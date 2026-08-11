Can Sandia Turn an Offseason Talent Surge Into a State Title Run?

Few high school football teams in New Mexico have generated more offseason buzz than Sandia. After closing 2025 by winning four of its final six games under first-year coach Tylon Wilder, the Matadors return one of the state's top quarterbacks in Jahleel Lewis while adding an impressive group of transfers, creating growing expectations that Sandia could emerge as a legitimate contender in 2026.

Strong Finish Fuels Bigger Expectations

It is usually hard for a football program coming off a 4-6 season to generate any hype heading into the next campaign.

For the Sandia Matadors, that won’t be the case.

An 0-4 start under a new head coach quickly turned into winning their final four of six games, with a lot of young players now transitioning into experienced veterans.

However, Sandia’s biggest highlight would come off the field, creating what many around the state have informally dubbed a high school.

Transfer Additions Boost Sandia's Talent Level

There was never any doubt if the Matadors had any talent or not, but after some offseason additions, that talent pool has grown even larger.

A lot of those additions come from within Albuquerque, as the NMAA’s change in transfer rulings now allow student athletes to transfer schools without having to sit out a year, bringing forth the “transfer portal” era.

J’ven Smith and Donovan Smith come to Sandia from Atrisco Heritage Academy, 30 minutes across town, supplying quarterback Jahleel Lewis with even more weapons.

“It feels really exciting to have to have these talented players coming in,” Lewis said. “I’ve known some of these new players for a while so it’s going to be exciting to take the field with them again and it’s going to be a fun season with these guys.”

Returners in the receivers room include George Smith, who posted 700 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as just a sophomore.

“I would say having more weapons at my disposal will help me a lot during this season,” Lewis said. “It's going to be very helpful to spread the wealth and make sure more people are getting these opportunities to go out and make plays.”

Wilder's Culture Taking Hold

It was not an easy start for Tylon Wilder in 2025, coming in as a first year head coach and having to play catch up right out of the gate.

Now, in 2026, Wilder and Co. will get a proper introduction to the season. Wilder is most known for his work at Espanola Valley, where he was the main reason behind the Sundevils going from pretender to contender in the 4A Class.

Sandia might not be as much of a fixer upper, but the Matadors are still ready to buy in just the same to Wilder’s culture. Sandia had around 130 athletes show up for program practices, a large number compared to the programs past.

Regardless of where players come from, Wilder expects them to embrace the same physical, disciplined approach that has become his program's identity.

Lewis in the Limelight



Lewis was already one of New Mexico's rising quarterbacks before Sandia's offseason makeover became one of the state's biggest storylines.

In his junior season, Lewis tossed for 1,841 yards and led the team in rushing with 349 yards. He threw for 21 touchdowns and ran for seven.

In High School On SI’s quarterback vote for the state of New Mexico in 2025, Lewis came in at No. 5 on the state list, ranked as the second quarterback in the Class of 2027 behind St. Pius X’s Isaiah Carpenter.

With a deeper receiving corps and another offseason of development, Lewis enters his senior season surrounded by the strongest supporting cast of his career.

For Lewis, its all just chatter.

“I like to not focus on the outside noise too much because it often steers me away from the main focus which is making sure my team is prepared and everybody around me is ready.” Lewis said.

Sandia’s senior quarterback earned his first reported Division III offer from Willamette University in late July, in what could be the first of many. The Matadors will open their season against Cibola High School on August 20.

"I feel really confident about this upcoming season," Lewis said. "I feel like everyone is really confident and excited about what’s to come."

With an experienced quarterback, a deeper roster and a full offseason under Wilder, Sandia enters 2026 believing it has the pieces to compete with the state's best. Now the Matadors have an opportunity to prove the offseason optimism was warranted.