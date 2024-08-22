Top cornerbacks in Ohio high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks, defensive linemen, running backs, edge rushers, wide receivers, linebackers and tight ends. Now we move to the cornerbacks.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other cornerbacks worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the 2024 season)
Ace Alston, Anderson, sophomore
Alston is one of the top prospects in the 2027 class. A 5-foot-11, 165-pounder, Alston has a list of 18 scholarship offers that includes Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Oregon and Tennessee. A season ago, Alston tallied 46 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Tylan Boykin, Archbishop Hoban, senior
The 6-foot, 170-pound Boykin is a three-star prospect with nine scholarship offers and is committed to Eastern Michigan. Boykin, who started at cornerback as a sophomore, was at quarterback last season and completed 90 of 143 passes for 1,223 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for 502 yards and four scores.
James Brewer III, Walsh Jesuit, junior
A 6-foot-2, 170-pounder who is being recruited as an athlete, Brewer III is a three-star prospect who has offers from Massachusetts and five Mid-American Conference schools. He helped the Warriors go 12-2 and reach a Division II regional final last fall.
Jahmale Clark, Trotwood-Madison, senior
A Massachusetts commit, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Clark has six scholarship offers. Last season, he helped the Rams finish 8-3.
Demari Clemons, Massillon, junior
A three-star recruit who has a list of eight scholarship offers including from Michigan State and Penn State, the 5-foot-9, 155-pound Clemons moved in after previously playing for Buffalo (New York) Lewis Bennett. He finished with 39 tackles and two interceptions a season ago as Lewis Bennett went 11-1.
Dawayne Galloway, Walnut Ridge, senior
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Galloway was first-team all-state last season in Division IV when he recorded five interceptions including one that he returned for a touchdown. A four-star recruit who has 29 offers and is committed to Purdue, Galloway transferred to Walnut Ridge in the offseason.
T.J. Green, Reynoldsburg, senior
This versatile 5-foot-11, 180-pound two-way standout is a three-star prospect who has 13 scholarship offers and is committed to Boston College. Last season, Green totaled 1,019 yards and four touchdowns atwide receiver and made 71 tackles with three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups on defense.
Elbert "Rock" Hill IV, Archbishop Hoban, junior
A four-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit overall in the 2026 class, Hill has a list of 28 offers that includes Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hill was first-team all-state in Division II last season when he totaled seven interceptions including two for touchdowns, 10 pass breakups and nine touchdowns overall.
Terrell Holcomb, Gahanna Lincoln, senior
Holcomb, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder, is a three-star recruit with 11 scholarship offers who has committed to Cincinnati. He had 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions during the regular season last fall for the Lions, who went on to finish 12-1.
Omar J.J. Jah, Olentangy, senior
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Jah finished with 49 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups last fall as the Braves went 11-2. Also a running back and wide receiver, Jah is a three-star prospect who has a list of 12 offers that includes Army, Navy and Marshall.
Jah’vion Jarmon, Taft, senior
A three-star prospect who holds seven scholarship offers, the 6-foot, 160-pound Jarmon had two interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 27 tackles last fall as the Senators finished 9-3.
Maximillian Johnson, Middletown, senior
Johnson, who stands 6-foot, 170 pounds, is a three-star recruit who has a list of 12 offers including from Army, Navy and Ohio University.
Tyson Long, Pickerington North, senior
Long holds 16 scholarship offers, including from Kentucky, Marshall and nine Mid-American Conference programs, and is considered a three-star prospect. A 6-foot, 170-pounder, Long helped the Panthers go 11-2 last fall.
Antonio Martin, Uniontown Green, senior
A 5-foot-11, 175-pounder, Martin finished with seven interceptions, six pass breakups and 33 tackles last fall to earn second-team all-state honors in Division II while helping the Bulldogs go 10-4 and reach a regional final.
Henry Perrymond, Cleveland Heights, junior
Perrymond, a 5-foot-11, 167-pounder, was first-team all-state last season in Division I when he had five interceptions and 11 pass breakups. A three-star prospect, Perrymond has 11 scholarship offers including from Michigan State, Penn State and the University of Miami.
Donmiel Rogers, Winton Woods, senior
The 5-foot-9, 161-pound Rogers is a three-star prospect who has a list of seven offers, including from Boston College, Georgia Tech and West Virginia. Last season, Rogers was first-team all-state in Division II as he finished with 41 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Airriss Rosemond, Princeton, senior
Rosemond contributed two tackles for loss and one forced fumble last season as the Vikings went 12-1. A 5-foot-11, 160-pounder, Rosemond is a three-star recruit who has a list of eight offers that includes Army and four Mid-American Conference programs.
Victor Singleton, Toledo Central Catholic, junior
The Division II state champion in the boys long jump at the OHSAA outdoor track and field meet last spring, Singleton is a four-star football recruit who has a list of 18 offers that includes Missouri, Wisconsin and Ohio State. He totaled four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, 15 pass breakups, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble as the Irish won the Division III state title last fall.
Jakob Weatherspoon, Avon, junior
Weatherspoon, who stands 5-foot-11, 172 pounds, has a list of 13 scholarship offers that includes Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. He competed at the Division I state outdoor track and field meet last spring in three sprinting events.
Terrell Wharton, Akron East, senior
The 6-foot-1, 155-pound Wharton is a three-star prospect who has offers from a list of schools headlined by Indiana, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin. He helped the Dragons finish 8-3 a season ago.
