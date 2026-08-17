Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (8/17/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for August 10-16. Voting closes on Sunday, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Gavin Biddinger, senior, Coronado (Nevada) soccer

Biddinger exploded for six goals in a 7-0 shutout of Spanish Springs.

2. Majure Chandler, senior, Leake Academy (Mississippi) football

Chandler threw for 389 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-40 loss to Jackson Academy.

3. Isaia Fonotisatele, freshman, Fremont (Utah) football

In his first high school game, Fonotisatele scored touchdowns of 39, 55 and 73 yards in a runaway 34-3 victory over rival Weber.

4. Aiden Garate, senior, Santa Fe (California) football

In his first career start, Garate accounted for five total touchdowns—four passing, one rushing—as Santa Fe blew by Glendale, 38-8.

5. Holland Hume, senior, Bradenton Christian (Florida) football

Hume completed 27 of 45 passes for 335 yards with five touchdowns in a 44-22 win over First Academy.

6. Colton Johns, sophomore, Layton Christian Academy (Utah) football

Johns fired four touchdown passes in a 48-0 shutout of Hunter.

7. Urban Johnson, senior, Wayne Christian (North Carolina) football

Johnson had 15 carries for 150 yards and five touchdowns while completing 8 of 9 passes for 138 yards and another score in a 42-7 rout of Arendell Parrott Academy.

8. Drew LaPlante, senior, Fort Pierce Central (Florida) football

LaPlante tossed four first-half touchdowns in a 34-6 win over Port St. Lucie.

9. Elijah Legrande, junior, Cambridge Christian (Florida) football

Legrande had 15 carries for 130 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-12 victory over West Oaks Academy.

10. Parker Olson, senior, Snow Canyon (Utah) football

Olson threw for 402 yards and five touchdowns as Snow Canyon knocked off Spanish Fork in a triple-overtime thriller, 64-62. The senior also ran for a pair of scores.

11. Jordan Turner, junior, Bethesda Academy (Georgia) football

Turner completed 17 of 22 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground in a runaway 55-7 win over Frederica Academy.

12. Christopher Ventura, sophomore, Western Guilford (North Carolina) soccer

Ventura led the way with four goals and three assists as Western Guilford blanked Northeast Guilford, 9-0.

13. Dariyon Watson, junior, Hardee (Florida) football

Watson had 20 carries for 289 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-20 victory over Lemon Bay.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg