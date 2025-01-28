5 additions to high school girls basketball National Player of the Year watchlist for 2024-25
High School on SI, a collaboration between SBLive Sports and Sports Illustrated, will name a National Player of the Year in high school basketball after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
A player will be selected for boys' and girls.
We presented a list of 25 very early in the season and remarkably, very few have fallen short of expectations. Many of those with gaudy credentials and numbers have matched or even bettered. Only one, knock on wood, has had their season stopped due to injury.
As if more possibilities were needed, we've added five to the list who have proven they should have been included originally. Those names are at the bottom of the original 25.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCHLIST
(Names are listed in alphabetical order by last name)
1. G/F Darianna “Dee” Alexander, Purcell Marian (Cincinnati), Sr.
The 6-foot-1 wing is a 5-star prospect who has already signed to the University of Cincinnati. Already a two-time Ohio State Player of the Year, she's done nothing to hurt her chances to win it a third time. Less than a week earning a spot on the McDonald's All-American team she scored a school-record 50 points in just three quarters of action during a 95-49 win over Roger Bacon last week. According to Cincinnati's gobearcats.com website, Alexander has averaged 23.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals while shooting 60.4% from the floor throughout her prep career. The 50-point effort broke her own school record of 49 she set as a freshman and gave her 2,139 career points. Alexander is ranked the No. 8 senior player in the country by ESPN HoopGurlz.
2. C Sienna Betts, Grandview (Aurora, Colo), Sr.
The 6-4 UCLA signee averaged 22.5 points, 15.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season and has upped that to 23.5, 16.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.8 blocks per game for the 12-3 Wolves. She'll join her sister Lauren at UCLA next season. ESPN's No. 2 senior recruit was an obvious choice to the McDonald's All-American team.
3. G Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo), Jr.
The versatile 6-1 standout can play point or shooting guard or small forward. She's the No. 11 junior recruit in the nation, according to ESPN. She has the Panthers off to a 15-0 start in 2024-25, a huge turnaround from a 12-11 campaign last season. A big reason for that is Bjorn, who according to the KCHS Hoops, leads the state in scoring at 22.40 per game to go along with 12.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per outing. Last week, she narrowed her colleges choices between UCLA,Texas,Oklahoma,Kansas,Kansas State,Duke,North Carolina,UCONN,Stanford,Iowa,Indiana,Tennessee,Iowa State,Louisville and Notre Dame.
4. G Divine Bourrage, Davenport North (Iowa), Sr.
Another 5-star recruit, the 6-foot combo guard can contribute in many ways, last season averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The LSU signee has led her team to a 10-4 start and 9-1 in conference play. Bourrage had 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a win last week over Central DeWitt. Throught 14 games, according to gobound.com, Gourrage is averaging 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
5. G Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey (Lubbock, Texas), Sr.
An unstoppable point guard who scores in bunches, Chavez averaged an astonishing 37.8 points per game last season to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals. The 5-11 standout topped 50 points five times, leading the Plainsmen to a 31-6 record. Considered the top prospect in all classes, Chavez has continued her onslaught on one of the more amazing girls basketball careers in Texas or any other history by averaging 35.7 points through 33 games this season, to go along with 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 4.2 assists per game. Her 4,523 points in 141 career games is well back of state leader Adrian McGowen of Goodrich (5,424 points), but with a 29-4 and No. 1 state rankings, Monterey could make a serious state-title run. She was an obvious McDonald's All-American team selection and is the front-runner for national Player of the Year.
6. F Brihanna Crittendon, Riversale Ridge (Colo.), Jr.
Ranked the No. 10 player in her class by ESPN, the 6-3 wing is averaging 27.7 points and 3.0 steals per game through six games. Last season she averaged 28.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game with a high game of 45. She scored more than 40 three times while leading her team to a first state title, scoring 22 points and adding 19 rebounds in the 4A finals, a 50-43 win over Holy Family. She's barely slowed as a senior, averaging 26.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per her 15 games. Riverdale Ridge is 10-5 overall and 5-0 in league play.
7. G Aaliyah Crump, Montverde Academy, Sr.
Another 5-star from preseason national No. 2 Montverde, the 6-1 standout is a Texas-signee who averaged 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game last year for Minnetonka (Minn.) last season. She hasn't had to be nearly as dominate her senior season and is averaging just 9.5 points, 3.8 steals and 1.7 steals per game for the 18-1 Eagles who are ranked No. 1 nationally by SBLive/High School on SI. Despite her mild numbers, Crump was selected to the McDonald's All-American team.
