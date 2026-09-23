Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)
Week 4 of the Missouri high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our third set of nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Sept. 17-19. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.
Congrats to last week's winner, Andrew Minder from Park Hill, who got 52% of the votes. During a 38-20 win over Park Hill South, the senior did a little bit of everything for the Trojans. He scored 4 touchdowns — 2 on offense, 1 on defense and 1 on special teams. He had TD catches of 34 and 43 yards. He had 3 interceptions, including a 54-yard Pick-6. His special teams score was a 40-yard punt return.
Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park HIll
Want to nominate an athlete from Games in Week 5? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees
Connor Brammell, Clinton
The Cardinals seniors accounted for four touchdowns and ran for 160 yards in a 57-14 win over Holden.
Prince Collins, Columbia Hickman
He had a 45-yard touchdown run, a 16-yard touchdown run and returned a kickoff 80 yards to open the second half for the Kewpies.
Jaden Galbreath, North Callaway
The Fulton transfer ran the ball 22 times for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win against Bowling Green.
Stryker Gilmore, Harrisonville
The Wildcats posted a 62-48 win over Kansas City Center behind an 8-TD game from Gilmore. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 339 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also ran 24 times for 61 yards and 2 more scores.
Chase Matthews, St. John Vianney
The sophomore linebacker had 13 tackles, 4 TFL and 4 sacks in a game against CBC.
James Matthews, Mexico
In a 40-8 win over Marshall, the Bulldogs got a 65-yard touchdown run from the senior. He also had two interceptions and returned one for a score.
Jake Nichols, Kansas City St. Pius X
He threw four touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Warriors blast Topeka Hayden. The next day, he picked up an offer from Northwest Missouri State.
Grayson Pottorff, Sedalia Smith-Cotton
Junior cornerback intercepted a pass near the goal line and ran it back 100 yards for a touchdown in a 43-36 win against Jefferson City.
Ryan Richmond-McDavis, Cardinal Ritter Prep
Facing Millard South from Nebraska, the junior had three touchdowns for the Lions. He returned a kickoff 93 yards and then had touchdown catches of 30 and 45 yards.
Braden Shelley, Pembroke Hill
The Raiders blasted St. Michael the Archangel Catholic behind a 116-yard, 4-TD effort from Shelley. He also threw for 59 yards and 50 yards on a kickoff return.
Maddox Sikma, St. Charles West
The junior hauled in three interceptions against Warrenton, returning two of them for touchdowns in a 17-0 win for the Warriors.
Liam Sinclair, Orchard Farm
The quarterback accounted for four touchdowns in a win last week. He ran 8 times for 100 yards and scored twice and completed 16 of 20 passes for 195 yards and two more touchdowns — all in the first half.
Nicholas Timbrook, Columbia Rock Bridge
The senior had a busy week, scoring 3 goals in an 8-0 win against Jefferson City on Sept. 15 and then catching 9 passes for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win against Capital City on Sept. 18.
Malik Waters, De Smet Jesuit
Waters had at least one touchdown in the final three quarters. He had scoring runs of 7, 1, 11, 5 and 6 — finishing with 196 yards on 20 carries.
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.