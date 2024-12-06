Olentangy Liberty vs. Archbishop Moeller: Live score, updates from Ohio DI state championship football game
Olentangy Liberty dethroned St. Edward last week, and next up for the Patriots are the Ohio high school football titans from Cincinnati, the Archbishop Moeller Crusaders.
The Division I OHSAA state championship game is a classic public vs. private school battle, with both teams making a long trip to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
It'll be a cold night in Northeast Ohio, but the forecast isn't calling for all the snow Avon and Anderson dealt with Thursday in the Division II title game.
Follow along below for live updates from the state championship game between Olentangy Liberty and Archbishop Moeller, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 6.
Olentangy Liberty vs. Archbishop Moeller, Division I championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
More Ohio high school football news
Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff championship matchups, game times
Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (final edition)
Best college football prospects still playing for state championships in 2024 high school playoffs
Olentangy Liberty dethrones St. Edward, advances to D1 Ohio football state championship: Live updates recap
Archbishop Moeller knocks out St. Xavier in rivalry playoff game: Live updates recap
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports