NY High School Football Recap: Syracuse commit breaks rushing record, Program Celebrates 100 Years and More

Syracuse football commit and Canisius star tailback Elijah Kimble needed less than 200 yards to become Western New York’s new all-time leading rusher.

Once the Crusaders entered their Saturday afternoon contest against Huron Heights, Kimble wasted no time chasing the record.

Kimble officially sped past Jehuu Caulcrick of Clymer, who had 6,559 career rushing yards (1999-2002), on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. The senior back, who now has 6,626 career yards on the ground, ran for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in Canisius’ 43-21 win over the Warriors.

“It’s been a lot of stormy days, but God allowed me to see the sunshine,” Kimble said via The Buffalo News. “I’m thankful to be here.”

After the Crusaders called a timeout, teammates, coaches and family members celebrated Kimble’s big accomplishment – and 1,000 fans at the Crusaders’ erupted into cheers at Koessler Field at the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex.

“It was a full-circle moment,” Kimble said via The Buffalo News. “Everything I had to go through, the good and the bad, it all makes sense today.”

Kimble is now 374 rushing yards away from 7,000, which according to record books would make the senior back the sixth player to reach the milestone. Kimble is also 13 rushing scores away from Caulcrick’s career TD record of 101.

Syracuse football commit and senior tailback Elijah Kimble (0) became Western New York's All-Time Leading Rusher in Canisius' 43-21 win over Huron Heights on Saturday afternoon. Kimble finished with 263 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries for the Crusaders. | Canisius High School

Coaches told Kimble and his Crusaders that if they can be team players, everything else would come along with it.

“Looking back at everything is wild,” Kimble added. “Coming into (Canisius) as a 14-year old boy playing varsity and handling that weight has been something. I’ve been on great teams and had great guidance over the years. It’s a great feeling.”

Canisius (3-3) will host Section III’s Christian Brothers Academy on Saturday afternoon.

Hewlett Celebrates 100 Years as a Program with a Win

A special Friday night for the Hewlett Bulldogs’ football program came with some theatrics.

The Bulldogs were down 20-16 against Sewanhaka with about two minutes left in regulation. On Hewlett’s final possession, quarterback Preston Cusumano threw up the middle and receiver Aaron Pahl made a clutch reception at the Ravens’ 2-yard line.

“I couldn’t concentrate on anything else but the ball,” Pahl said via Newsday. “I knew I was coming down with it.”

Tailback Dylan Parchment proceeded to punch a 2-yard run into the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 23-30 victory as they celebrated its 100th year as a program.

“It is unbelievable,” Hewlett head coach John Palladino said via Newsday. “Just to work and coach in a place like Hewlett where football has been around for 100 years, it’s so special.”

Palladino is in his 10th season as the Bulldogs’ head coach after 15 years as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“The community, the families, the parents, the players, the administration, the board, the leadership from our superintendent, I’m just the luckiest guy to work here,” Palladino added.

The Bulldogs captured the Nassau County championship title in 1999, and have reached the semifinals 12 separate times.

Cusumano threw for 173 yards and a touchdown for Hewlett.

The Bulldogs (3-2) will face Mineola on Friday.

First-Year Merged Squad Quickly Finding Success

A year ago, Albion and Medina football, both in Orleans County, Buffalo, didn’t know how the future of their programs would shape out.

Both teams were facing low participation numbers and dealing with constant injuries, and even considered 8-man football.

Then, Albion and Medina merged to create the OC Rivals. Now, the combined team is 5-1 in Section VI Class B-1 and a top team in The Buffalo News’ small schools poll.

“We knew we were at a crossroads,” OC Rivals coach Eric Valley said via The Buffalo News. “We saw what our numbers were in the program and we were seeking alternatives.”

Medina went 6-3 last season, but Albion compiled a 1-7 record in 2025.

“We had a lot of ninth graders who weren’t comfortable playing modified and our ninth and 10th graders weren't really ready for varsity,” said Ocie Bennett, who was an assistant coach at Albion for 20-plus years, via The Buffalo News.

Valley, who’s been an art teacher and athletic director at Medina for more than 30 years, drew OC Rivals’ logo.

According to The Buffalo News, the logo is two crossed shovels, which is a “nod to the two communities joined by the digging of the Erie Canal” and “the maroon blends the purple, red and blue of the old schools.”

“We try to take that blue-collar mentality and forge it with that rivalry together and create a little synergy,” Valley added.

Despite a tough 35-34 loss to West Seneca East this past weekend, OC Rivals’ victories include two shutouts and key 38-34 win over division rival Williamsville South on Sept. 18.

OC Rivals has 25 players on their roster, which includes 23 upperclassmen. According to The Buffalo News, the merger agreement runs through the 2030 season.

“This merger has been great for both communities,” Bennett said via The Buffalo News. “At the end of the day, we are one community, because we're all from Orleans County.”