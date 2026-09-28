Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? –– (Sept. 21-27)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Sept. 21-26, from a six-touchdown game from Trey Martin of Franklin Parish (LA) to Isaiah Betton of Richlands (NC) scoring his 100th career goal.

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jaxson DeRossett of Hopewell Valley Central (NJ) boys soccer. DeRossett scored three goals in a 5-1 win over Delaware Valley.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 4. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Haleigh Bauer, JR, Lincoln Southeast (NE) Volleyball

Bauer recorded her 1,000th career kill in a straight-sets win over Columbus.

Isaiah Betton, SR, Richlands (NC) Boys Soccer

Betton scored four goals—including the 100th of his prep career—with three assists in an 11-4 victory over Southwest.

Autumn Cassidy, JR, Austin (AL) Flag Football

Cassidy had 210 yards passing with five touchdowns in a 40-0 shutout of Athens.

Bradley Cassier, SR, St. Monica (CA) Football

Cassier, a New Mexico commit, threw for 324 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-21 win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

Raelene Cruz, JR, Covina (CA) Flag Football

Cruz threw for 215 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns—three passing, two rushing—as Covina blanked Northview, 32-0.

Aspen Freed, SR, Oley Valley (PA) Boys Soccer

Freed netted five goals in an 8-3 victory over Antietam.

Jarrett Friendly, SR, Montgomery Academy (AL) Football

Friendly tied a single-game school record with four touchdown receptions in a 47-0 shutout of JAG. The senior had seven receptions for 128 yards and four TDs while adding 54 yards and another score on the ground.

Jude Herrera, JR, Volcano Vista (NM) Football

Herrera completed 20 of 28 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns with another score on the ground as Volcano Vista hammered Centennial, 50-10.

Adelina Hidric, SO, Tottenville (NJ) Girls Soccer

Hidric exploded for six goals in an 8-0 shutout of Curtis.

K’Von Houston, SR, Hillcrest (UT) Football

Houston threw for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-8 win over West Jordan.

Malachi Jordan, SO, Kerens (TX) Football

Jordan compiled 23 carries for 232 yards and five touchdowns, 139 passing yards and one touchdown, five total tackles and a pass breakup on defense and an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown in a 56-36 win over Alba-Golden.

Garrison Kruse, SR, Liberty Center (OH) Football

Kruse needed just 13 carries to run for 185 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-6 win over Patrick Henry.

Jayden Locke, JR, Milwaukie (OR) Football

Locke threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns with 171 yards on the ground as Milwaukie edged Tigard, 39-35.

Brendan Mangone, SR, Rush-Henrietta (NY) Football

Mangone completed 13 of 21 passes for 309 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-7 rout of Fairport. The senior also had seven total tackles, a sack and an interception on defense.

Gio Marenco, SR, Gulf Coast (FL) Football

Marenco had 32 carries for 274 yards and four touchdowns as Gulf Coast defeated Barron Collier, 50-27, for its third straight win.

Trey Martin, SR, Franklin Parish (LA) Football

Martin dominated with 483 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns as Franklin Parish defeated Airline in a shootout, 54-43. The four-star LSU commit had 22 carries for 342 yards and five touchdowns with a kickoff return TD.

Alyssa Mullins, SR, Wheelersburg (OH) Volleyball

Mullins surpassed the 1,000 career kills mark in a straight-sets victory over South Webster.

Carson Turner, SO, Eastern Christian (NJ) Boys Soccer

Turner netted five goals in a 9-0 shutout of College Achieve Paterson.

Brian White III, SR, White Bear Lake (MN) Football

White III was a workhorse in a 34-21 Metro East victory over East Ridge, carrying the ball 40 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Carter Zingelmann, JR, Coppell (TX) Football

Zingelmann finished a perfect 16 of 16 passing for 367 yards with five touchdowns while adding 28 yards and a TD on the ground in a 55-10 rout of Pearce. The four-star junior had a perfect quarterback rating in the game.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com