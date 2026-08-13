The 25 Biggest North Carolina High School Football Matchups of 2026

North Carolina's 2026 high school football schedule won't waste any time delivering marquee matchups.

From interstate showdowns against national powers to traditional rivalries, the Tar Heel State schedule is loaded with games that could shape conference races, playoff positioning and statewide rankings. Here are the 25 regular-season games every fan should have circled on the calendar.

Nos. 25-16: Early Season Statement Tests

25. Lake Norman at Sun Valley, Friday, Aug. 21

Ryan Smith's Spartans once again open the season against Jonathan Oliphant's Wildcats. Lake Norman beat Sun Valley 20-16 last year, but both teams went on to have solid 2025 seasons.

24. Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Catholic, Friday, Sept. 4

The Knights and Cougars meet once again in another chapter of this rivalry with new head coaches. For Charlotte Christian, Jammie Deese is their new head coach as he replaces Chris James. Meanwhile, five-time state champion coach Mike Brodowicz returns to Charlotte Catholic after announcing his brief retirement in 2022.

23. Millbrook at Garner, Friday, Aug. 21

Last year, Laymarr Marshall led the Wildcats to the NCHSAA Class 8A state title game. They open the 2026 season on the road against Deron Donald's Trojans, who look to capitalize off a 9-4 season from 2025.

22. Hoggard at Clayton, Friday, Sept. 4

Scott Chadwick's Comets are coming off an appearance in the 2025 NCHSAA Class 7A state championship game. Meanwhile, Craig Underwood led the Vikings to the 8A state semifinals. These two possible contenders will meet this Labor Day weekend.

21. Rolesville at Mallard Creek, Friday, Aug. 21

After going 8-4 in 2025, the Rams promoted Kevin Reddick from assistant to head coach. They open the season against Kennedy Tinley's Mavericks (who went 7-4), as both teams look to make deep playoff runs.

20. Independence at Byrne (SC), Friday, Aug. 21

The Patriots enter the 2026 season under new leadership, as Robert Williams is the new head coach. Their first game will be an interstate showdown against the South Carolina-based Rebels.

19. Buford (GA) at Mallard Creed, Friday, Sept. 4

The Mavericks have a major test this Labor Day weekend as they face Georgia-based Buford. The Wolves are one of the nation's top teams, as they went undefeated and won the Georgia 6A state championship.

18. Weddington at Myers Park, Friday, Aug. 28

Andy Capone has led the Warriors to multiple state titles and an elite level of success. Meanwhile, Duke Howell replaces Chris James (not the same one) as the Mustangs' new had coach. Both teams will look to capitalize off strong 2025 seasons.

17. Providence Day School at Myers Park, Friday, Aug. 21

Chad Grier's Chargers have won multiple state titles under his tenure, including last year's. They open the 2026 season against the Mustangs as they look to go back-to-back.

16. Cardinal Gibbons at Hough, Saturday, Aug. 29

Nick Drew is the Chiefs' new head coach after Steven Wright left. Meanwhile, DeShawn Baker led the Huskies to their first state championship in 2025. These two teams will meet in the 2026 Keep Pounding Classic at the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Nos. 15-6: Rivalries and Playoff Previews

15. Garner at Southeast Raleigh, Friday, Sept. 18

The Trojans held on 28-26 against E.J. Campbell's Bulldogs in last year's regular-season meeting. Both teams went on to finish 9-4 and make it as far as the third round of the playoffs. We should expect another close game this time around.

14. East Forsyth at Mooresville, Friday, Sept. 18

This season's meeting between Todd Willert's Eagles and Zach Mayo's Blue Devils could set the tone for how they do going forward. Last year's matchup was a bloodbath with Mooresville winning 42-14.

13. East Forsyth at Reagan, Friday, Oct. 30

Then, to close the regular season, the Eagles will visit Josh McGee's Raiders who went 10-3 in 2025. Both teams will be looking to shake up playoff seedings by that point.

12. West Forsyth at East Forsyth, Friday, Oct. 2

The Titans visit the Eagles in another chapter of this Forsyth County rivalry. West Forsyth took last year's meeting in a 20-14 overtime thriller.

11. Garner at Clayton, Friday, Oct. 23

The Trojans and Comets will meet late in the season once again as they look to make splashes in the playoffs. Clayton took last year's game 34-22.

10. Crest at South Point, Friday, Oct. 2

After leading the Chargers to the 2025 NCHSAA 4A state championship, head coach Greg Little announced his retirement, as Mark Barnes returns to coach the team. Meanwhile, Brian Wroten was hired as the Red Raiders' new head coach, taking over for Chris Davis. Who knows how both teams will end up as they meet in early October?

9. Clayton at Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 30

To close the regular season, the Comets will visit the Rams in another chapter of this Johnson County rivalry. Cleveland enters the 2026 season under a new head coach in Codi Vick, who takes over for Scott Riley.

8. Rolesville at Millbrook, Friday, Sept. 25

This CAP 8A matchup between the Rams and Wildcats is sure to be a competitive one. Last year, Millbrook crushed Rolesville 28-7 as they continued to win every game before falling to Hough in the NCHSAA 8A state title game.

7. Cardinal Gibbons at Archbishop Hoban (OH), Friday, Sept. 18

The Chiefs are looking to win their first state title since 2021. One of the more competitive opponents on their schedule is Archbishop Hoban, one of the top teams in Ohio.

6. Independence at Mallard Creek, Friday, Oct. 16

The Patriots and Mavericks will meet later in the regular season as they both look to shake up the Meck Power Six 8A/7A standings. Last season's matchup wasn't even close as Independence shut out Mallard Creek 35-0.

Top Five: North Carolina's Biggest Games of 2026

5. Grimsley at Varina (VA), Friday, Oct. 2

These two schools are reigning champions who will meet in Richmond this October. They met last year in Greensboro, as the home-standing Whirlies pulled out a 21-12 win. Grimsley went on to finish undefeated and claim the NCHSAA 7A state championship, while Varina went 13-2 and won the Virginia 4A state title.

4. West Charlotte at Independence, Friday, Oct. 2

This is a highly-anticipated matchup for multiple reasons. West Charlotte's new head coach D.J. McFadden used to be Independence's head coach, while the Patriots' new leader Robert Williams was the defensive coordinator for the Mighty Lions.

3. West Charlotte at Grimsley, Friday, Aug. 21

Darryl Brown has led the Whirlies to three state championships in the last four years, while the Mighty Lions last won a title in 2024. Regardless, these two North Carolina powerhouses will meet to open the season.

2. Providence Day School at Hough, Friday, Sept. 4

This is a battle between two defending state champions. The Chargers won last year's NCISAA state championship, while the Huskies claimed the NCHSAA 8A state title. Circle this Labor Day weekend matchup on your calendars.

1. Hough at Northwestern (SC), Friday, Aug. 21

We finish with a highly-anticipated interstate matchup in the Battle of the Carolinas. The Huskies are defending state champions in North Carolina, while the South Carolina-based Trojans won the 2025 SCHSL Class AAAAA: Division II state title.