From Ada to Frontier, Oklahoma boys basketball programs feature experienced starters and young players ready for expanded roles. Among the returning standouts are Bowlegs point guard Jaren Weedn, who has scored 1,372 career points, and Calumet’s Hunter Mayfield, last season’s state tournament MVP.

Players are listed alphabetically by school.

Explore the complete Oklahoma boys basketball players to watch series:

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: G-M

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: N-S

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: T-Z

To nominate a player to be added to this list, email his name, school and information about his accomplishments to Derrick.Smith@vype.com.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

TJ James (Ada)

James is a 6-foot-6 senior center who returns after a knee injury sidelined him for last season’s playoffs. A returning starter, he leads by example through his selflessness, respect and willingness to handle any task that helps the team. He consistently celebrates his teammates’ success and sets a strong standard through his character.

Tyse Williams, Rex Reynolds, Gus Matthews and Grayson Morris (Ada)

Tyse Williams is an explosive 6-foot-3 sophomore combo guard who combines multilevel scoring and above-the-rim finishing with strong defense and point guard skills. Rex Reynolds is a 6-foot-5 guard whose outside shooting, ball-handling and court vision allow him to score and create opportunities for teammates. Gus Matthews is a physical 6-foot-6 center who pairs polished footwork and interior finishing with strong rebounding, defense and passing. Grayson Morris is a versatile 6-foot-6 forward whose activity, on-ball defense and rebounding allow him to contribute throughout the lineup.

Aiden Victor (Afton)

Victor is a senior leader who averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists last season. His confidence, toughness and ability to influence multiple areas of the game make him a difference-maker. He consistently accepts responsibility while helping elevate the play of his teammates.

Evan Cunha (Agra)

Cunha combines scoring ability with a willingness to create opportunities for teammates. His versatility allows him to impact the game in several ways and makes him an important part of Agra’s program.

Connor Adair (Alva)

Adair returns after leading Alva in scoring last season. He has devoted significant offseason time to refining his skills and preparing to build on that success.

Jajuan Lee (Ardmore)

Lee is an outstanding athlete who brings energy to Ardmore’s lineup. His willingness to accept any assignment and support his teammates makes him a valued part of the program.

Keldyn Skinner (Ardmore)

Skinner is a senior whose experience, leadership and consistency provide a steady presence. He understands the game and competes at both ends of the floor. His work ethic and dependability set a positive example for younger players.

Nicolas Sant’Anna (Arnett)

Sant’Anna averaged 16 points per game last season. He also contributed seven rebounds per contest.

Greyson Wood (Asher)

Wood is a talented, coachable player who can contribute inside and on the perimeter. One of Asher’s top 3-point shooters, he is expected to average around 20 points and 10 rebounds this season. His willingness to do whatever helps the team win complements his offensive ability.

Jaden Turner and Kim Maire (Bartlesville)

Jaden Turner and Kim Maire lead through accountability, perseverance and a team-first approach. Both have remained committed through difficult stretches and continue working to improve the program. Their Christian faith and strong character help shape the example they set.

Jordan Turner (Bartlesville)

Turner returns after an injury last summer forced him to miss his sophomore season. A long, athletic guard, he combines shooting ability with a willingness to rebound and play physically. His leadership and character make him an important presence for Bartlesville.

Landon Foster (Battiest)

Foster returns after averaging 12 points last season and brings valuable experience to Battiest’s lineup. A 4.0 student with a strong basketball IQ, he provides steady leadership when challenges arise. His teammates look to him for composure and direction.

Paxton Stafford (Beggs)

Stafford is a talented player whose positivity and encouragement consistently lift his teammates. He treats others with respect and remains supportive regardless of his individual success. His attitude makes him a strong example of a team-first player.

Trey Ross (Beggs)

Ross combines exceptional speed and jumping ability with a strong work ethic. He is an aggressive rebounder who can defend all five positions. His athleticism creates transition opportunities and helps generate scoring chances for himself and others in the half court.

Malachi Chatman (Bethany)

Chatman enters his senior season after starting on Bethany’s Class 4A state tournament team last year. Although known for his shooting, he also excels through his understanding of spacing, pace and timing. His unselfish decision-making and work ethic make him a dependable teammate. He has begun attracting interest from smaller NAIA programs.

