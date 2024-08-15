Ohio high school football: Top senior athlete recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We have introduced you to the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers, senior edge rushers, senior wide receivers, senior defensive backs, senior tight ends, senior offensive linemen and senior defensive linemen so far.
and senior defensive linemen so far. Now we finish the seniors with a look at the top athlete recruits in Ohio for the class of 2025.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior athlete recruits in Ohio:
1. Cody Haddad, St. Ignatius; 6-foot-1, 175 pounds (No. 15 overall in Ohio 2025 class)
Committed to Ohio State
The 3-star Ohio State commit plays multiple positions for the Wildcats, including safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. He played just four games last season as an injury cost him the first part of the season and still finished with 45 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. He also scored four touchdowns.
2. Seaonta Stewart, Winton Woods; 6-foot-2, 180 pounds (No. 20 overall)
Committed to Indiana
Can play both sides of the ball and projects to be a defensive back in college, Last season, he had nine tackles and five pass breakups.
3. Jaimier Scott, Mt. Healthy; 6-foot-1, 177 pounds (No. 27 overall)
Committed to Wisconsin
Offensively last season, he accounted for more than 750 yards and eight touchdowns, as he caught 34 passes for 611 yards and seven scores and added 141 yards rushing and a touchdown. On defense, he made 56 tackles, seven tackles for loss and intercepted a pair of passes.
4. TJ Green, Reynoldsburg; 5-foot-11, 180 pounds (No. 37 overall)
Committed to Boston College
last season, he scored five touchdowns and had over 1,000 yards of offense while also making 71 tackles on defense with five pass breakups. The speedster also set a school record in the 100-meter dash this past spring.
5. Jonathan Stevens, Westerville North; 6-foot-0, 185 pounds (No. 45 overall)
Committed to Northwestern
The 3-star Northwestern commit also had offers from schools such as Duke, Purdue, Marshall and a handful of Mid-American Conference schools, among others.
