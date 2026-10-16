North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — October 16

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continues on October 16 with 200 matchups across the state on Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 16

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 200 high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 16, 2026.

The first game, Community Christian vs Father Capodanno, starts at 5 p.m.

There are several games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by No. 1 Hough at South Mecklenburg and No. 2 Weddington at Porter Ridge.

Community Christian vs. Father Capodanno — 5 p.m.



Asheville vs. Erwin — 7 p.m.



Atkins vs. North Davidson — 7 p.m.



Ballantyne Ridge vs. Ardrey Kell — 7 p.m.



Bartlett Yancey vs. Reidsville — 7 p.m.



Bear Grass Charter vs. Columbia — 7 p.m.



Bishop McGuinness vs. Chatham Central — 7 p.m.



Broughton vs. Wakefield — 7 p.m.



Carrboro vs. Orange — 7 p.m.



Carver vs. Rockingham County — 7 p.m.



Cary vs. Felton Grove — 7 p.m.



Cedar Ridge vs. J.F. Webb — 7 p.m.



Central Davidson vs. T. Wingate Andrews — 7 p.m.



Charlotte Catholic vs. Marvin Ridge — 7 p.m.



Charlotte Country Day School vs. Charlotte Christian — 7 p.m.



Christ the King vs. Pine Lake Preparatory — 7 p.m.



Clinton vs. East Duplin — 7 p.m.



Community School of Davidson vs. Corvian Community School — 7 p.m.



Corinth Holders vs. Leesville Road — 7 p.m.



Covenant Day vs. Asheville School (Independent) — 7 p.m.



Crest vs. North Gaston — 7 p.m.



D.H. Conley vs. New Bern — 7 p.m.



David W. Butler vs. West Charlotte — 7 p.m.



Davie County vs. Mooresville — 7 p.m.



Douglas Byrd vs. South View — 7 p.m.



Dudley vs. Southwest Guilford — 7 p.m.



E.E. Smith vs. Seventy-First — 7 p.m.



East Bladen vs. Lakewood — 7 p.m.



East Chapel Hill vs. Northern — 7 p.m.



East Forsyth vs. Northwest Guilford — 7 p.m.



Eastern Wayne vs. North Pitt — 7 p.m.



Enka vs. T.C. Roberson — 7 p.m.



Fairmont vs. Whiteville — 7 p.m.



Faith Christian vs. Cary Christian — 7 p.m.



Farmville Central vs. Kinston — 7 p.m.



First Flight vs. Pasquotank County — 7 p.m.



Forest Hills vs. West Stanly — 7 p.m.



Forestview vs. Ashbrook — 7 p.m.



Franklinton vs. East Wake — 7 p.m.



Fuquay - Varina vs. Smithfield-Selma — 7 p.m.



Gates County vs. Manteo — 7 p.m.



Glenn vs. North Forsyth — 7 p.m.



Goldsboro vs. Princeton — 7 p.m.



Grace Christian vs. Asheville Christian Academy — 7 p.m.



Graham vs. Southeast Alamance — 7 p.m.



Gray's Creek vs. Cape Fear — 7 p.m.



Green Hope vs. Willow Spring — 7 p.m.



Green Level vs. Apex — 7 p.m.



Greene Central vs. Ayden - Grifton — 7 p.m.



Hargrave Military Academy vs. John Paul II — 7 p.m.



Harrells Christian Academy vs. High Point Christian Academy — 7 p.m.



Heide Trask vs. Southwest Onslow — 7 p.m.



Hickory Ridge vs. A.L. Brown — 7 p.m.



Hillside vs. Chapel Hill — 7 p.m.



Hobbton vs. West Columbus — 7 p.m.



Hobgood Academy vs. Triangle Math and Science Academy — 7 p.m.



Hoggard vs. E.A. Laney — 7 p.m.



Hopewell vs. Garinger — 7 p.m.



Hough vs. South Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.



Howard vs. North Edgecombe — 7 p.m.



Independence vs. Mallard Creek — 7 p.m.



J.H. Rose vs. White Oak — 7 p.m.



