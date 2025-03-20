National high school boys basketball plays of the year in 2024-25: Vote for the best
The high school basketball season is over in most states and winding down in others, so it's time to look back at the plays of the year.
High School On SI compiled two months' worth of plays of the week throughout the winter boys basketball season, and now it's time for fans to pick the best of the bunch.
Watch the video below of the eight weekly winners and top two vote-getting runners-up, and then vote in the poll for the High School On SI national play of the year.
The poll and video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) are below the descriptions of each play. Voting will conclude Friday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
1. Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright (Washington)
Nails corner 3 at the buzzer to earn 3rd place at Les Schwab Invitational.
2. Walker Kraus, Medina Highland (Ohio)
Down two with three seconds left, he spins and buries the game-winning 3-pointer.
3. Gan-Erdene Solongo, Ensworth (Tennessee)
Emphatically finishes alley-oop pass from his brother Jonathan Sanderson.
4. Ike Miller, Ballard Memorial (Kentucky)
Banks, rattles home 60-footer for the win at the buzzer.
5. Dean Rueckert, Timpview (Utah)
Finishes flawless fast break with an emphatic dunk off two perfect passes from teammates.
6. Skyler Holt, Stafford (Texas)
Jukes one defender and posterizes another with a thunderous dunk.
7. Trent Schladweiler, Campbellsport (Wisconsin)
Buzzer-beating layup caps 7-0 run in final 40 seconds for the win.
8. Max Breitenbach, Kohler (Wisconsin)
Hits volleyball-style shot to beat buzzer for the win.
9. Jaylen Cross, Caldwell Academy (North Carolina)
Posterizes defender on a two-handed baseline jam.
10. JJ Kelly, Chambersburg (Pennsylvania)
Goes between his legs on breakaway dunk.
—
