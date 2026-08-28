The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season begins on Friday with 262 games across the state. You can follow all the action with our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.

The top games in Pennsylvania are No. 2 La Salle College vs. Paramus Catholic (NJ), Bergen Catholic (NJ) vs. No. 3 Central Catholic, and No. 4 Roman Catholic vs. St. John Bosco (CA).

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — August 28

Class 6A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 5A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 4A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 3A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 2A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 1A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

View Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.