James Kenan vs. C.B. Aycock — 7 p.m.



Jay M. Robinson vs. West Rowan — 7 p.m.



Jesse Carson vs. East Rowan — 7 p.m.



John A. Holmes vs. Bertie — 7 p.m.



Jordan-Matthews vs. Southwestern Randolph — 7 p.m.



KIPP Pride vs. Southeast Halifax — 7 p.m.



Langtree Charter Academy vs. Lake Norman Charter — 7 p.m.



Lawrence Academy vs. Mattamuskeet — 7 p.m.



Lee County vs. Harnett Central — 7 p.m.



Lejeune vs. Jones Senior — 7 p.m.



Lincoln Charter vs. Bradford Preparatory School — 7 p.m.



Martin County vs. Currituck County — 7 p.m.



Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord Academy) — 7 p.m.



Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Cannon — 7 p.m.



Middle Creek vs. Cardinal Gibbons — 7 p.m.



Millbrook vs. Enloe — 7 p.m.



Monroe vs. Anson — 7 p.m.



Montgomery Central vs. Lexington Senior — 7 p.m.



Mount Pleasant vs. Parkwood — 7 p.m.



Mount Tabor vs. Oak Grove — 7 p.m.



Mountain Island Charter vs. Union Academy — 7 p.m.



Nash Central vs. Bunn — 7 p.m.



New Hanover vs. Ashley — 7 p.m.



North Buncombe vs. A.C. Reynolds — 7 p.m.



North East Carolina Prep vs. Washington County — 7 p.m.



North Iredell vs. Lake Norman — 7 p.m.



North Lenoir vs. West Craven — 7 p.m.



North Mecklenburg vs. Zebulon B. Vance — 7 p.m.



North Moore vs. Northwood — 7 p.m.



North Raleigh Christian Academy vs. Trinity Christian — 7 p.m.



North Stanly vs. North Rowan — 7 p.m.



Northampton County vs. Northwest Halifax — 7 p.m.



Northeastern vs. Hertford County — 7 p.m.



Northern Nash vs. Hunt — 7 p.m.



Northside - Jacksonville vs. Dixon — 7 p.m.



Northside - Pinetown vs. East Carteret — 7 p.m.



Northwest Cabarrus vs. Concord — 7 p.m.



Olympic vs. Harding University — 7 p.m.



Page vs. Grimsley — 7 p.m.



Palisades vs. Providence — 7 p.m.



Panther Creek vs. Jordan — 7 p.m.



Parkland vs. Ronald Reagan — 7 p.m.



Perquimans vs. Camden County — 7 p.m.



Person vs. Southern Alamance — 7 p.m.



Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs. Central Cabarrus — 7 p.m.



Providence Grove vs. East Davidson — 7 p.m.



Pungo Christian Academy vs. Halifax Academy — 7 p.m.



Purnell Swett vs. Scotland — 7 p.m.



Rabun Gap-Nacoochee vs. Christ School — 7 p.m.



Ragsdale vs. Ben L. Smith — 7 p.m.



Red Springs vs. West Bladen — 7 p.m.



Riverside-Durham vs. Southern Durham — 7 p.m.



Roanoke Rapids vs. Louisburg — 7 p.m.



Rocky Mount vs. Southern Nash — 7 p.m.



Rocky River vs. East Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.



Rolesville vs. Athens Drive — 7 p.m.



Rosewood vs. Midway — 7 p.m.



Salisbury vs. South Rowan — 7 p.m.



Sanderson vs. Holly Springs — 7 p.m.



Sandhills Classical Christian vs. Liberty Christian Academy — 7 p.m.



Seaforth vs. South Granville — 7 p.m.



South Central vs. Jacksonville — 7 p.m.



South Columbus vs. South Brunswick — 7 p.m.



South Garner vs. Garner Magnet — 7 p.m.



South Lenoir vs. Pender — 7 p.m.



South Stokes vs. South Davidson — 7 p.m.



Southeast Raleigh vs. Cleveland — 7 p.m.



Southern Lee vs. West Johnston — 7 p.m.



