Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

The New Jersey high school football regular season has wrapped up for the public school teams, while the private schools have one more week. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 22-24.

Tenafly's Alex Kramer passed for 417 yards and six touchdowns, Livingston's Abel Paul rushed for 501 yards and five scores, and North Brunswick's Sal Fama-Linn had 234 receiving yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Carter Grant of Hackettstown.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Alex Kramer, Tenafly

Kramer, a senior quarterback, completed 20 of 26 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns in Tenafly's 56-14 blowout victory over Dickinson.

Abel Paul, Livingston

Paul went off again with 47 carries for 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Livingston's 41-34 win over Bloomfield.

Sal Fama-Linn, North Brunswick

Fama-Linn, a senior wide receiver, hauled in 11 catches for 234 receiving yards and a score, and even threw a touchdown pass and had a pick-six in North Brunswick's 49-21 victory over East Brunswick.

Jah'naad Cady, Franklin

Cady, a senior quarterback, went 20-of-28 for 377 passing yards and five touchdowns in Franklin's 49-40 shootout win over Woodbridge.

Kobe St. Hilaire, New Milford

St. Hilaire had 36 carries for 397 rushing yards and three touchdowns in New Milford's 34-12 victory over Pompton Lakes.

Iain Rossig, River Dell

Rossig, a junior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 166 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and recorded an interception on defense in River Dell's 49-14 win over Ramsey.

Kevin Reilly, New Providence

Reilly, a senior quarterback, went 20-of-24 for 304 passing yards and four touchdowns in New Providence's 41-10 blowout victory over Governor Livingston.

Elijah Davis, Becton

Davis, a senior quarterback, threw two touchdown passes and rushed for 325 yards and five scores on 17 carries in Becton's 47-15 win over Park Ridge.

Jake Schultzel, Freehold Township

Schultzel hauled in 14 catches for 161 receiving yards and one touchdown, and had an interception on defense in Freehold Township's 43-42 victory over Middletown North.

Nick Crovelli, Bridgewater-Raritan

Crovelli, a senior linebacker, registered 20 tackles, 11 solo stops, two tackles for loss, and half a sack in Bridgewater-Raritan's 28-7 win over Watchung Hills.

Omar Kelly, Atlantic City

Kelly, a senior linebacker, recorded five sacks and two forced fumbles in Atlantic City's 35-7 victory over Kingsway.

Terry Bynes Jr., South Brunswick

Bynes, a senior defensive back, registered 18 tackles, 15 solo stops, and two tackles for loss in South Brunswick's 35-9 win over Colonia.