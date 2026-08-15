Nevada High School Football Week 0 Scores: Lightning Causes Cancellations, Delays

What started as a picturesque night for high school football's opening act in Southern Nevada quickly turned to disappointment.In a scene that played out repeatedly across the region, lightning caused the cancellation and/or postponement of several games during the first Friday of the season.

In the Las Vegas enclave of Summerlin it was postcard conditions at kickoff for Mater East Academy and Faith Lutheran. But by mid-first quarter, players were sent scurrying to their respective locker rooms after lightning from a monsoonal storm forced referees to halt the action. The game is supposed to resume on Saturday morning.

Sloan Canyon's season opener against visiting Central East (Fresno, Ca.) was eventually ruled a no-contest with the Pirates leading 14-7 after play had resumed a second time following an initial delay.

Monsoon season in Southern Nevada runs from June through September, with weather situations capable of degenerating rapidly into thunderstorms that could cause flash flooding. Rain would be tolerable for football activities, but lightning is not. According to state rules, a game must be delayed for 30 minutes with teams sent to shelter in the event of a lightning strike within an estimated 10 miles as determined by the referees.

Week 0 Scoreboard

Bishop Gorman 41, Losee 0, called at halftime

The Spin: The only drama (beside the weather) in this one was who started at quarterback for the Gaels. The summer-long battle between senior transfer Chance Thomas and junior program mainstay Ace Amina ended with Amina getting the nod. It's hard to make much out of this result, but perhaps the Gaels will have a little bit of an edge in terms of game experience when St. John Bosco hits town next week. The Braves did not play on Friday, but held a scrimmage against Norco. Hopefully, Mother Nature doesn't intervene again during that one.

Churchill County 32, Bishop Manogue 30

The Spin: The shocker of Week 0 as Northern Class 5A power Bishop Manogue falls to lower-division Churchill County, which is a heckuva program in its own right. Manogue did have quite a bit of production to replace from last year's team.

Mater East at Faith Lutheran, PPD until Saturday

Palo Verde 34, Desert Pines 18

The Spin: We had a feeling Palo Verde could be sneaky good this season. After losing three games by less than a touchdown last season, this result was a welcome sight.

Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis, PPD

The spin: This game is expected to be played next week as both teams had open dates.

West (Utah) 20, Arbor View 14

The Spin: Derendrick Dixon's fourth-quarter touchdown run proved to be the game winner after Arbor View was unable to convert on fourth down in the closing seconds. West posted an 11-2 record last season and is one of Utah's top teams, so don't knock the Aggies too much.

Other Scores

Carson 28, Dayton 14

Centennial 7, Coronado 0

Chaparral 7, Bonanzo 0

Fernley 45, CASR 0

Hug 20, Sparks 0

Hurricane 47, Virgin Valley 12

Lincoln County 35, Parowan 28

Legacy 57, Silverado 16

Lowery 36, Wooster 0

Moapa Valley 27, Beaver 21

Pahranagat Valley 36, Indian Springs 0

Pahrump Valley 29, Providence Hall 0

Pinecrest Academy Cadence 6, The Meadows School 6

Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyton 14, Central East 7

South Tahoe 19, North Valleys 7

Spring Valley 27, Durango 8

Sunrise Mountain 32, Western 0

Valley 14, Boulder City 7