Defending New Hampshire Football Champion Bedford Enters New Era After Coaching Change

Bedford enters the 2026 New Hampshire high school football season as the defending Division I champion and winner of three state titles in four years. But for the first time during that remarkable run, the Bulldogs will attempt to defend their championship without head coach Zach Matthews.

Bedford capped its latest championship season with a dominant 35-7 victory over Pinkerton Academy, adding the 2025 title to championships won in 2022 and 2023.

Now comes a fascinating question: Can Bedford's championship run continue under a new head coach and after the departure of several of the players who helped build it?

Former Pelham coach Tom Babiain will get the opportunity to provide the answer.

A Championship Coach Takes Over a Championship Program

Matthews helped build a team that won state titles in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Now he has accepted a head coach and athletic director position at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Bedford turned to another proven championship coach, hiring former Pelham head coach Tom Babiain.

Babiain brings a championship resume of his own. He led Pelham to four consecutive state titles from 2020-23 and stepped down after the Pythons had won 41 consecutive games.

Pinkerton Hasn't Forgotten the 2025 Championship Game

After Bedford defeated Pinkerton in the state championship last season, it’s expected that they enter this season looking for revenge. The Bulldogs’ path to a fourth championship in five years likely runs straight through Pinkerton.

Pinkerton will enter the season with extra motivation, lots of talent, and something no other team in New Hampshire can claim. A Head Coach with the most wins in state history. Head Coach Brian O’Rielly has racked up 365 wins, the most in New Hampshire football history.

Pinkerton brings back plenty of motivation after finishing one victory short of the championship, along with the winningest head coach in New Hampshire history. Brian O'Reilly has compiled 365 victories since taking over the Astros in 1978. Although Spellman missed six games in his junior season, he totaled 660 rushing yards on 86 carries in seven games. He will be a determining factor in Pinkerton’s ability to take down Bedford.

Bedford Still Has Talent to Defend Its Title

A coaching change isn't the only challenge facing Bedford.

The Bulldogs must replace quarterback Bennett Matthews, last year's Conference Player of the Year, along with key two-way lineman Brennen Krause and other important pieces from their championship roster.

But the cupboard isn't empty.

Tight end Zane Beskar, fullback Camden Santos and receiver Brycen D'Urso are among the key players returning for a program that has grown accustomed to playing deep into November.

That's what makes Bedford one of New Hampshire's most intriguing teams entering 2026.

Winning three championships in four seasons established the Bulldogs as the state's standard. Hiring a coach who won four consecutive championships at Pelham gives them someone who understands the expectations that come with sustained success.

Now Bedford gets to find out how much of what Matthews built can survive the transition.

The names have changed. The expectations haven't.