Southern Wayne vs. Fike — 7 p.m.



SouthLake Christian Academy vs. Hickory Grove Christian — 7 p.m.



Southside vs. Pamlico County — 7 p.m.



SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Washington — 7 p.m.



St. David's vs. Arendell Parrott Academy — 7 p.m.



St. Pauls vs. Westover — 7 p.m.



Statesville vs. South Iredell — 7 p.m.



Sun Valley vs. Piedmont — 7 p.m.



Surry Central vs. North Surry — 7 p.m.



Swansboro vs. Havelock — 7 p.m.



Tarboro vs. Beddingfield — 7 p.m.



Terry Sanford vs. Lumberton — 7 p.m.



Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs. South Stanly — 7 p.m.



Topsail vs. West Brunswick — 7 p.m.



Trinity vs. Thomasville — 7 p.m.



Union vs. North Duplin — 7 p.m.



Union Pines vs. Triton — 7 p.m.



Vance County vs. Heritage — 7 p.m.



Wake Forest vs. Knightdale — 7 p.m.



Walkertown vs. McMichael — 7 p.m.



Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Spring Creek — 7 p.m.



Walter M. Williams vs. Eastern Alamance — 7 p.m.



Warren County vs. Weldon — 7 p.m.



Wayne Prep vs. Northeast Academy — 7 p.m.



Weddington vs. Porter Ridge — 7 p.m.



West Cabarrus vs. Cox Mill — 7 p.m.



West Carteret vs. Richlands — 7 p.m.



West Forsyth vs. R.J. Reynolds — 7 p.m.



West Mecklenburg vs. Myers Park — 7 p.m.



West Stokes vs. East Surry — 7 p.m.



Western Alamance vs. Cummings — 7 p.m.



Western Harnett vs. South Johnston — 7 p.m.



Wheatmore vs. West Davidson — 7 p.m.



Wilson Prep vs. Rocky Mount Preparatory — 7 p.m.



Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy vs. College Prep & Leadership Academy — 7 p.m.



Alexander Central vs. Watauga — 7:30 p.m.



Alleghany vs. Wilkes Central — 7:30 p.m.



Andrews vs. Murphy — 7:30 p.m.



Ashe County vs. East Wilkes — 7:30 p.m.



Asheboro vs. Eastern Guilford — 7:30 p.m.



Avery County vs. Hendersonville — 7:30 p.m.



Bandys vs. Maiden — 7:30 p.m.



Bunker Hill vs. Foard — 7:30 p.m.



Burns vs. Cherryville — 7:30 p.m.



Charles D. Owen vs. Madison — 7:30 p.m.



Chase vs. East Burke — 7:30 p.m.



East Gaston vs. Shelby — 7:30 p.m.



East Lincoln vs. Hickory — 7:30 p.m.



Forbush vs. Mount Airy — 7:30 p.m.



Hibriten vs. R-S Central — 7:30 p.m.



Hoke County vs. Richmond — 7:30 p.m.



Jack Britt vs. Overhills — 7:30 p.m.



McDowell vs. St. Stephens — 7:30 p.m.



Mountain Heritage vs. Mitchell — 7:30 p.m.



Northeast Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford — 7:30 p.m.



Northern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford — 7:30 p.m.



Patton vs. East Rutherford — 7:30 p.m.



Pine Forest vs. Pinecrest — 7:30 p.m.



Rosman vs. Robbinsville — 7:30 p.m.



South Caldwell vs. Freedom — 7:30 p.m.



South Point vs. Kings Mountain — 7:30 p.m.



Starmount vs. North Wilkes — 7:30 p.m.



Stuart Cramer vs. Lincolnton — 7:30 p.m.



Swain County vs. Cherokee — 7:30 p.m.



West Caldwell vs. Draughn — 7:30 p.m.



West Henderson vs. Brevard — 7:30 p.m.



West Iredell vs. Newton-Conover — 7:30 p.m.



West Lincoln vs. Highland Tech — 7:30 p.m.



West Wilkes vs. Elkin — 7:30 p.m.



Albemarle vs. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy — TBA