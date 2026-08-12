Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 12-14
The season kicks off with a top 10 matchup on Wednesday
The 2026 Georgia high school football season starts this week, and games begin on Wednesday with the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Georgia follow below.
Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 12-14
Wednesday, August 12 Scoreboard
Thursday, August 13 Scoreboard
There are five games on Thursday.
Friday, August 13 Scoreboard
There are 45 games on Friday.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917