NXT LVL Soccer Showcase: Day 2 Standouts and Results

COLONIE, N.Y. – A pair of high-scoring stars, Wisdom Humalie and Dominic Sanchez, are coupled with Division I-bound midfielders, Matthew Addai and Thiago Cesar, on the Day 2 best XI for the NXT LVL Invitational.

Day 2 Best XI

FORWARDS

Wisdom Humalie, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘27: The Ghanaian native is one of the top NEPSAC prospects and remains uncommitted. He applied constant pressure on the opponent, and his high work rate earned him two goals.

Dominic Sanchez, Combine Academy (N.C.), ‘27: Sanchez scored twice against Masters Academy in a clash between prep powers. Several NCAA Division I programs are taking interest, and his weekend performance is likely to generate even more attention.

MIDFIELDERS

Matthew Addai, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘27: The Rutgers commit delivered a moment of individual brilliance with a left-footed shot that proved to be the game-winning goal. Even in the rain, Addai, from Ghana, showed why he’s one of the nation’s top prospects.

Thiago Cesar, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘27: The Holy Cross commit from Brazil controlled the tempo of the game for Northwood in a win over a talented Western Reserve Academy team. He’s a box-to-box midfielder.

Keegan McCullough, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘28: McCullough had a goal and one assist in the team’s 2-1 victory. His pace created a lot of problems for Bridgton Academy’s defense.

Jack Scheffel, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), ‘27: The post-grad player was very organized and ran the midfield for large parts of the match.

DEFENDERS

Luca Giugno, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘27: The Panamian was a lock-down defender who offers clean distributions.

Will Leigh, Hill School (Pa.), ‘27: Leigh’s assignment was Hotchkiss star Isaiah Blake, and Leigh was able to keep Blake off the scoresheet.

Tofick Sheikh, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘27: He played left back but can also be a midfielder. He did a nice job getting into the attack while also handling his defensive duties.

Daniel Youn, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘27: The center back from South Korea is key to Pennington building out of the back, but interestingly, in Saturday’s match, he scored the first goal en route to a victory.

GOALKEEPER

Ludovic Trudel, St. Andrew’s School (R.I.), ‘27: The Canadian made several big stops and commanded the box while posting a shutout.

SPECIAL MENTIONS

Forwards

Will German, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘27: One of only four Americans on the Northwood U19 roster, German stepped up and delivered a goal.

Dylan Mahoney, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘27: His pressure caused problems for Wheeler School. In fact, he even earned a red card for the opponent. Mahoney scored St. Andrew’s first goal.

Rodrigo Monsalve, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘27: Scored the game-winning goal and was a threat on the wing for South Kent School.

Kristian Parisi, St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.), ‘27: Parisi came off the bench and made an immediate impact, scoring a goal to tie the match 1-1.

Gregorio Pinto, High Mowing School (N.H.), ‘27: Technically and tactically the best player on the field in a match with Phelps School. The Brazilian scored a cracker of a goal from about 40 yards out in the 2-1 win.

Saion Rankin, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘27: Rankin was Bridgton’s top player, creating several chances for himself and others.

Matu Sandoval, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘27: A dangerous wing player who put RMPUS defenders under pressure.

Midfielders

Camden Allenby, Proctor Academy (Vt.), ‘27: Allenby is a natural leader and a hard worker. His effort paid off with a nice finish in a 1-1 tie.

Lyam Goebl, FC Florida Prep (Fla.), ‘27: Goebl was a guest player for FC Florida Prep but fit in right away. He helped the team transition into offense.

James Graziadei, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.), ‘27: He was KUA’s top performer against Northwood’s U17s, winning several balls in midfield.

Michael Ji, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), ‘28: Ji, from South Korea, scored the goal to salvage a tie with Hill School. He works on both sides of the ball.

Will Kourakis, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘27: Kourakis did a solid job in the midfield.

Yonas Krzystolik, Wheeler School (R.I.), ‘28: An impressive young central midfielder who connected all the passes for Wheeler School in a competitive match against St. Andrew’s College (Canada).

EJ McShane, Phelps School (Pa.), ‘30: Only a freshman, McShane never shied away from a tackle.

Max Notley, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘27: Notley holds dual U.S.-U.K. citizenship, and he stepped up his game to help Northwood to a victory.

Matt Panton, Masters Academy (Mass.), ‘27: Panton stood out as a center mid as Masters played to a tie with Combine Academy.

Renan Silveira, Phelps School (Pa.), ‘27: The Brazilian worked both sides of the ball and was rewarded by scoring a late goal.

Amir Weller, Westtown School (Pa.), ‘29: The Bermudian underclassman helped Westtown control the midfield.

Danny Widmer, Deerfield Academy (Mass.), ‘27: He plays the ball quickly and moves well with the ball.

Heris Ziai, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘27: Ziai was exceptionally strong going 1v1. He scored a crucial goal but easily could have finished with three or four given the chances he created.

