High School

Olentangy Liberty vs. Archbishop Moeller: Live score, updates from Ohio DI state championship football game

It's a public vs. private high school battle for the OHSAA state title in Ohio's highest classification

Mike Swanson

Matt Ponatoski will try to lead Archbishop Moeller to the Division I Ohio state championship Friday, Dec. 6.
Matt Ponatoski will try to lead Archbishop Moeller to the Division I Ohio state championship Friday, Dec. 6. / Michael Noyes

Olentangy Liberty dethroned St. Edward last week, and next up for the Patriots are the Ohio high school football titans from Cincinnati, the Archbishop Moeller Crusaders.

The Division I OHSAA state championship game is a classic public vs. private school battle, with both teams making a long trip to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

It'll be a cold night in Northeast Ohio, but the forecast isn't calling for all the snow Avon and Anderson dealt with Thursday in the Division II title game.

Follow along below for live updates from the state championship game between Olentangy Liberty and Archbishop Moeller, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 6.

Olentangy Liberty vs. Archbishop Moeller, Division I championship game live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

More Ohio high school football news

Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff championship matchups, game times

Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (final edition)

Best college football prospects still playing for state championships in 2024 high school playoffs

Olentangy Liberty dethrones St. Edward, advances to D1 Ohio football state championship: Live updates recap

Archbishop Moeller knocks out St. Xavier in rivalry playoff game: Live updates recap

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/Ohio