Gantz Fomby (Bishop Kelley)

Fomby appeared in all 24 games as a junior, averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and one assist. He shot 55% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. The son of former Bishop Kelley standout Robert Fomby, he has worked to expand his game and is ready to provide senior leadership.

Julian Penny (Bishop Kelley)

Penny, known as “JP,” leads through humility, faith and service. A devoted Catholic, he serves at church and school and has participated in multiple mission trips. His leadership and continued growth have positioned him to make a meaningful contribution on the court this season.

Brody Parks (Bishop McGuinness)

Parks understands how to put himself and his teammates in positions to succeed. He leads by example and sets high standards through his approach to the game.

Cooper Coons (Bixby)

Coons earned second-team all-district honors after averaging 16 points last season. He shot 39% from 3-point range and is positioned for a strong senior year.

Bryson Ray (Blackwell)

Ray consistently embraces his coach’s instructions and fulfills his responsibilities. His value comes through the small, necessary contributions that do not always stand out in the statistics.

Cooper Lusk (Blackwell)

Lusk is a versatile 6-foot-8 player who has worked extensively in the weight room this offseason. He can play all five positions offensively and provides an important shot-blocking presence defensively. His left-handed attacking ability, coachability and well-rounded approach add to his impact.

Branden Crosslen (Booker T. Washington)

Crosslen is a 6-foot-6 guard who can score at all three levels, with particularly strong 3-point and midrange shooting. He competed with ProSkills over the summer and holds offers from California and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. His dedication to the gym and willingness to learn give him considerable potential.

Terrance Williams Jr. (Boswell)

Williams averaged 27 points through the first 16 games of his freshman season and shot 41% from 3-point range for the year. He helped Boswell maintain a top-eight ranking in Class B-2. After growing two inches and adding 15 pounds of muscle, he is positioned to take another step forward as a sophomore.

Jaren Weedn (Bowlegs)

Weedn is a point guard who has helped Bowlegs compile a 59-4 record through his first two high school seasons while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He has scored 1,372 points, averaging 21.8 per game while shooting 58.8% from the field, 43.8% from 3-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line. His accomplishments include a 2025 state semifinal appearance, a 2026 state quarterfinal appearance and 2026 Pitt 8 Conference Player of the Year honors. He also won the 2025 OBCA state free-throw championship and earned 2026 Class B1 all-state recognition from The Oklahoman.

Adrian Hightower (Broken Bow)

Hightower had a breakout sophomore season that included multiple double-digit scoring performances. With Greydon Howell’s departure, he is expected to shoulder more of Broken Bow’s offensive workload.

Rylan Hanks (Broken Bow)

Hanks is preparing for what his coach expects to be a breakout senior season. He is also active in FFA, serving as an officer and participating on several competition teams.

Joseph Plaza (Burns Flat-Dill City)

Plaza is a senior leader who paced his team in points, steals and assists as a junior. A 1,000-point scorer, he combines deep shooting range with a quick first step and the ability to finish at the rim. His active hands and quick feet generate defensive stops and transition opportunities. His work ethic and vocal leadership will be important to the team’s success.

Braylon Schilreff (Byng)

Schilreff is a senior captain whose dedication and frequent extra work in the gym set an example for Byng. He gained some starting experience as a junior and is expected to take on a larger role. His leadership will be important as the Pirates pursue their goals this season.

Jacob Woommavovah (Cache)

Woommavovah is a gifted scorer who can produce from anywhere on the court. His high motor and exceptional basketball IQ strengthen his all-around impact. He also represents Cache with strong character away from competition.

Reed Gillispie (Cache)

Gillispie is a supportive teammate and a role model for younger athletes. He participates in numerous school and community organizations. His character and involvement have earned him widespread respect.

Hunter Mayfield (Calumet)

Mayfield has scored approximately 1,500 career points and earned state tournament MVP honors last season. He has shot 45% from 3-point range throughout his career, making him a dangerous perimeter threat.

Colton Guffey (Calvin)

Guffey demonstrates character through his willingness to acknowledge mistakes, accept responsibility and work to make things right. As a leadership council member, he continues developing his ability to positively influence others. His honesty, uplifting personality and commitment to growth make him a deserving Character Counts Athlete nominee.

