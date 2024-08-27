Top safeties in Ohio high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the last few weeks, we have been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks, defensive linemen, running backs, edge rushers, wide receivers, linebackers, tight ends, cornerbacks and offensive linemen. We finish up with the safeties.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other safeties worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the 2024 season)
Tairan Davis, Ursuline, senior
Davis is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound three-star recruit who has committed to Akron. Last season, he recorded 101 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, 10 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries on defense and 29 receptions for 408 yards and four touchdowns on offense as the Fighting Irish went 12-1.
Darius Dennis, Trotwood-Madison, sophomore
One of the top athletes in the 2027 class, Dennis is a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder who has collected nine scholarship offers including from Indiana, Kentuckyand Missouri. He finished with 60 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss and three interceptions as a freshman.
Terris Dudley, Hilliard Bradley, senior
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Dudley has a list of 12 scholarship offers and has committed to Toledo. Last season, he totaled 41 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as the Jaguars reached a Division I state semifinal.
Bradley Eaton, St. Edward, senior
Eaton was second-team all-state in Division I last season as the Eagles won their second consecutive state title. A 5-foot-9, 170-pounder, Eaton has a list of 12 offers that includes Air Force and Army.
Kaden Gebhardt, Olentangy, junior
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Gebhardt holds 16 scholarship offers including from Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin. Last fall, Gebhardt finished with 129 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups as the Braves went 11-2.
Tyler Hackenbracht, Massillon, senior
A three-star athlete listed at 6-foot-2, 205, Hackenbracht is committed to Toledo and also has offers from Miami and Temple. Hackenbracht was honorable mention all-state in Division II last season as the Tigers won the state championship.
Cody Haddad, St. Ignatius, senior
Haddad, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete and three-star prospect, has a list of 22 offers and is committed to Ohio State. He played in just four games last season because of an injury but scored on a 71-yard touchdown reception in his first game after returning.
R.J. Holland, Pickerington Central, junior
A 6-foot-2, 175-pounder, Holland is a three-star prospect who has a list of 13 scholarship offers that includes Cincinnati, Illinois and Michigan State.
Tallen Hulvey, Medina, senior
Hulvey, who is 6-foot, 175 pounds, is a four-year starter who is coming off a junior season in which he was second-team all-state in Division I after totaling 12 interceptions as the Battling Bees went 10-4 and reached a regional final.
Josh Johnson, Ironton, senior
Johnson finished with 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles as the Fighting Tigers finished 11-2. A three-star recruit, Johnson has a list of 18 scholarship offers and has committed to Louisville.
Noah King, Hamilton, senior
A 6-foot-3, 195-pounder, King has received scholarship offers from 12 schools including Nebraska and West Virginia and is committed to play for Kansas State.
Allen Mabson II, Vandalia Butler, senior
Listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Mabson was first-team all-state in Division III when he totaled 62 tackles, eight interceptions and three pass breakups as the Aviators finished 9-3.
Trey McNutt, Shaker Heights, senior
The nation’s No. 1 safety is a five-star prospect with 37 scholarship offers, including from Georgia and Ohio State, and has committed to Oregon. A 6-foot, 180-pounder, McNutt was first-team all-state in Division II last season when he finished with 61 tackles and two tackles for loss on defense and 34 receptions for 611 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense.
Tre Meadows, Sycamore, senior
A 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, Meadows is a three-star recruit who has six offers and is committed to play for Lehigh. Last season, Meadows had four interceptions, two forced fumbles, four pass deflections and three fumble recoveries.
Preston Penn, Gahanna Lincoln, senior
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Penn has collected 12 scholarship offers including from Kentucky and eight from the Mid-American Conference. Also a wide receiver, he totaled 39 tackles last season while helping the Lions finish 12-1.
Micah Rice, Archbishop Moeller, senior
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Rice totaled 54 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and three interceptions last season as the Crusaders went 10-5 and reached a Division I state semifinal. Rice, who holds 22 scholarship offers and is a three-star prospect, has committed to Louisville.
Jaimier Scott, Mt. Healthy, senior
Last season, Scott earned second-team all-state honors in Division III when he finished with 56 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions – including one he returned for a touchdown – and five pass breakups. Also a wide receiver who had 34 catches last season, Scott has 24 scholarship offers and is committed to Wisconsin.
Emoni Smith, Westland, junior
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Smith is a three-star recruit who has 13 scholarships including from Michigan State and Purdue. Last season, Smith totaled 108 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble and also scored six touchdowns while also seeing time at wide receiver.
Seaonta Stewart, Winton Woods, senior
The versatile 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has collected 19 scholarship offers, including from Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee, and is committed to Indiana. He had five pass deflections last season while seeing time at safety and cornerback.
Jussiah Williams-West, Huber Heights Wayne, senior
A three-star recruit, Williams-West has a list of scholarship offers that includes Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin. Williams-West, who stands 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, finished with 35 tackles and two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns, and returned two kickoffs for scores.
