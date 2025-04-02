West sweeps, stars shine at McDonald's All America Games: Top national high school sports stories (4/2/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion.
1. Peterson lifts late, carries West to McDonald's win
Many outlets have Prolific Prep senior Darryn Peterson slotted for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Kansas-bound star point guard didn't hurt his stock with three rising-well-above-the-rim dunks in the fourth quarter, when he scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the West's 105-92 win over the East in the 48th McDonald’s All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Peterson was one of nine players to score in double figures in a game that annual pits 24 of the best players in the country. Check out High School On SI's JD Humburg thorough live update at the link above.
2. Betts leads six West players in double figures to McDonald's win
On Sunday, Sienna Betts was named the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year at the McDonald's All-American Games and two days later the 6-4 senior followed it up with being named Game MVP after her West squad rolled to a 104-82 win over the East. Betts, a UCLA commit from Grandview (Aurora, Colo) had 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Picking MVP was no easy task with six West players scoring in double figures led by Central Valley's Brynn McGaughy (17 points, seven rebounds), Clackamas' Jazzy Davidson (12 points, six rebounds) and Etiwanda's Alyahna Morris, Monterey's Aaliyah Chavez and Cypress Springs' Alys McDowell 10 points apiece. Grace Knox had 10 rebounds in 20 minutes and Emilee Skinner added seven assists in 15 minutes for the West. Hailee Swain, a senior guard from Holy Innocents' Episcopal School in Georgia, led four East players with 13 points.
3. Refreshing Cameron Boozer 1x1
It's hard to stay humble at the top. Of almost anything. Even high school sports, which is a couple layers below the true top echelon. Luckily, Cameron Boozer not only has a dad (Carlos Boozer) who played at the highest level, but from what he told High School on SI's Myckena Guerrero, he also has a very grounded mom to teach him to aim high but still keep his feet on the ground. Just announced as the Wootten National Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Sunday and Tuesday picked as East MVP, the projected No. 3 pick of the 2016 NBA Draft shared all his humble pie in this very revealing one-on-one interview with Guerrero Monday in Brooklyn. Hopefully future stars of all sports can take away a piece or two from young Cameron.
4. Chipotle Nationals should be spicy good
The close to the team high school season starts today through Saturday at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, where the 2025 Chipotle Nationals will be held. The 16th annual event pits many of the top teams in the country, most academy schools, but also the Boozer twins' Columbus team. Check out High School on SI correspondent Ross Van De Griek's previews on the event: How to Watch, Top boys and Top 10 girls to watch.
5. Illinois softball coach wins No. 1,045
Win 1,045 games at anything and it’s a special moment. Backgammon. Checkers. Bingo. But to win that many games as a softball coach is a remarkable achievement. Ken Grams on Monday became the winningest softball coach in Illinois history. As reported by abc7chicago, the coach at Elk Grove in Elk Grove Village surpassed the mark of 1,044 set by Randy Walken with a 3-2 home win over Fenton. It took him just 44 seasons to achieve the feat, all of them for the Grenadiers. He’s lost 431 games and tied two in the stretch, which started in 1981. “If there was a Mount Rushmore of Elk Grove High School, it would be Ken Grams alone,” the school’s principal Paul Kelly said.
Senior pitcher Aliya Garcia said: “He’s very full of wisdom, “He’s an amazing guy.”
Said junior utility player Kaitlin Wirtz: “He’s like my grandpa. He’s so sweet.”