Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Week 0)

High school football season is officially underway in the state of New Jersey, and there were plenty of top performers in Week 0.

Don Bosco Prep's Ca'Si Thomas scored four touchdowns, Glassboro's Tasheem Butler recorded 12 tackles and Hoboken's Devin McMillan rushed for more than 300 yards and five scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sep. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Ca'Si Thomas, Don Bosco Prep

Thomas, a junior running back, rushed 24 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns and added an 88-yard touchdown reception in Don Bosco Prep's 38-14 victory over Armwood (FL).

JoJo Delecce, Glassboro

Delecce, a senior Columbia commit, rushed 14 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 37 yards for another score in Glassboro's 40-20 victory over Immaculata.

Tasheem Butler, Glassboro

Butler, a senior linebacker and North Carolina commit, recorded 12 tackles, including eight for loss, and two sacks in Glassboro's 40-20 victory over Immaculata.

Kobe Irby-Mason, Delbarton

Irby-Mason, a senior running back and Brown commit, rushed 20 times for 223 yards and a touchdown in Delbarton's 21-0 victory over Gilman (MD).

Devin McMillan, Hoboken

McMillan, a senior running back, rushed 16 times for 316 yards and five touchdowns and added an interception on defense in Hoboken's 50-28 victory over Becton.

Kahden Davis, Donovan Catholic

Davis, a senior quarterback and Columbia commit, completed 16 of 19 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and another score in Donovan Catholic's 52-7 victory over Kingsway.

Chukwuma Odoh, Paramus Catholic

Odoh, a senior running back and Penn State commit, rushed 15 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns in Paramus Catholic's 35-14 victory over La Salle College (PA).

Frankie Morano, DePaul Catholic

Morano, a junior quarterback, completed 19 of 29 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in DePaul Catholic's 35-28 victory over Red Bank Catholic.

John Logorda, Steinert

Logorda, a junior quarterback, rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns in Steinert's 47-12 victory over Burlington.

Jaden Days, Millville

Days, a senior Temple commit, caught five passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Millville's 29-20 victory over Erasmus Hall (NY).

David Ogunsola, Rancocas Valley

Ogunsola, a senior, recorded 12 tackles, including six for loss, and three sacks in Rancocas Valley's 23-0 shutout of Wayne Valley.

Kristofer Oesterle Jr., Rancocas Valley

Oesterle, a senior, recorded 11 tackles, including four for loss, and a sack while adding two receptions and a touchdown in Rancocas Valley's 23-0 victory over Wayne Valley.

About our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way to for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes -- even thousands -- and that's okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.