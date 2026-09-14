Mountain West High School Football: Who's Up, Who's Down Across the Region

All across the Mountain West region, there were some impressive performances that took place on high school football fields in six states from Idaho to the Dakotas.

High School On SI wanted to look at some of the highs and lows from the region that took place this weekend. Here are some of the highlights we found.

Three Up

Hurricane (UT)

The Tigers might have been an unconventional choice coming into the season to win 4A Region 9 over four-time champion Crimson Cliffs, but after beating the Mustangs 11-10, no one is scratching their heads about that pick any more.

The Tigers held Crimson Cliffs to 201 total yards, picked off Tanoai Andresen twice, and took the lead with 3:15 left when Kannon Cowan hit Max Hutchings for a 4-yard touchdown, then Cowan ran in the two-point conversion to lift Hurricane to its first 5-0 start since 2012.

“The kids wanted to go for the two-point conversion to take the lead,” Hurricane coach Jerry Cowan told Deseret News. “We were successful, which ultimately led to a program-changing win for our team.”

Cole Valley Christian (ID)

A year ago, the Chargers finished 4-5, including a 35-3 loss to eventual 3A state champion Nampa Christian. How times have changed. Friday’s 37-0 victory over the Trojans was their first in the series since 2022 and improved Cole Valley Christian to 3-0 for the first time since 2021 as junior QB Braydon Van Boven threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns, while senior RB Ethan Minegar ran for 160 yards and two scores.

Waubay-Summit (SD)

Another team enjoying a renaissance season is the Mustangs, who went 3-5 last fall but improved to 4-0 this year with a 52-0 rout of Sisseton. Senior QB Evan Aker threw touchdown passes of 43, 40 and 42 yards and ran for two scores, while Bo Berger caught a touchdown pass and rushed for one touchdown.

Three Down

Star Valley (WY)

You will rarely see the Braves on the “down” side of any list, but when a 35-game win streak comes to an end, as it did Friday night when they fell to Sugar-Salem (ID) 27-14, you know the bus ride home to Afton felt a little longer. Star Valley will finally get a home game this week when it takes on Lander Valley.

Mountain View (ID)

The Mavericks opened the year by blasting Middleton and Spanish Springs (NV) but fell to earth with a 15-7 loss this week to Madison, falling behind 15-0 to the Bobcats through three quarters. Mountain View opens 6A SIC Foothills play this week against Kuna.

Frenchtown (MT)

The Broncs will rue a missed opportunity to defeat rival Billings Central Catholic yet again after toppling the Rams in last year’s Class A title game. They led 17-14 late and denied the Rams on fourth down once, but Grady Martin’s 9-yard TD pass to Gunnar Larsen midway through the fourth quarter lifted the visitors to the 21-17 victory.

Who rises and falls next? High School On SI will return each week with Three Up, Three Down from around the Mountain West high school football scene.