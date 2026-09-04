North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — September 4

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continues on September 4 with more than 170 matchups across the state on Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 177 high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The first game, Liberty Christian Academy vs Sandhills Classical Christian, starts at 5 p.m.

There are several games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Grimsley vs East Forsyth at 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian Academy vs. Sandhills Classical Christian — 5 p.m.

Wake Preparatory Academy vs. Pamlico County — 7 p.m.

Ragsdale vs. T. Wingate Andrews — 7 p.m.

Clinton vs. Wallace-Rose Hill — 7 p.m.

Rocky River vs. Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology — 7 p.m.

Watauga vs. Mount Airy — 7 p.m.

Foard vs. West Iredell — 7 p.m.

North Pitt vs. South Central — 7 p.m.

Southern Nash vs. James Kenan — 7 p.m.

Mooresville vs. A.L. Brown — 7 p.m.

Southeast Halifax vs. Rocky Mount Preparatory — 7 p.m.

Olympic vs. West Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.

Person vs. Riverside-Durham — 7 p.m.

Bertie vs. Hertford County — 7 p.m.

First Flight vs. Manteo — 7 p.m.

Western Guilford vs. Southern Guilford — 7 p.m.

Hillside vs. Dudley — 7 p.m.

Porter Ridge vs. West Forsyth — 7 p.m.

Community School of Davidson vs. Bradford Preparatory School — 7 p.m.

R-S Central vs. Asheville School (Independent) — 7 p.m.

Gates County vs. KIPP Pride — 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian vs. Metrolina Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Ravenscroft vs. Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord Academy) — 7 p.m.

Goldsboro vs. Southern Wayne — 7 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach vs. West Brunswick — 7 p.m.

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs. Langtree Charter Academy — 7 p.m.

Central Cabarrus vs. Mount Pleasant — 7 p.m.

East Wilkes vs. North Iredell — 7 p.m.

West Craven vs. New Bern — 7 p.m.

South Stanly vs. Anson — 7 p.m.

South Davidson vs. Wheatmore — 7 p.m.

Jordan-Matthews vs. North Stokes — 7 p.m.

Richlands vs. East Duplin — 7 p.m.

E.E. Smith vs. Terry Sanford — 7 p.m.

White Oak vs. Swansboro — 7 p.m.

West Bladen vs. West Columbus — 7 p.m.

South Brunswick vs. North Brunswick — 7 p.m.

Southside vs. Northside - Pinetown — 7 p.m.

North Duplin vs. Lakewood — 7 p.m.

East Carteret vs. Croatan — 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Havelock — 7 p.m.

Greene Central vs. Ayden-Grifton — 7 p.m.

Kinston vs. North Lenoir — 7 p.m.

Farmville Central vs. Beddingfield — 7 p.m.

Rosewood vs. Princeton — 7 p.m.

Spring Creek vs. Hobbton — 7 p.m.

Eastern Wayne vs. C.B. Aycock — 7 p.m.

North Johnston vs. South Johnston — 7 p.m.

Smithfield-Selma vs. West Johnston — 7 p.m.

Corinth Holders vs. Clayton — 7 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Garner — 7 p.m.

Rolesville vs. Knightdale — 7 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Heritage — 7 p.m.

Millbrook vs. Leesville Road — 7 p.m.

Sanderson vs. Broughton — 7 p.m.

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Athens Drive — 7 p.m.

Green Hope vs. Cary — 7 p.m.

Apex Friendship vs. Middle Creek — 7 p.m.

Holly Springs vs. Fuquay-Varina — 7 p.m.

Willow Spring vs. Garner Magnet — 7 p.m.

Southern Lee vs. Lee County — 7 p.m.

Pinecrest vs. Union Pines — 7 p.m.

Triton vs. Western Harnett — 7 p.m.

Harnett Central vs. Overhills — 7 p.m.

Cape Fear vs. Pine Forest — 7 p.m.

Jack Britt vs. Seventy-First — 7 p.m.

Gray's Creek vs. South View — 7 p.m.

Douglas Byrd vs. Westover — 7 p.m.

Purnell Swett vs. Lumberton — 7 p.m.

Red Springs vs. St. Pauls — 7 p.m.

Fairmont vs. South Robeson — 7 p.m.

Scotland vs. Marlboro County — 7 p.m.

Hoke County vs. Richmond — 7 p.m.

Anson vs. Monroe — 7 p.m.

Forest Hills vs. Piedmont — 7 p.m.

Parkwood vs. Cuthbertson — 7 p.m.

Sun Valley vs. Marvin Ridge — 7 p.m.

Weddington vs. Porter Ridge — 7 p.m.

Butler vs. Charlotte Catholic — 7 p.m.

Providence vs. Myers Park — 7 p.m.

Ardrey Kell vs. South Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.

Independence vs. Garinger — 7 p.m.

Mallard Creek vs. North Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.

Hough vs. Hopewell — 7 p.m.

West Charlotte vs. Chambers — 7 p.m.

East Mecklenburg vs. Rocky River — 7 p.m.

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus — 7 p.m.

Concord vs. Jay M. Robinson — 7 p.m.