Jax Winningham (Calvin)

Winningham made an immediate impact as a freshman, averaging 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He earned PrepNation All-State honors and team MVP recognition while recording eight games of more than 20 points, including two 30-point performances. A confident decision-maker and leadership council member, he also creates opportunities for teammates and competes defensively. He enters his sophomore season as an important part of Calvin’s future.

Jaxon Adcock and Keegan Harper (Cameron)

Jaxon Adcock and Keegan Harper have made significant strides over the past two seasons. Jaxon has already surpassed 1,000 career points, and Keegan is approaching the same milestone. Both are committed competitors who will be counted on to lead Cameron this season.

Levi Robles (Caney Valley)

Robles is a team-first player who prioritizes winning over individual credit. His trustworthiness and unselfish approach make him a dependable teammate.

Zah Renfroe (Caney Valley)

Renfroe combines athleticism and intelligence with a strong work ethic. He supports his teammates, helps improve those around him and provides leadership. His academic commitment and character further strengthen his value to the program.

Andrew Mossman (Carnegie)

Mossman led Carnegie in scoring as a freshman while shooting 38% from 3-point range on nearly 11 attempts per game. His relentless work ethic has also helped him develop as a leader. He is expected to make another significant jump this season.

Lukas Watts (Carney)

Watts is a caring teammate who consistently puts others before himself. He willingly helps fellow students, staff members and anyone else who needs support.

Remington Martin (Carney)

Martin combines natural athletic ability with humility, kindness and intelligence. His character and determination give his coach confidence that he can succeed in whatever he pursues.

Grayson Little (Cashion)

Little started for Cashion during his junior season. He returns with that experience as he prepares for his senior year.

Anthony Barnes (Catoosa)

Barnes, known as “Ant,” enters his senior season as a consistent contributor and vocal leader. His experience and determination help elevate the team’s competitiveness. He holds himself and his teammates to high standards.

RJ Hall (Catoosa)

Hall is a 6-foot-4 left-handed guard who averaged 15 points, four assists and four rebounds as a freshman. He recorded a season-high 29 points and can score at all three levels. Entering his sophomore year, he is expected to increase his production while providing leadership on and off the floor.

Kasen Cassell (Chattanooga)

Cassell focuses on helping his team rather than accumulating individual statistics. He consistently looks for opportunities to contribute and make those around him better.

Kyle Kinder (Chattanooga)

Kinder brings energy and toughness to Chattanooga’s lineup. His effort and willingness to compete make him an important contributor.

Logan Ridgeway (Chattanooga)

Ridgeway is ready for a larger role after playing behind several talented teammates. His coach believes he has the potential to become one of Class B2’s top players. He could surprise opponents as he gets more opportunities.

Creed Patterson (Cherokee)

Patterson is an excellent student and teammate who participates in a variety of activities. He approaches his responsibilities with humility and a desire to keep learning. His character makes him a strong role model for younger students.

Hayden Roberts (Cherokee)

Roberts is a three-level scorer who can create his own shot, attack the basket and connect from the perimeter. His ball-handling and offensive versatility make him difficult to defend. He consistently works on his game and willingly accepts coaching and team responsibilities.

Ayden Bogges and Alister Stephens (Cheyenne/Reydon)

Ayden is a 5-foot-8 left-handed sophomore point guard whose speed makes him dangerous in transition and effective at attacking the lane to score or create for teammates. He also provides strong rebounding and defense despite his size. Alister is a 6-foot-3 senior and three-year starter who excels as a cutter, slasher and transition finisher while continuing to develop his 3-point shot. He can defend all five positions and is the team’s top defensive rebounder.

Kade Deterding (Chisholm)

Deterding is a versatile junior who is expected to have a significant season. His work ethic and respectful approach reflect the standards Chisholm wants its athletes to represent.

Chisholm's Kade Deterding | VYPE Oklahoma

Tayden Hamilton (Chisholm)

Hamilton is a senior and four-year contributor who averaged approximately 10 points last season. He provides reliable perimeter shooting and expanded his defensive role a year ago. Chisholm expects his continued development to produce more strong performances this season.

Jemahri Jackson (Choctaw)

Jackson has been part of Choctaw’s varsity program since his freshman year and started as a sophomore on a team that finished one win shy of state. He is expected to lead in several areas, including scoring, assists and steals. His experience at point guard will be important this season.

