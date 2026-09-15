Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

Week 3 of the Missouri high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our third set of nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Sept. 7-12. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Congrats to last week's winner, Collin Hill from Ray-Pec, who received 64% of the votes. In a 35-32 win in overtime against Blue Springs, the senior made 3 field goals — a long of 46 — and had a pair of PAT conversions.

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Beckett Anderson, St. Charles West

The Warriors improved to 3-0 on the year with a 42-2 win against Francis Howell North. The junior had an offensive and defensive score for the Warriors — an 82-yard touchdown catch and a 43-yard pick-6.

Daylen Austin-Harvey, Christian Brothers College

The junior quarterback finished with 7 touchdowns — 3 passing and 4 rushing — to help the Cadets rally and beat De Smet Jesuit, 59-48. Austin-Harvey ran for 245 yards and passed for 207 yards.

Braden Biermann, Parkway West

For the second week in a row, the sophomore lands on this list. In Week 3, he was 20-for-32 for 305. yards and 3 tochdowns for the Longhorns.

McCoy Brown, Rockwood Summit

The Falcons blasted Hazelwood Central on Sept. 11 behind a 6-TD passing game from Brown. He threw three of those touchdowns to Liam Matthews and two to Kobi Barton. Brown’s final line was 14-for-20 for 264.

Bryan Carden, Jefferson City Helias Catholic

The Class 5 No. 5-ranked Crusaders blasted Columbia Battle, 62-0. The senior tossed five touchdown passes in the first half.

Antonio Hollywood, Kennett

After having three touchdowns last week, the junior scored the game-winning touchdown to lift the Indians to a 35-31 win over Dexter. He also had a late interception to secure the first win against Dexter since 2022.

Nasir McIntosh Jennings

Wide Receiver/Cornerback/ATH

Kickoff Return For Touchdown

Touchdown Catch (Highlight Mix) 2026 #footballvideo pic.twitter.com/uBSe4MBw7B — Nasir McIntosh Jennings (@nasir2saucy) September 13, 2026

Nasir Jennings, Father Tolton Regional Catholic

He returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against University Academy Charter on Saturday. Later in the 49-26 win, he caught a touchdown pass for the Trailblazers.

Hank Judah, St. Joseph Central

The Indians got a big game from the junior signal-caller. He threw for 378 yards and 4 touchdowns to help Central post a 35-31 win over Liberty. That snapped a 7-game losing streak that dated back to 2016 vs. the Blue Jays.

Andrew Minder, Park Hill

During a 38-20 win over Park Hill South, the senior did a little bit of everything for the Trojans. He scored 4 touchdowns — 2 on offense, 1 on defense and 1 on special teams. He had TD catches of 34 and 43 yards. He had 3 interceptions, including a 54-yard Pick-6. His special teams score was a 40-yard punt return.

Pick 6 for @andrew_minder18 to start the 2nd half. XP no good.

PH 25 PHS 14 pic.twitter.com/BFwACoR84z — Wes Minder, P.E. (@WesKCMO) September 12, 2026

Sean Nevills Jr., Columbia Rock Bridge

The Bruins secured a 35-19 win over Jefferson City on Friday. The senior threw three of his four touchdowns in the first quarter.

Kona Notestine, Lee’s Summit

The senior defensive end finished with 4 sacks, 1 TFL and 1 pass breakup in a game against Oak Park on Sept. 11. The 4 sacks allowed him to pass current Kansas City Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah as the school’s career sack leader.

Trevin Shaw, Warrensburg

In a clash with Oak Grove in the Missouri River Valley Conference West Division opener, the junior had a pair of interceptions. The latter stopped what could’ve been a potential tying drive in a 30-22 win.

Jaren Stearns, Cassville

His 25-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left lifted the Wildcats to a win over defending state champion Seneca. The quarterback ran for 102 yards on 11 carries.

Eli Weikal, Webster Groves

In the first quarter, the senior hauled in a 11-yard touchdown pass from Henry Rycenga that gave the Statesmen a 7-6 lead. Weikal capped the 41-6 win by returning an interception 77 yards for a touchdown.

Landon West, Carthage

The senior had a 65-yard touchdown reception and ran for 3 more on the ground in the Tigers’ 54-6 win over Springfield Kickapoo. West ran 12 times for 176 yards — 14.7 yards per carry.

Eri’Yon Wright, Marquette

The junior had three touchdowns in a 42-18 win against Ritenour. He had touchdown catches of 31, 39 and 63 yards and finished with four catches for 151 yards.