Defenders

Stefan Almeida, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), ‘29: The Brazilian native was hard to beat and won all the balls in the air. He’s a center back with a lot of upside.

Jacob Chapman, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘27: A center back, Chapman won a lot of the 50-50 balls.

Ray Foley, Brunswick School (Mass.), ‘27: He was dominant in the air and poised on the back line. Despite his defensive role, he proved to be a playmaker.

Josh Federowicz, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘27: He moved from center back to right back and gave Choate an offensive spark out of the back.

Reece Filander, Hill School (Pa.), ‘28: A native of South Africa, he was a dominant presence. He also helped the team build out of the back.

Max Garner, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘28: Pennington’s other center back was strong defensively and dangerous playing balls forward.

Carlos Ojeda Garcia, St. Andrew’s School (R.I.), ‘27: A native of Spain, he was a field general who controlled the back line.

Jackson Glazier, Deerfield Academy (Mass.), ‘28: The talented junior won every airball and was consistent in the back. He plays center back.

Keran Nana, St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.), ‘28: The Canadian had a solid defensive performance that included a goal-line clearance.

Lewis Preau, Masters Academy (Mass.), ‘27: Preau was an excellent center back.

Sebastian Solis, Westtown School (Pa.), ‘27: Solis, from Mexico, was exceptional on the back line for Westtown.

Charlie Wright, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), ‘27: He’s a tough defender who anchors the back line. He defended well all game.

Nojus Zilinskas, Combine Academy (N.C.), ‘27: The tall center back from Lithuania was so good that even the opposing coaching staff pointed him out as one of the best players on the field.

Goalkeepers

Fritz Griffith, Proctor Academy (Vt.), ‘27: In addition to delivering key saves, he uses his feet well.

Milco Solunga, High Mowing School (N.H.), ‘28: The keeper from Namibia controlled the back line, showed great footwork, and made some big saves in a 2-1 victory.

Others Who Stood Out

GK: Kailem Abou-Mechrek, FC Florida Prep (Fla.), ‘27

M: Kris Avilla, St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.), ‘27

D: Rahaan Bhaskar, Brunswick School (Mass.), ‘28

M: Colin Dean, Brunswick School (Mass.), ‘27

D: Josiah Doe, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘27

D: Alex Jean, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘27

M: Colin Joseph, Phelps School (Pa.), ‘27

D: Esteban Lopez, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘27

D: Alec Roberman, Phelps School (Pa.), ‘27

D: Anas Shabka, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.), ‘29

D: Judah Viders, Brunswick School (Mass.), ‘27

RESULTS

No. 4 Northwood School U19 (N.Y.) 2, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) 1: Goals - NS: Will German, Max Notley. WRA: Antonio Bustamonte.

No. 5 Masters Academy-1 (Mass.) 2, Combine Academy (N.C.) 2: Goals - MA: Bryden Marta, Nate Chung. CA: Dominic Sanchez 2.

No. 8 Pennington School (N.J.) 3, St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.): Goals - PS: Daniel Youn, Matthew Addai, Joey Riley. STM: Kristian Parisi.

No. 9 Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.) 3, Puerto Rico Sea Raiders 1: Goals - CRH: Wisdom Humale 2, Curtis Mbaya. PRSR: Kai Ramos.

No. 12 Hotchkiss School (Conn.) 1, Hill School (Pa.) 1: Goals - Hotchkiss: Michael Ji. Hill: Tanner Zirinsky.

Brunswick School (Conn.) 2, No. 13 Deerfield Academy (Mass.) 1: Goals - BS: Blake Levy, Ian Warren. DA: West Goodale.

No. 14 Avon Old Farms (Conn.) 2, Bridgton Academy (Maine) 1: Goals - AOF: Keegan McCullough, Owen Morret. BA: Denver Bachmann.

South Kent School (Conn.) 1, RMPUS U19 (Canada) 0: Goals - SKS: Rodrigo Monsalve.

Westtown School (Pa.) 2, FC Florida Prep (Fla.) 1: Goals - WS: own goal, Mannie Esaka. FCF: A.J. Herlong.

High Mowing School (N.H.) 2, Phelps School (Pa.) 1: Goals - HMS: Gregorio Pinto, Tomas Barbosa. PS: Renan Silveira.

St. Andrew’s College (Canada) 3, Wheeler School (R.I.) 2: Goals - SAC: Dylan Mahoney, Heroes Ziai, Michael Madeiros. WS: Ty Scarcella, Sid Gosar.

Hoosac School-Varsity (N.Y.) 1, Proctor Academy (N.H.) 1: Goals - HSV: Regis Vergara. P: Camden Allenby.

Northwood School U17 (N.Y.) 3, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.) 2.

Hoosac Prep-2 (N.Y.) 0, St. Andrew’s School (R.I.) 0.

South Kent School-2 (Conn.) 1, St. Thomas More-2 (Conn.) 0

Masters Academy-2 (Mass.) 2, RMPUS (Canada) U17 1.