Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

The New Jersey high school football playoffs continue, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 5-7.

St. John Vianney's Anthony Petracca went 18-for-18 for 342 yards and three touchdowns, Burlington Township's Aiden Binns rushed for 324 yards and three TDs, and Caldwell's Dante Placenti had 169 receiving yards and a pair of scores.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ryan Valdez of Passaic.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Anthony Petracca, St. John Vianney

Petracca, a junior quarterback, completed all 18 of his passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in St. John Vianney's 29-21 victory over Paul VI in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group B First Round.

Aiden Binns, Burlington Township

Binns, a senior running back, had 24 carries for 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Burlington Township's 27-17 win over Deptford in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3 Semifinals.

Dante Placenti, Caldwell

Placenti, a junior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Caldwell's 49-21 victory over Rutherford in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 Semifinals.

Marvin Burroughs, Atlantic City

Burroughs, a junior quarterback, went 12-of-19 for 285 passing yards and five touchdowns in Atlantic City's 42-13 blowout win over Northern Burlington in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 Semifinals.

Kobe St. Hilaire, New Milford

St. Hilaire had 22 carries for 292 rushing yards and five touchdowns in New Milford's 49-20 victory over Hawthorne in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 Semifinals.

Leo Etter, Old Tappan

Etter, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Old Tappan's 43-21 win over West Morris in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 Semifinals.

Jack Schneider, Middletown South

Schneider, a senior quarterback, went 18-of-28 for 282 passing yards and two touchdowns in Middletown South's 23-21 victory over Roxbury in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 Semifinals.

Hakim Theresa Jr., Rancocas Valley

Theresa, a junior running back, ran for 262 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries in Rancocas Valley's dominant 42-0 shutout win over Sayreville in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 5 Semifinals.

Lukas Prock, Hun

Prock was valiant in a losing effort by going 27-of-35 for 622 passing yards and four touchdowns in Hun's 45-42 loss to West Point Prep (NY).

Paul Veneri, Pinelands Regional

Veneri, a junior linebacker, registered 20 tackles, five solo stops, and two tackles for loss in Pinelands Regional's 13-7 OT win over Oakcrest in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 3 Semifinals.

Carter Johnston, Pope John

Johnston registered 12 tackles, nine solo stops, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks in Pope John's 21-3 victory over Notre Dame in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group B First Round.

Rocco Marquis, Waldwick/Midland Park

Marquis, a junior, caught two touchdown passes on offense and recorded nine tackles, five solo stops, four tackles for loss, and four sacks on defense in Waldwick/Midland Park's 27-7 win over New Providence in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 Semifinals.