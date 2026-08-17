New Mexico High School Football Week 1: Top Games, Storylines and Predictions

The 2026 New Mexico high school football season has arrived, and Week 1 wastes little time delivering some of the state's most intriguing matchups.

Defending Class 6A champion Cleveland hosts Centennial in a potential top-five showdown, while Las Cruces visits Rio Rancho and Carlsbad heads to Artesia in two more games featuring some of the state's top teams.

Here are the New Mexico high school football games to watch in Week 1, along with a quick breakdown and our prediction for each matchup.

Thursday, Aug. 20

St. Pius X vs. West Mesa: Can the Sartans Make Another Title Run?

Can the Sartans return to the championship game for a third straight seasonand finally come away with a blue trophy?

The journey begins against the Mustangs.

As a football-sized treat on Thursday before a loaded slate on Friday, all eyes will be on St. Pius’s quarterback and New Mexico State commit Isaiah Carpenter as he takes on 6A’s West Mesa. They will be punching up two levels above their class, but with this offense, it shouldn’t be a problem.

Pick: St. Pius X

Sandia vs. Cibola: Can the Matadors Live Up to the Preseason Hype?

The other big bout on Thursday: The Matadors hosting the Cougars.

These two programs enter the fall with a head of steam. Cibola is coming off an encouraging 2025 after several difficult seasons, while Sandia has been the poster child of the offseason, adding a plethora of talent through new transfer rules.

The Cougars should once again be competitive, now in 5A after dropping a level. However, the Matadors should be able to flex their 6A guns over the gold and brown.

If Sandia wants to live up to the hype, it will start with a good showing in week one. Tylon Wilder’s crew should be able to handle the task this week.

Pick: Sandia

Friday, Aug. 21

Cleveland vs. Centennial: Week 1's Heavyweight Matchup

If you're looking for the marquee matchup of New Mexico's opening weekend, this is it.

Based on our preseason rankings, along with many other publications, this is slated as a top-five faceoff at Lightning Bolt Stadium in what is likely the game of the week.

The reigning 6A champion will not be able to ease into the season with the Hawks coming to town. Cleveland has plenty of talent, but several new faces will be tested immediately against Centennial veterans such as quarterback Ruiz Laborin and running back Dailen Ramirez.

Either way, prepare for a lot of points, but the Storm hold the edge for the moment as the home team.

Pick: Cleveland

Eldorado vs. La Cueva: Nolan Romero-Williams Faces an Early Test

Star running back Nolan Romero-Williams will likely have his biggest test of the season against the La Cueva Bears.

The hype has been real this offseason for Romero-Williams, as he is the X-factor for the Eagles offense.

We have seen running backs run through the heart of La Cueva’s chances before, like when Las Cruces’ Danny Amaro rushed for 234 against the Bears in last year’s semifinal.

Can Romero-Williams take a page out of the Bulldawgs playbook and run Eldorado to a week one upset? Romero-Williams gives Eldorado a chance, but La Cueva gets the edge in the opener.

Pick: La Cueva

Las Cruces vs. Rio Rancho: Can the Rams Turn the Tables?

Just down the road from the Cleveland-Centennial heavyweight boxing match, the Rams and the Bulldawgs are set to put on a main event of their own.

Las Cruces handled business at home against Rio Rancho last season, but after quite the senior exodus (no more Danny Amaro), the scales may tip towards the Rams.

The key returner? Micah Takahashi.

Despite the loss in 2025, Takahashi threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns against the ‘Dawgs last season as a junior. If he can produce another big night against Las Cruces, this time on his home field, Rio Rancho has a good chance to reverse last year's result.

Pick: Rio Rancho

Carlsbad vs. Artesia: 6A Talent Meets a 5A Power

Don’t be too blinded by the 6A-vs-6A matchups. The best duel of the night could very well be in southeast New Mexico.

Carlsbad, which returns a lot of talent from last year’s Class 6A playoff run, will head to 5A power Artesia. These two should put on quite the show, but with the Cavemen’s influx of returners, they will have the advantage on paper.

That being said, it's a lot easier to preview a matchup on paper than it is to win at the Bulldog Bowl. If any unit is up for the week one task, it’s UCLA commit Colton McKibben’s defense.

Pick: Carlsbad

Hobbs vs. Roswell: Top-10 Teams Meet at the Wool Bowl

While their rivals battle at Artesia, the Eagles and Coyotes will square off in another 6A-5A, top-ten battle.

Hobbs returns a lot of talent, but so does Roswell. And as anyone familiar with Roswell knows, things can get weird.

Just like how things got weird when Hobbs allowed 67 points in last year’s 6A semifinal. Now in 2026, do they have enough to stop running back Luis Rodriguez and receiver Izaic Gonzales?

It will be quite the battle, but Roswell should have the slight edge to be able to defend the Wool Bowl.

Pick: Roswell

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallisonon X.