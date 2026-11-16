Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 13-14)

The New Jersey high school football playoffs continued this week, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 13-14.

Bergen Catholic's Trey Tagliaferri threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns, St. Joseph Regional's Andrew Wilson Jr. rushed for 169 yards and three TDs, and Washington Township's Jalen Parker passed for 237 yards and four scores.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Hakim Theresa Jr. of Rancocas Valley.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Trey Tagliaferri, Bergen Catholic

Tagliaferri completed 20 of 30 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in Bergen Catholic's 21-7 victory over St. Augustine Prep in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group A Quarterfinals.

Andrew Wilson Jr., St. Joseph Regional

Wilson had 23 carries for 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns in St. Joseph Regional's 38-21 win over Delbarton in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group A Quarterfinals.

Jalen Parker, Washington Township

Parker went 12-of-19 for 247 passing yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 72 yards and a score in Washington Township's 41-14 blowout victory over Toms River North in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 5 Finals.

Cashmir Parsley, Salem

Parsley had 24 carries for 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Salem's 38-14 win over Paulsboro in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 1 Finals.

Landon Pernell, Piscataway

Pernell went 16-of-27 for 230 passing yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 66 yards and a score in Piscataway's 29-28 victory over Irvington in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 Finals.

Evan Cotter, Newton

Cotter rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in Newton's 40-7 blowout win over New Milford in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Finals.

Rahmir Rivera, Red Bank Catholic

Rivera completed 12 of 18 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns in Red Bank Catholic's 35-0 shutout victory over Pope John in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group B Quarterfinals.

Hakim Theresa Jr., Rancocas Valley

Theresa, the defending Player of the Week, had 12 carries for 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Rancocas Valley's 42-13 blowout win over Old Bridge in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 5 Finals.

Kyle Mercorelli, Hoboken

Mercorelli went 10-of-12 for 217 passing yards and two touchdowns in Hoboken's dominant 50-13 victory over Waldwick/Midland Park in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Finals.

Anthony Tirico, Seneca

Tirico had 21 carries for 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and went 11-of-21 for 120 passing yards in Seneca's 29-13 win over Pinelands in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 3 Finals.

Zachary Micelli, Old Tappan

Micelli went 11-of-17 for 160 passing yards, and rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in Old Tappan's 22-8 victory over Shabazz in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Finals.

Dane Catanzarite, Cedar Grove

Catanzarite registered 11 tackles, six solo stops, a tackle for loss, and a sack in Cedar Grove's 27-7 win over Hasbrouck Heights in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Finals.