South Garner vs. Hillside Football Live Stream: How to Watch North Carolina Playoff Game Tonight

The regular season is over, and the stakes have changed for North Carolina high school football teams.

South Garner travels to Durham on Thursday, Nov. 5, to face Hillside in the 2026 NCHSAA football playoffs, with both teams looking to keep their seasons alive.

The postseason matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern and will be available to stream on the NFHS Network.

For fans unable to make the trip to Durham, the live broadcast offers an opportunity to follow every play of the playoff contest.

How to Watch South Garner vs. Hillside Football

What: South Garner at Hillside — 2026 NCHSAA Football Playoffs

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Streaming: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: South Garner vs. Hillside on the NFHS Network

Select the South Garner–Hillside playoff broadcast from the school's upcoming events. An NFHS Network subscription may be required.

Hillside Begins Its Postseason Run

Hillside enters the playoffs following a regular season that included matchups with several familiar Durham-area opponents.

The Hornets closed their regular-season schedule against Northern Durham on Oct. 30, following earlier contests against Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, Riverside and other regional opponents.

Now Hillside faces the different demands of postseason football.

Unlike the regular season, there is no opportunity to regroup after a loss. Every possession becomes more valuable, and mistakes that might be overcome in September or October can end a team's season in November.

Playing at home gives Hillside a familiar setting for its postseason opener.

South Garner Looking to Advance

South Garner arrives in Durham hoping to extend its season and move deeper into the NCHSAA playoff bracket.

Thursday's matchup presents an opportunity for the visitors to earn a postseason victory away from home.

Establishing an offensive rhythm early, protecting the football and avoiding costly penalties will be important for both teams.

The winner will move forward in the state playoff tournament, while the losing team's season will come to an end.

With the postseason underway across North Carolina, the South Garner–Hillside matchup is one of several Thursday games offering fans an early look at the road toward the state championships.

Watch North Carolina High School Football Playoffs

The NFHS Network is carrying postseason football games from across North Carolina, including Thursday's South Garner–Hillside contest.

Fans can access the matchup through the Hillside football streaming page and select the scheduled playoff event.

High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network and may earn a commission from qualifying subscriptions purchased through links in this article.