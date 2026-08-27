6 North Carolina High School Football Teams That Made a Statement in Week 1
One week won't define a high school football season, but it can certainly get everyone's attention.
Week 1 of the 2026 North Carolina high school football season delivered statement wins, a massive upset, some impressive revenge and one remarkable fourth-quarter comeback.
From Hoggard winning a highly anticipated showdown to Pamlico County avenging a 65-point loss from a year ago, these six teams emerged as some of the biggest winners from opening week.
Hoggard Wins Early-Season Showdown
The Vikings faced a showdown with Richmond, with both teams highly ranked in the Tar Heel state.
Hoggard came away with an impressive 27-13 win on the road. The Vikings jumped to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and stayed in front all the way.
Senior quarterback Matt Boring turned in a solid performance: 14-of-21 for 170 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Sophomore running back Judah Gillespie had 87 yards on 19 carries.
Pamlico County Pulls a Stunning Upset
When Pamlico County played KIPP Pride last year, the Hurricanes were swamped 72-7.
So, when they hooked up Friday night, Pamlico County was a huge underdog. They couldn't possibly win. Could they?
Yes, indeed, they could — and did — for second-year head coach Brandon Akins.
Jacob Bennett zoomed for 292 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries as the Hurricanes pulled off a 34-26 upset.
That's what you call turning the corner.
One of Bennett's touchdowns covered 93 yards. Izir Benjamin caught a 28-yard touchdown pass and corralled an interception on defense.
Providence Day Doesn't Miss a Beat
Providence Day lost some big-time players to graduation from last year's North Carolina Independent Schools Athleic Association state championship team.
Did the Chargers lose a step?
Not hardly.
The Chargers overwhelmed Myers Park 49-13 to open the 2026 season. Consider that Myers Park is a highly ranked 8A school in the North Carolina High Schools Athletic Association and it looks even more impressive.
Providence Day led 42-6 at halftime.
Chad Grier has built a national program with sustained success. The Chargers just keep on winning and playing at a very high level.
Senior quarterback Cam Cater, the new starter, was 17-of-21 for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way. Tre Geathers led the defense with a 26-yard pick-six.
Hough Wins Battle of State Champions
The Huskies are the reigning 8A state champions and had a tough draw to open the season with Northwestern, also a reigning state champion from nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Quarterback Ethan Royal threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jahmere Anderson in a tough 15-10 victory. The defense sacked Northwestern quarterback Xavier Means 12 times.
Pisgah Turns the Tables
Pisgah got pounded 48-19 by Mountain Heritage last year.
Well, the Bears sure did turn the tables with a 48-30 win over Mountain Heritage to start the 2026 season.
For a while, a repeat of 2025 appeared to be happening when the visiting Cougars took a 16-6 lead in the first quarter.
But Pisgah had two running backs — Brayden Dayton and Jackson Banks — go over 100 yards. And they did in big chunks. Dayton broke off a 94-yard touchdown run and Banks took one 57 yards to the house.
Fairmont Pulls Off a Comeback to Remember
Let the record show that Fairmont won a 32-31 thriller over Lumberton behind the play of quarterback Joshua Townsend and others.
But the Tornadoes looked dead in the water when Lumberton's Jeremiah Campbell raced 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-14 with 8:45 remaining.
Fairmont bounced back with two touchdown drives sandwiched around a Lumberton punt to get back in it. Then they scored the winning touchdown with 1:15 to go.
Townsend finished with 331 total yards.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.