Hickory Ridge vs. West Cabarrus — 7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant vs. Central Cabarrus — 7 p.m.

South Rowan vs. East Rowan — 7 p.m.

West Rowan vs. Carson — 7 p.m.

Salisbury vs. North Rowan — 7 p.m.

Lexington vs. Thomasville — 7 p.m.

Ledford vs. Oak Grove — 7 p.m.

Central Davidson vs. North Davidson — 7 p.m.

Davie vs. Reagan — 7 p.m.

Mount Tabor vs. Parkland — 7 p.m.

West Forsyth vs. Reynolds — 7 p.m.

East Forsyth vs. Glenn — 7 p.m.

Carver vs. North Forsyth — 7 p.m.

Walkertown vs. Atkins — 7 p.m.

Kernersville Glenn vs. R.J. Reynolds — 7 p.m.

High Point Central vs. Southwest Guilford — 7 p.m.

Page vs. Grimsley — 7 p.m.

Northern Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford — 7 p.m.

Southeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford — 7 p.m.

Eastern Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford — 7 p.m.

Williams vs. Eastern Alamance — 7 p.m.

Western Alamance vs. Southern Alamance — 7 p.m.

Cummings vs. Graham — 7 p.m.

Orange vs. Cedar Ridge — 7 p.m.

Carrboro vs. Chapel Hill — 7 p.m.

Jordan vs. Riverside-Durham — 7 p.m.

Northern Durham vs. Southern Durham — 7 p.m.

Hillside vs. Jordan — 7 p.m.

Person vs. Roxboro Community — 7 p.m.

South Granville vs. Granville Central — 7 p.m.

Vance County vs. J.F. Webb — 7 p.m.

Roanoke Rapids vs. Northampton County — 7 p.m.

Weldon vs. Northwest Halifax — 7 p.m.

Tarboro vs. North Edgecombe — 7 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Nash Central — 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount vs. Northern Nash — 7 p.m.

Bunn vs. Franklinton — 7 p.m.

Louisburg vs. Warren County — 7 p.m.

Wake Christian Academy vs. North Raleigh Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Ravenscroft vs. Cary Academy — 7 p.m.

Durham Academy vs. Providence Day — 7 p.m.

Charlotte Latin vs. Charlotte Country Day School — 7 p.m.

Christ School vs. Asheville School (Independent) — 7 p.m.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee vs. High Point Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Davidson Day vs. Metrolina Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Charlotte Christian vs. Cannon School — 7 p.m.

Hickory Grove Christian vs. SouthLake Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Harrells Christian Academy vs. North Raleigh Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount Academy vs. Faith Christian — 7 p.m.

Kerr-Vance Academy vs. Halifax Academy — 7 p.m.

Lawrence Academy vs. Northeast Academy — 7 p.m.

Pungo Christian Academy vs. Terra Ceia Christian — 7 p.m.

Wayne Christian vs. Community Christian — 7 p.m.

Arendell Parrott Academy vs. John Paul II Catholic — 7 p.m.

Grace Christian vs. Harrells Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Cape Fear Academy vs. Coastal Christian — 7 p.m.

Northwood Temple Academy vs. Village Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Berean Baptist Academy vs. Fayetteville Christian — 7 p.m.

Freedom Christian Academy vs. Trinity Christian — 7 p.m.

Victory Christian Center vs. Hickory Grove Christian — 7 p.m.

Mountain Island Charter vs. Pine Lake Preparatory — 7 p.m.

Corvian Community vs. Community School of Davidson — 7 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter vs. Langtree Charter Academy — 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs. Highland Tech — 7 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness vs. Winston-Salem Prep — 7 p.m.

Carver vs. Atkins — 7 p.m.

East Surry vs. North Surry — 7:30 p.m.

Surry Central vs. Forbush — 7:30 p.m.

Starmount vs. Elkin — 7:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central vs. West Wilkes — 7:30 p.m.

Alleghany vs. Ashe County — 7:30 p.m.

Alexander Central vs. South Caldwell — 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten vs. Watauga — 7:30 p.m.

Freedom vs. Patton — 7:30 p.m.

East Burke vs. Draughn — 7:30 p.m.

Maiden vs. Bandys — 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill vs. Newton-Conover — 7:30 p.m.

Hickory vs. St. Stephens — 7:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard vs. North Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton vs. East Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.

Cherryville vs. Burns — 7:30 p.m.

Kings Mountain vs. Shelby — 7:30 p.m.

Crest vs. North Gaston — 7:30 p.m.

Ashbrook vs. Forestview — 7:30 p.m.

South Point vs. Stuart W. Cramer — 7:30 p.m.

East Gaston vs. Bessemer City — 7:30 p.m.

North Mecklenburg vs. Huss — 7:30 p.m.

A.C. Reynolds vs. Jay M. Robinson — 7:30 p.m.

Bessemer City vs. West Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.

North Buncombe vs. Madison — 7:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. Rolesville — 7:30 p.m.

Choctaw Central vs. Cherokee — 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph's Catholic vs. East Rutherford — 8 p.m.

Chase vs. Blacksburg — TBA