8. F Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas (Ore.), Sr.
Long, lean and versatile, the 6-1 left-hander does it all for the Cavaliers (24-4 last season), as proven by her game averages of 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists. Her future USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb called her the "jewel" of the 2025 class, "a true modern, pro-style player," able to "score, create and defend." She led the Cavaliers to a state championship in 2023 and No. 3 finish in Oregon's Class 6A in 2024 and this year has her team 11-2 and ranked No. 11 nationally. She recently moved past ex-ABL star Cindy Brown for No. 2 all-time in Oregon high school scoring. Remarkably, her averages have gone up, at 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.
9. F Oliviyah Edwards, Elite Sports Academy (Tacoma, Wash), Jr
The 6-3 forward is the No. 4 ranked junior in the nation, according to ESPN. She has earned her nickname "Big Oh!" She took a trip to Tennessee earlier this month and an unofficial one to South Carolina as well.
10. G Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy (Minn.), Jr.
The 4-star recruit with more than 40 offers is the protoypical point guard who last year averaged more than 30 points, seven assists and four steals a game in her first two seasons. Last season the 5-8 standout averaged 34 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 4.5 steals for the state AA state champions. Through 17 games this season, she's averaging 31.3 points, 7.9 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 5.1 steals per game for the 17-0 Lions.
11. G Saniyah Hall, Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla), Jr.
The 5-11 guard is another top transfer into the Eagles. She averaged 25.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game last season for state runner-up Laurel of Shaker Heights, Ohio. In 19 games, she's been the Eagles top scorer at 20.4 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals per contest.
12. G Kate Harpring, Marist (Atlanta, Ga), Jr.
The 5-10 standout is rising up the recruiting ranks after averaging staggering numbers of 27.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 4.3 assists per game last season. She has the Eagles off to an 18-2 start in 2024-25. Ranked the No. 2 junior in the Class of 2026 by ESPN and No. 1 by 247Sports. the daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring, Kate is averaging 32 points and 10 rebounds per game.
13. F Jayla Jordyn Jackson, Sidwell Friends (Washington DC), Jr.
Ranked the No. 9 junior in the country, the 6-1 standout averaged 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals last year for the 25-7 Quakers and rapidly grown those numbers in 2024-25, averaging 22.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game through 12 games.
14. G/F ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart (Louisville, Ky), Sr.
The 5-star recruit is an LSU commit and has rebounded superbly from a so-so junior year after back-to-back stellar seasons to start her prep career. Through 16 games, the 6-1 standout leads the 14-2 Valkyries with a 22.9 points per game average to go along with 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals per contest. She was selected to the McDonald's All-American team.
15. F Grace Knox, Etiwanda (Calif.), Sr.
Her numbers haven't been as gaudy as some on the list because she played with two All-Americans last season, but the 6-3 LSU commit still put up 15.9 points, 11.0 rebunds and 2.7 blocks per night in 2023-24. After a slow start, the Eagles (19-4) have played one of the toughest schedules in the country and won 15 straight games thanks to the inside work of Knox, who is averaging a double-double. She was selected as a McDonald's All American.
16. G Natalie Kussow, Arrowhead (Wi.), Jr.
After averaging 18.1 points and 2.6 steals as a sophomore, the 5-11 guard has jumped up considerably to 24.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game for the 14-3 Warhawks. She's the No. 16 junior recruit in the country.
17. G Agot Makeer, Montverde Academy, Sr.
On a team loaded with recruiting stars, the 5-star standout is ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2025. The 6-1 wing is averaging 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per her first 13 games in 2024-25 for the nation's No. 1 team. A McDonald's All-American selection.
18. F Ayla McDowell, Cypress Springs (Cypress, Texas), Sr.
The 6-2 wing is signed to powerhouse South Carolina after averaging more than 19 points and nine rebounds per game last season for the 30-3 Panthers, who are 24-3 after games played on Jan. 24. McDowell, a McDonald's All-American selection, is averaging 24.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field.
19. G Aliyahna “Puff” Morris, Etiwanda (Calif.), Sr.
The Cal signee is ranked the No. 24 player from the Class of 2025 according to ESPN and is nothing but a winner. Though standing only 5-5, Morris' game is huge. She's led Etiwanda to back-to-back California Open Division titles, last season averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game. "She's the best small guard in the country," said Etiwanda coach said after Morris scored 37 points in a 79-56 win over Carondelet at the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase. "She takes all challenges. She's not afraid of the moment. We have seven rings at Etiwanda because of Puff Morris. She puts everything on her shoulders and shows her heart." Morris and teammate Knox were selected as McDonald's All Americans.
