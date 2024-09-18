15 games to watch in week 5 of Ohio high school football
When this week is over, we will have reached the midway point of the 2024 Ohio high school football regular season.
Once again, there are more than 350 games across the state this weekend and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on throughout the weekend.
The biggest game of the week not only has implications in Ohio, but also nationally, as St. Edward hosts Massillon on Friday night. St. Edward is the top team in the High School on SI Ohio Power 25, while Massillon is No. 2. In the High School Sports on SI National Power 25, St. Edward is ranked No. 20 this week and Massillon is No. 22.
Both teams are coming off state championships last season, as St. Edward won its third straight Division I state title ands Massillon won its first state crown since 1970 with a win in the Division II state championship game.
The teams are meeting for the fifth straight season, with St. Edward winning in 2020 and 2021 and Massillon coming out victorious in the last two seasons, including a 15-13 win last year.
High School on SI Ohio will be on site at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Friday night with live updates and highlights.
There are also two other games on the slate this week between teams in the High School on SI Ohio Power 25, as No. 15 St. Xavier hosts No. 4 Archbishop Moeller and No. 8 Chardon hosts No. 20 Bishop Watterson.
15 games to watch in Ohio high school football this week (All games are Friday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted). Rankings denote SBLive Ohio Power 25 rankings.
No. 2 Massillon at No. 1 St. Edward
No. 4 Archbishop Moeller at No. 15 St. Xavier
North Ridgeville at No. 6 Avon
New Bremen at No. 7 Marion Local
No. 20 Bishop Watterson at No. 8 Chardon
No. 10 Lakota West at Middletown
No. 17 Ursuline at Warren Harding
Bishop Hartley at No. 24 Ironton
Columbus Academy at St. Charles
