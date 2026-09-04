Toledo Central Catholic vs. Walsh Jesuit Live Updates: Ohio High School Football

Toledo Central Catholic is set to visit Walsh Jesuit in a battle of Ohio high school football powerhouses on Friday.

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Preview

Who: Toledo Central Catholic vs. Walsh Jesuit

When: Friday, Sept. 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: The All Sports Complex in Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Toledo Central Catholic Has Strong Start to Season

Toledo Central Catholic (2-0) had an impressive 2025 season where they went 11-5, but lost to Bishop Watterson in the OHSAA Division III state championship game.

Now, the Fighting Irish look poised to make a redemption run, with victories over Trotwood-Madison and Portage Central to show for it. They also enter the week at No. 6 in High School On SI's Ohio High School Football Rankings.

Last week, Central Catholic came from behind to beat Portage Central 24-14. The Irish trailed the Mustangs 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, before erupting for 17 unanswered points to remain unbeaten.

Senior running back Jeremiah Fuller currently leads Central Catholic's rushing attack with 218 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt. Sophomore Robert Douglas III is the team's leading receiver with nine catches for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The Irish also feature three senior college commits, including wide recever Amari Eliano (Syracuse), offensive lineman Jalen Webb (Cincinnati), and safety Keyon Robinson (Miami (OH)).

Walsh Jesuit Also Looks Impressive

Meanwhile, Walsh Jesuit (2-0) won their season-opener 34-0 against Medina Highland. The Warriors were then scheduled to face Springfield last Friday, but the game resulted in a forfeit by Springfield.

Walsh Jesuit enters Friday at No. 4 in our Ohio rankings. The team is led by head coach Nicholas Alexander. The one player on the roster who has committed to play college football is senior offensive lineman Owen Pelkowski, who will head to Akron next year.

Last year, the Warriors ended Central Catholic's 26-game home winning streak with a 17-14 victory. They went on to finish 11-2, but fell to Avon in the Division II state semifinals.