help the Warriors pull away and beat Kansas Class 5A No. 2-ranked St. James Academy, 37-14.

Cole Madden, Wentzville Timberland

He recorded two of the Wolves’ four interceptions in a win against Wentzville North Point on Sept. 24.

Jaxen Proden, Liberty North

The Iowa State pledge hauled in a touchdown pass from Brennan Smith and then had an 82-yard blocked field goal return for a score against Staley.

John Ramella, SLUH

The Northern Illinois pledge had 9 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 fumble recovery that turned into a touchdown for the Jr. Bills.

Another great defensive game and win! Also scored my first varsity touchdown! Here are my highlights!



Stats:



9 total tackles (5 solo)

1 TFL

1 Fumble Recovery

1 Touchdown @CoachAdamCruz1 @SLUHfootball @elitefootball @Excel360Footba1 https://t.co/GTMaFsduWe — John Ramella (@ramella_john) September 26, 2026

Brody Reickerd, Blue Springs South

In a 45-14 win over Park Hill, the sophomore completed 19 of 27 passes for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Kobe Rhymes, North Kansas City

He ran for a 99-yard touchdown, part of a 13-carry, 190-yard game with 4 touchdowns in a 52-7 win over Liberty. The future Missouri Tiger also had 16 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup and 1 quarterback hurry.

Jordan Skyes, Jefferson City Helias Catholic

His touchdown catch helped the Crusaders break a tie against Columbia Rock Bridge. Later in the game, he had an interception return for a score to seal the 28-7 win.