New York high school softball’s top freshmen, eighth graders in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season underway, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI has compiled a list of the best pitchers, the best infielders, the best outfielders and the best catchers.
We recently highlighted the best sophomores. Now, it’s time to highlight the best freshmen and eighth graders.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
(All stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Tuesday, May 20 at 11:59 PM ET
Freshmen
Kiana Cipolla, Susquehanna Valley
A budding star who can play in the infield and outfield for the Sabers.
Paige Ells, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour
Ells has a 12-1 record with a 1.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched. Also for the Storm, Ells is batting .442 with 19 hits (five doubles), 14 stolen bases, 25 runs and 12 RBI.
Sawyer Faso, Alden
Faso is batting .689 with 31 hits, seven triples, 17 runs batted in, 23 runs scored and 1.761 OPS so far for the Bulldogs.
Madison Fisher, Sachem East
Fisher, a member of Sachem East’s Long Island AAA championship team last season, hit .365 with 25 RBI in 2024.
Mady Flint, Barker
Flint has a .512 batting average with 13 RBI, seven doubles and 21 for the Bulldogs. In the pitcher’s circle, she has a 0.84 earned-run average with 74 strikeouts in 41-plus innings of work.
Anna Patregnani, Lansingburgh
The freshman is batting .377 with 23 hits (six doubles), 24 RBI and 21 runs scored so far for the Knights.
Charlotte Pelizza, Ichabod Crane
Pelizza is batting .412 with 21 hits, 18 runs scored and 12 RBI for the Raiders.
Emily Ruscio, Saratoga
Ruscio is hitting over .300 so far for the Blue Streaks.
Jiselle Singh, Smithtown West
Singh is batting .459 with 15 runs, 10 RBI and four doubles so far this season. In 2024, she batted .508 with 35 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and 13 RBI.
Nina Vandernoth, St. Anthony’s
Vandernoth, who had a 16-2 record with 148 strikeouts and hit .473 with 22 RBI last season, is continuing to have an impact for St. Anthony’s this season.
Esmerelda Velez, Granville
Velez is batting .467 with 21 hits, 19 runs and 18 RBI so far for the Golden Horde.
Bella McGowan, Pittsford Mendon
An outfielder for the Vikings, McGowan has provided plenty of clutch moments this season.
Eighth graders
Karalynne Carmon, Stockbridge Valley
Carmon, an All-Central New York pitcher last season, has 78 strikeouts in 40 innings of work so far in 2025.
Alyssa Corso, East Islip
A budding star for the Redmen, Corso is one of the top home run hitters in Suffolk County. She is also averaging two strikeouts per inning in the pitcher’s circle.
Claire Giardina, Bay Ridge Prep
Giardina is hitting .759 with 22 hits, four homers, 18 runs scored and 19 RBI. In the circle, she is 6-0 with a 0.27 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 26 innings of work.
Felicity Knapp, Pittsford Mendon
Knapp has quickly become one of the best pitchers in Section V. She has a handful of complete-game shutouts for the Vikings.
Rylee Richardson, Lyons
Richardson is batting .764 with 42 hits, 23 RBI, 33 runs scored, 11 doubles and two homers so far for the Lions. In the circle, she is 4-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 26-plus innings of work.
