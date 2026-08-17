Nevada High School Football Top 25: Bishop Gorman No. 1, Shakeup In No. 2 Spot

The season got underway for most Southern Nevada teams last week, albeit a shortened experience due to lightning. Northern Nevada had a big upset that shook up the rankings and the majority of teams in that region begin their season this week.

1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)

Last week: def. Losee 41-0

Up next: vs. St. John Bosco

The spin: The only drama to come out of last week's win over Losee was who got the start for the Gaels. The nod went to junior Ace Amina over senior transfer Chance Thomas. Will be that the case again this week? Word from Gorman head coach Brent Browner leads us to believe that the QB situation remains somewhat undecided and both will continue to log heavy minutes.

2. Churchill County (1-0)

Last week: def. Bishop Manogue 32-30

Up next: at Reed

The spin: We're not wasting any time rewarding good performances around here. Yes, we know that Arbor View and Liberty both took losses against quality opponents, but we also know that the Greenwave made a major statement last week beating upper-division Bishop Manogue in a thriller.

3. Arbor View (0-1)

Last week: lost to West (Utah) 20-14

Up Next: at Carlsbad

The spin: West (Utah) is one of that state's better teams, so no shame going on the road losing a grinder. We did expect to see more points out of a loaded Aggies offense that is chalk full of next-level talent. There's a chance to get right this week against Carlsbad, which won 10 games last season but was scrimmaging a week ago while Arbor View was doing the real thing.

4. Spanish Springs (0-0)

Last week: bye

Up next: vs. Carson

The spin: With Bishop Manogue looking human last week vs. a solid Churchill County team, there's a chance for the Cougars to remain the North's top team. But there's so many questions that need answering given all the graduation losses. It starts getting figured out this week.

5. Liberty (0-1)

Last week: lost to Mililani (Hawaii) 31-24

Up next: vs. Skyridge on 9/4

The spin: It was painful seeing the Patriots blow a 10-point halftime lead. Ezra Sanelivi did his part on the ground, but we want to see Liberty be more threatening beyond the running game. There's time now to get things right before the action resumes.

6. Sloan Canyon (0-0)

Last week: game vs Central East ruled no contest (weather)

Up next: at McQueen

The spin: Jermaine Wilson Jr. was doing his thing on the ground when the storms rolled in and put a halt to the action against Central East. Now comes a rematch of last year's state title game in which McQueen rallied past the Pirates. Give coach Nathaniel Oishi and his staff credit, their schedule is no joke.

7. Mater East (1-0)

Last week: def Faith Lutheran 43-35

Up next: vs. Victory Valley on 8/28

The spin: The full-game results against Faith Lutheran were very impressive for Mater East. That was the kind of statement the program needed to announce its arrival. There is scary talent all over the field. The defense actually played better than the score indicates.

Mater East has plenty celebrate after its Week 0 win. | Aram Tolegian

8. Centennial (1-0)

Last week: def Coronado 7-0

Up next: at Cathedral (Ca.)

The spin: It's hard to glean much knowledge out of the Bulldogs' weather-shortened game last week against Coronado. Big test comes this week in downtown Los Angeles where it should be a fast track for all the skill talent that will be on display. Cathedral lost its starting quarterback and top receiver to the transfer portal this offseason but should still be formidable.

9. Foothill (0-0)

Last week: bye

Up next: Basic

The spin: We want to see what's under the hood at Foothill and there's a chance for a statement against a Basic program that has won two games combined over the past two seasons.

10. Bishop Manogue (0-1)

Last week: lost to Churchill County 32-30

Up next: at Clovis West (Ca.)

The spin: It's hard to tell whether Churchill County is just that good or if Manogue has serious issues. The defense shouldn't be giving up that many points, so that does give us pause. Perhaps not up to previous levels quite yet, there's still plenty of time for the Miners to right things thanks to nonleague games like this week's.

11. McQueen (0-0)

12. Moapa Valley (1-0)

13. Faith Lutheran (0-1)

14. Palo Verde (1-0)

15. Reed (0-0)

16. Shadow Ridge (0-0)

17. Coronado (0-1)

18. Las Vegas (1-0)

19. Spring Valley (1-0)

20. Green Valley (0-0)

21. Desert Oasis (0-0)

22. Canyon Springs (0-0)

23. Mojave (0-0)

24. Reno (0-0)

25. Desert Pines (0-1)