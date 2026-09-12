Daylen Austin-Harvey Accounts for 8 TDs as CBC Rallies Past Rival De Smet

CREVE COEUR, Missouri – Daylen Austin-Harvey made a statement on Friday night. So, too, did the new-look Christian Brothers College High School football team.

The junior quarterback, making just his third varsity start, accounted for eight touchdowns — five rushing and two passing — as CBC erased an early two-touchdown deficit and defeated Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet 59-48.

CBC coach Scott Pingel learned a little more about his first-year starting quarterback in the process.

“He’s tough,” Pingel said. “He’s tough. He’s electric. I knew he was fast. In practice it’s funny you always get mad when plays don’t work and you don’t understand how good a broken play can be. But he was making some good reads throwing the ball, he was making some good reads running the ball. He grew up a little bit today.”

Austin-Harvey Takes Over

CBC (2-1, 2-0 MCC) went 11-1 a year ago and averaged 55.25 points per game but entered this season replacing two-year starting quarterback Nick McClellan, its top two running backs, top receiver and entire starting offensive line.

Austin-Harvey saw limited action in three games last season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 15 yards with one interception while rushing three times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

After a season-opening loss to Kentucky powerhouse Trinity, Austin-Harvey helped the Cadets rally for a 27-17 victory over St. Louis University High in Week 2 with two rushing touchdowns and a passing score.

He took another significant step Friday.

De Smet (2-1, 0-1) jumped to a 14-0 lead before CBC responded with 38 consecutive points.

Austin-Harvey accounted for five touchdowns during the run, scoring three times on the ground — including touchdown runs of 71 yards in the second quarter and 85 yards to open the third — and throwing two touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Arness Webb.

“We started a little slow but I feel like we just stayed together,” Austin-Harvey said. “We know what we can do. We know that we had to come out hot. We didn’t do that, so we can do better. But I liked the way that we came back and kept our heads up. The offense stayed on the defense. The defense stayed on the offense. We know what we can be.”

Austin-Harvey added a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Isaiah Thomas in the third quarter and scored his fifth rushing touchdown on a 3-yard keeper with 8:52 remaining.

“Down 14 before you even touch the ball is definitely a hard thing to overcome,” Pingel said. “I wasn’t sure what our team was going to do in that moment, but they responded the way you hope a coach would want them to respond. They stayed with it, they battled, they knew there was a lot of game left and then they hung in there until we got ahead somehow.”

CBC and De Smet honored local first responders before their football game on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. | Nate Latsch

De Smet Makes a Fourth-Quarter Push

De Smet, coming off a 49-48 road victory over Cardinal Ritter on a game-winning field goal a week earlier, refused to go quietly.

The Spartans trailed 31-14 at halftime, 38-14 early in the third quarter and 45-27 entering the fourth.

Junior quarterback Chase Cooper threw two touchdown passes, while junior running back Cam Sharp and sophomore running back Malik Waters each rushed for two scores.

Senior Royce Searcy's touchdown run cut CBC's lead to 52-41 with 7:13 remaining, but the Cadets immediately responded.

Junior wide receiver Kingston McPike returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, restoring CBC's three-score advantage.

Cooper answered with a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Cash Lucious, pulling De Smet within 59-48 with 6:05 remaining, but the Spartans got no closer.

For Pingel, the victory provided another indication that a CBC team replacing so many starters is beginning to establish its identity.

“The whole week we were stressing identity and who we are and what we’re about and I think we’re still going to have to figure that out going forward but when you get a new team, pretty well 22 new guys, it takes a few weeks to get going,” Pingel said. “We had a pretty good gauntlet of a schedule to start with. This game was a good test for us. We showed some things we can do.”

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