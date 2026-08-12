Skip to main content
High School

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 12-14

The season kicks off with a top 10 matchup on Wednesday
Jack Butler|
Carrollton freshman quarterback CJ Cypher drops back to pass in the 2025 GHSA Class 6A Championship loss to Buford.
Carrollton freshman quarterback CJ Cypher drops back to pass in the 2025 GHSA Class 6A Championship loss to Buford. | Cecil Copeland

The 2026 Georgia high school football season starts this week, and games begin on Wednesday with the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Georgia follow below.

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 12-14

Wednesday, August 12 Scoreboard

Thursday, August 13 Scoreboard

There are five games on Thursday.

Friday, August 13 Scoreboard

There are 45 games on Friday.

View full Friday scoreboard

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Georgia