20. G Mia Pauldo, Morris Catholic (Denville, N.J.), Sr.
The No. 11 ranked senior recruit according to ESPN, Pauldo averaged 19.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for the 29-1 state champions last year. The 5-6 point guard is headed to Tennessee. The McDonald's All American has the Crusaders off to a 15-0 start and No. 9 national ranking, thanks to an 18.8 scoring average. She's approaching 2,000 career points.
21. G Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Jr.
After Juju Watkins graduated, the Trailblazers figured to struggle somewhat last season, but not with the relentless "beastly" force of Robinson, considered a top-three recruit from the Class of 2026. The 6-footer averaged 22.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for her 31-3 squad, which finished among the top 10 teams in the country. Her father played football at Oregon State. She transferred from Desert Vista (Phoenix), where she averaged 22 points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman. She has the Trailblazers off to a 21-1 start in 2024-25 and a No. 10 national rankings. She already has a Wikipedia page.
22. G Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline (Millville, Utah), Sr.
The 6-foot point guard and Duke signee is ranked the No. 7 senior by ESPN. She led her Millville squad to a second straight state 4A title by averaging 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.55 assists and 3.6 steals per game last season. The Riverhawks are off to an 20-0 start in 2024-25 and Skinner is pumping in 26.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. She is a McDonald's All American.
23. G Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian (Calif.), So.
The 2023-24 SBLive Freshman of the Year lived up to her lofty status before even stepping on campus last season, averaging 34.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 steals while drilling 179 3-pointers at a 41% clip. The top recruit in her class, she led a relative unknown program all the way to a No. 19 national ranking and a 28-5 record. Fearless and a prodigious scorer, the 5-6 standout is also a willing and superb passer. With the addition of 6-foot-6 WNBA-level wing Sydney Douglas (16.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg) and 5-11 standout Tatianna Griffin (17.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg), both freshmen, she'll likely do even more of that. Smith has the the national No. 2 Knights off to an 24-1 start, averaging 23.8 points, 8.1 assists and 4.6 steals per game.
24. C Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), Jr.
A college-ready post with two more prep seasons to go, the 6-4 standout is the fifth-ranked player in her class by ESPN after averaging 17.5 points, 18.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game for the 29-3 Royals leading them to a CHSAA AA title. She was even more productive for Croatia's U16 team, averaging 22.6 points and 17.1 rebounds in the 2023 FIBA U16 European championships. She's a bruiser with growing, massive skills. She showed them all off while going for 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocks at the Hoophall Classic earlier this month in Springfield, Mass.
25. F. McKenna Woliczko, Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Jr.
Endlessly skilled with an endless motor, all Woliczko does is win, improve and achieve. She was the SBLive National Player of the Year for her class the last two seasons while leading the Monarchs to a combined record of 58-4 and two Northern California titles. Last season she averaged 22.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks while shooting 64.6% from the floor. The daughter of two college athletes, the driven junior has added 3-point shooting range. The 6-2 standout was off to a massive junior year when it all came crashing down with a season-ending torn ACL to her right knee during a second showdown with Ontario Christian in early January at the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase. She had led the Monarchs to a No. 1 national rankings at the time of the injury with titles at the Nike TOC and the La Jolla Country Day Sweet 16 tournament, where she was named MVP in both events. The good news, according to her family, she is ahead of schedule on the road to recovery.
5 ADDITIONS TO WATCHLIST (alphabetical)
26. G Jaida Civil, Palm Bay (Melbourne, Fla.), Sr.
The 6-foot standout is ranked the No. 32 senior in the country by ESPN but her recruitment is rising with averages of 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 5.6 assists per game. The McDonald's All-American selection has her team off to a 17-7 start with the postseason in sight. She's had high games of 36 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and 12 steals.
27. G Addie Deal, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Sr.
The Iowa signee does all things for the fifth-ranked team (23-2) in the nation that has won 12 straight by an average margin of 35. The 6-1 guard scores, passes, defends and leads. She was selected to the McDonald's All-American team.
28. PF Alexandra Eschmeyer, Peak to Peak (Lafayette), Sr.
The 6-5 Stanford-bound standout is averaging 25.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for the 8-4 Pumas who went 21.5 last season. She was selected to the McDonald's All-American team.
29. F Leah Macy, Bethlehem (Bardstown, Ky), Sr.
The versatile Notre Dame-bound frontliner has carried the Eagles/Banshees to a 15-1 start by averaging 26.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.1 steals per game while shooting a blistering 62% from the field. She's even made 15 three-pointers on 38% shooting.
30. G Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.), Sr.
The 6-3 guard guard is averaging a 4A/3A Greater Spokane League best 17.3 points per game for the top-ranked Bears (16-0). A McDonald's All-American selection, the Washington signee became the sixth UW signee to play in the game.