Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 1, 2026

It’s been two weeks of the 2026 Ohio high school football season so far, and there have been a mix of hot and surprising starts.

One team, however, has remained consistent: top-ranked Bishop Watterson. The reigning OHSAA Division III state champion picked up where they left off by recording back-to-back shutout wins in the new season.

Six of last year’s state champions – Olentangy Orange (Division I), Avon (Division II), Bishop Watterson (Division III), Cleveland Glenville (Division IV); Liberty Center (Division V) and Kirtland (Division VI) – have all made the cut in the first 2026 rankings out of the Buckeye State, but some are not in the position you would think they’d be in.

Here are the first High School On SI Ohio high school football Top 25 rankings of the 2026 season:

Last season: 15-0; OHSAA Division III state champions.

The Eagles, led by Ohio State commit and offensive lineman Davis Seaman, and Michigan State commit edge rusher Jack Schuler, have outscored opponents 63-0 so far. BW faces Ursuline on Saturday.

Last season: 12-3; lost to Olentangy Orange in the OHSAA Division I semifinals.

The Eagles notched back-to-back victories against Olentangy Liberty and McKinley. Now, St. Edward is set to take on Wayne this Friday.

Last season: 12-1; lost to St. Xavier in the Region 4 final.

After dominant wins over Mt. Zion Prep (MD) and Covington Catholic (KY), the Panthers are set to host East Central (IN) on Friday.

Last season: 11-2; lost to Avon in the Division II state semifinals.

A shutout win over Highland has the Warriors toward the top in this week’s rankings. WJ hosts Central Catholic on Friday.

Last season: 9-4; lost to Big Walnut in the Division II state quarterfinals.

The Tigers are off to a hot start with big victories over Glenville (31-18) and GlenOak (54-7).

Last season: 11-5; lost to Bishop Watterson in the Division III state championship game.

The Irish recorded victories over Trotwood-Madison and Portage Central (MI) to kick off their season. Central Catholic will face Walsh Jesuit in a top-10 matchup this weekend.

Last season: 12-2; lost to Anderson in the Division II state semifinals.

The Golden Eagles have cracked 30-plus points in their first two games, while the defense has allowed just one touchdown in each contest. Big Walnut will be pitted against Reynoldsburg on Friday.

Last season: 11-3; lost to Olentangy Orange in the Division I state title game.

The Bombers’ season started out with a loss to Lakota West (20-7). Then, St. Xavier secured a 35-7 win against Wayne over the weekend.

Last season: 14-1; OHSAA Division II state runner-up.

The Raptors suffered a 59-13 setback to Trinity, High School On SI’s top-ranked Kentucky squad, but bounced back with a 70-19 win over West Clemont over the weekend.

Last season: 15-1; OHSAA Division II state champions

The Eagles squeezed out a 22-21, season-opening win over St. Ignatius, but dropped a tough 48-18 loss to Pine-Richland (Pa.). Avon is set to face Upper Arlington on Friday.

Last season: 8-4; fell to St. Xavier in the second round of the state playoffs.

The Fighting Crusaders recorded a 45-7 win over Groveport-Madison after falling to Princeton (31-24) in their season opener. Up next for Archbishop Moeller is powerhouse Trinity (KY).

Last season: 7-5; lost to Archbishop Moeller in the second round of the state playoffs.

The Firebirds’ impressive start to the season includes victories over St. Xavier and rival Lakota East. West goes up against Mason on Friday.

Last season: 9-3; lost to Elder in the state playoffs.

Following a fast start to the season, the Vikings will host Colerain on Friday.

Last season: 9-3; lost to Bishop Watterson in the state playoffs.

The Big Red notched victories over Riverside (35-14) and Dover (44-14). Steubenville hosts The Linsley School (WV) on Friday.

Last season: 12-1; lost to Avon in the Division II Region 6 final.

The Hornets suffered a 34-0 loss to Walsh Jesuit, but redeemed themselves with a tight win over Strongsville. Highland hosts Avon Lake on Friday.

Last season: 15-0; OHSAA Division I state champions

The Pioneers bounced back with a 33-0 win over Westerville North following a season-opening defeat at the hands of Olentangy Berlin. The Pioneers face Olentangy on the road this weekend.

Last season: 15-0; Division V state champions.

The Tigers continued their winning ways from last season with back-to-back overwhelming victories against Tinora and Eastwood.

Last season: 12-1; lost to St. Edward in the Region 1 final.

The Cardinals squeezed out a 31-30 win against McDowell over the weekend. Mentor faces St. Ignatius on Friday.

Last season: 11-1; lost to Avon in the third round of the Division III state playoffs.

The Grizzlies’ back-to-back victories will lead them into Friday night’s contest against Jackson.

Last season: 10-2; lost to Walsh Jesuit in the Region 5 final.

The Knights are off to a winless start, including a close 28-24 defeat versus West Orange (FL). Hoban will welcome Eagle Academy II (NY) to its home turf this weekend.

Last season: 10-3; lost to Pickerington Central in the third round of the playoffs.

The Golden Bears have a 64-7 scoring margin following victories against Olentangy and Olentangy Berlin. UA goes up against Avon this weekend.

Last season: 9-3; lost to Massillon Washington in the Division II regional semifinals.

The Stallions are off to an impressive start with a season-opening victory over Ursuline. St. Francis will take on East this weekend.

Last season: 15-0; Division VI state champions.

With an undefeated record to start out, the Hornets are poised to repeat as state champs.

Last season: 7-4; lost to Groveport-Madison in the Division I state playoffs.

Following wins over Pickerington Central and Springboro, Lincoln goes up against Olentangy Liberty on Friday.

Last season: 9-2; lost to Upper Arlington in the second round of the Division I state playoffs.

The Panthers will look to bounce back from a loss to St. Ignatius with a road game against rival Pickerington Central on Friday.