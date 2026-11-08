New Jersey's No. 1 Girls Soccer Coach Suspended After Champagne Celebration Following 100th Win

A celebration marking the 100th career victory for one of New Jersey's most successful high school girls soccer coaches has resulted in a suspension that will keep her off the sidelines for a critical state playoff game.

Paul VI head coach Karen Anderson received a one-game suspension Friday after a video circulated on social media showing her opening what appeared to be a champagne bottle on school property following the Eagles' 2-0 victory over Notre Dame on Thursday.

The victory advanced Paul VI to the South Jersey Non-Public A semifinals and gave Anderson her 100th career win with the program.

According to EssentiallySports, the incident drew scrutiny because New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association regulations prohibit coaches and athletes from involvement with alcohol during or after games on school property.

The original reporting by NJ Advance Media indicated that a group of parents had arranged the celebration and presented Anderson with the bottle. A video, subsequently removed from Instagram, showed Anderson opening it and placing it back on a table.

Anderson said she did not drink from the bottle but did not clarify whether it contained alcohol.

The school confirmed the suspension and said the coach's actions were inconsistent with its expectations for staff conduct.

Suspension Comes During Paul VI's State Championship Pursuit

The timing creates an unexpected challenge for a Paul VI team seeking its third consecutive Non-Public A state championship.

The Eagles enter Monday's sectional semifinal against Immaculata with a 21-1 record and the No. 1 position in NJ.com's statewide girls soccer rankings.

Paul VI is also ranked No. 16 nationally by United Soccer Coaches, reflecting a program that has become one of the country's most successful high school girls soccer teams.

Anderson will serve her suspension during the Nov. 9 semifinal in Haddonfield against an Immaculata team that enters with a 14-4-1 record.

A victory would advance Paul VI to the sectional championship, moving the Eagles another step closer to a third consecutive state title.

Last season, Paul VI completed a perfect 24-0 campaign while capturing its second straight Non-Public A championship.

The program's success makes Anderson's absence particularly notable, with the Eagles attempting to extend a championship run that has established them among New Jersey's elite programs.

NJSIAA Rules Carry Potentially Harsher Penalties

The NJSIAA's policies concerning alcohol at athletic events outline penalties considerably more severe than the one-game suspension Anderson received.

Under the association's regulations, players and coaches involved with alcohol, tobacco or illegal substances during or after games at the venue or on school property can face a one-year suspension from tournament competition and loss of championship rights.

However, Paul VI worked with the NJSIAA to resolve the matter through a one-game suspension rather than the potentially more extensive sanctions.

In a statement provided to NJ.com, the school acknowledged that Anderson did not consume the bottle's contents but emphasized its responsibility to maintain appropriate standards for coaches.

NJSIAA spokesperson Mike Cherenson confirmed that the association was aware of the incident and had communicated with Paul VI, but declined to provide additional details.

Anderson expressed frustration with the controversy in comments to NJ.com, suggesting the program's success had contributed to the attention surrounding the incident.

Her connection to Paul VI extends beyond coaching. Anderson previously played soccer at the school before continuing her career at Rowan University, where she earned four varsity letters.

She later played professionally with the Philadelphia Pirates and worked as an assistant coach at Rutgers-Camden before continuing her career in player development and high school coaching.

For Paul VI, the immediate challenge is maintaining its postseason momentum without the coach who has guided the Eagles to consecutive state championships.

What began as a celebration of an important coaching milestone has now become an unexpected obstacle in the program's pursuit of another title.