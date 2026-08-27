Storms Push Dozens of North Carolina High School Football Games to Thursday

In North Carolina this week, the hardest opponent isn't on the schedule.

For the second straight week, the forecast has forced the state's high school football schedule to check down. With thunderstorms, heavy rain, and the threat of localized flooding expected Friday, Aug. 28, schools across North Carolina have begun moving Week 2 games up a day, to Thursday night.

As of Wednesday, more than 50 varsity games had shifted to Thursday, Aug. 27, with changes running from the coast through the Triangle and Triad and into the Charlotte area. Some schools made the call early in the week while others watched the radar, hoping the front would pass.

The National Weather Service is forecasting elevated rain chances across much of the state beginning Thursday and holding into the weekend, with heavy downpours and thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon and evening.

If you're refreshing your phone to find out which night the game is actually on, here are some rescheduled games in your area as of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26th.

Moved to Thursday

6:00p: Bartlett Yancey at ALA-Johnston

6:00p: Ballantyne Ridge at Marvin Ridge

6:30p: Berry Academy at Ashbrook

6:30p: Terry Sanford at Pine Forest

7:00p: Beddingfield at Dixon

7:00p: Ben L. Smith at Southern Guilford

7:00p: Bessemer City at Hunter Huss

7:00p: Bonnie Cone Leadership at South Davidson

7:00p: Camden County at First Flight

7:00p: Carver at Winston-Salem Prep (originally Thursday)

7:00p: Clinton at Midway

7:00p: East Columbus at Trask

7:00p: East Lincoln at Providence

7:00p: Eastern Guilford at Williams

7:00p: Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock

7:00p: Farmville Central at South Central

7:00p: Forest Hills at Fairmont

7:00p: Forestview at East Gaston

7:00p: Goldsboro at Greene Central

7:00p: Green Level at Broughton

7:00p: Heritage at Millbrook

7:00p: Hoke County at South View

7:00p: Holmes at North Johnston

7:00p: Jack Britt at Hoggard

7:00p: Kinston at Wallace-Rose Hill



7:00p: Knightdale at Enloe

7:00p: Leesville Road at Wake Forest

7:00p: Lejeune at Lakewood

7:00p: Manteo at Northside-Pinetown

7:00p: Martin County at Bertie

7:00p: Mount Pleasant at Carson

7:00p: Northeastern at D.H. Conley

7:00p: Northern Nash at Nash Central

7:00p: Northern Durham at Carrboro

7:00p: Northside-Jacksonville at Jacksonville

7:00p: Overhills at Harnett Central

7:00p: Pender at Red Springs

7:00p: Perquimans at Northampton County

7:00p: Roanoke Rapids at KIPP Pride

7:00p: Seventy-First at Cape Fear

7:00p: South Brunswick at North Brunswick

7:00p: South Columbus at West Columbus

7:00p: South Johnston at Fike

7:00p: South Lenoir at North Lenoir

7:00p: South Stanly at Piedmont

7:00p: St. Pauls at Lumberton

7:00p: Swansboro at Pamlico County

7:00p: Tarboro at Hunt

7:00p: Triton at Hobbton

7:00p: Union at Southern Wayne

7:00p: West Brunswick at Whiteville

7:00p: West Craven at Wilson Prep

7:00p: West Johnston at Smithfield-Selma

7:00p: Western Harnett at Douglas Byrd (played at Jack Britt HS)

7:00p: Westover at Gray's Creek

7:00p: White Oak at Richlands

7:00p: Willow Spring at Middle Creek

7:30p: North Lincoln at Lincolnton

7:30p: Trinity at Southwestern Randolph

Because the list keeps moving and the situation is fluid, the safest bet is to go straight to your school's athletic department and your conference's official channels for the latest kickoff times and dates before you leave the house.

This week, Friday Night Lights may fall on Thursday. Stay safe out there.