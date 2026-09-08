Steubenville Football Mourns Former Coach Who Died After Being Struck by Lightning

A former Ohio high school football coach died Friday, just weeks after retiring from a career spent teaching and coaching young athletes.

Joe Pierro, a former football and baseball coach at Steubenville High School, died after being struck by lightning while cutting grass at his home, according to PennLive.com. He was 60.

The incident occurred Friday morning in Steubenville, located along the Ohio River near the Pennsylvania border. Pierro's death was the 14th lightning-related fatality reported in the United States in 2026, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

The tragedy came only about three weeks after Pierro retired following more than three decades working for Steubenville City Schools. The school district announced his death Saturday and remembered Pierro as a teacher, coach, colleague and friend who devoted much of his life to working with young people.

Pierro spent 31 years as an assistant coach, including 24 years as a varsity assistant. In addition to coaching football, he worked extensively with Steubenville's baseball program as a first-base coach and outfield coach.

Known to many in the community as "Coach P," Pierro's connection to athletics stretched back to his own playing days.

According to his obituary, Pierro graduated from Steubenville Catholic Central High School in 1985 and later attended West Liberty State College, where he earned a degree in special education and continued his baseball career.

Steubenville Football Team Honors Pierro Hours After His Death

News of Pierro's death reached the Steubenville football program before its home game against Linsly on Friday night. The Big Red dedicated the game to their former coach and then defeated Linsly 48-7 to improve to 3-0.

Steubenville head coach Reno Saccoccia said afterward that his players had played the game for Pierro, who had spent years working with both the school's football and baseball programs.

The victory came on an emotional night for a Steubenville program and school community in which Pierro had been a fixture for decades.

His work with the baseball program was also part of an extended era of success at Steubenville. Pierro was among the assistant coaches who worked alongside longtime Big Red baseball coach Fred Heatherington, whose 36-year run as head coach ended following the 2025 season.

Steubenville City Schools emphasized Pierro's influence beyond athletics, remembering him for helping students and athletes develop, overcome challenges and gain confidence.

His obituary similarly described a life centered around family, friendships and sports. Pierro was the father of two children, Michael and Mia.

The timing made his death particularly difficult for the Steubenville community. After spending most of his adult life teaching and coaching, Pierro had only recently entered retirement when he was killed.