Carte Troyer (Chouteau-Mazie)

Troyer returns as one of the team’s leading scorers and has worked extensively during the offseason to prepare for greater responsibility. An excellent shooter, he has developed the ability to score at all three levels. His coach believes a breakout season could attract college attention.

Swift Moore and Mekko Bobo (Christian Heritage Academy)

Swift provides steady leadership through his toughness, accountability and consistent effort in practices and games. His versatility allows him to defend multiple positions, rebound effectively and make timely plays. Mekko stepped into the starting lineup as a freshman and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer while showing poise and sound decision-making. After a productive offseason, his shooting, playmaking and confidence have positioned him for a larger sophomore role.

Christian Heritage Academy's Mekko Bobo | VYPE Oklahoma

Trey Southward and Darren Felmlee (Cleveland)

Trey Southward and Darren Felmlee both earned recognition last season. Their coach has nominated both again, with Trey identified as the first choice if only one player can be selected.

Conner Meget (Clinton)

Meget returns as a junior after a broken ankle sidelined him for his entire sophomore season. He remained involved by attending practices, running the clock and encouraging teammates. He is now helping younger players adjust to high school basketball while taking on greater leadership responsibilities. His commitment also extends to the classroom and his church youth group.

Abraham Thang (Colcord)

Thang approaches basketball with a strong work ethic. His integrity sets a positive example for those around him.

Ivan Willis (Colcord)

Willis enters his fourth year as a starter after averaging 12 points as a sophomore and 14 as a junior. His coach expects that average to rise to between 18 and 20 points this season. He also provides strong defense, rebounding and natural basketball instincts.

Andrew Cavanagh (Collinsville)

Cavanagh is a senior leader who adds value through his work ethic, character and support for teammates. He leads by example and remains open to coaching. His daily commitment to improvement makes him a dependable presence.

Brevin Walters (Collinsville)

Walters enters his third year as a varsity starter and leads through both his actions and communication. He embraces big shots and difficult defensive assignments, including guarding the opponent’s top scorer. As a sophomore, he made the two late free throws that sent Collinsville to the 2025 Class 5A state tournament. He continued delivering as a junior, helping secure important victories over Edison and McAlester.

Landon Hart (Commerce)

Hart brings a consistent attitude and work ethic regardless of his playing time or role. He earned significant varsity minutes last season and delivered important shots while remaining committed to supporting his teammates. His coachability, dependability and character reflect the standards Commerce wants to build around.

Seth Bonham (Commerce)

Bonham is a senior post player who averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds last season. He enters the year with 495 career rebounds and provides a physical presence through rebounding, interior finishing and a willingness to play through contact. His experience and consistency make him an important leader. Commerce will count on him to set the standard for younger players.

Carson Rehkop (Community Christian School)

Rehkop is a multisport athlete who willingly handles roles that may receive little recognition. His team-first approach and willingness to do whatever is needed help put Community Christian in position to win.

Greyson Lowry (Community Christian School)

Lowry has been a major contributor during his first two high school seasons and led the team in scoring last year. His offensive development has been significant. He is expected to remain central to the team’s success this season.

Trey Aldrich (Copan)

Aldrich is a sophomore newcomer whose work ethic and love for basketball have already made a positive impression. He has quickly influenced those around him. His coach believes his best basketball is still ahead.

Michael Hileman (Cordell)

Hileman enters his sophomore season after leading Cordell in scoring, assists and steals as a freshman while finishing third in rebounding. As the primary ball-handler, he directed the offense and frequently defended opponents’ top players. He spent the summer adding strength and refining his skills. His shooting range, basketball IQ and willingness to embrace difficult assignments make him a key returning contributor.

Vince DuBois (Corn Bible Academy)

DuBois is a senior who began playing basketball after returning from Indonesia during his sophomore year, following a childhood spent there with his missionary family. His work ethic and determination have earned him a place in the regular rotation. He has also become an encouraging voice for the Crusaders. His enthusiasm and leadership positively influence his teammates.

Justus Halcomb (Covington-Douglas)

Halcomb led the team in rebounds and blocks last season while recording multiple 15-point performances. He consistently gets to the free-throw line, where he shot a team-best 80%. His defensive intensity and willingness to pursue loose balls help establish the team’s tone.

Steven Woodward (Coyle)

Woodward is a junior whose leadership and understanding of basketball make him a valuable bench presence. He studies the game and helps younger athletes learn. His willingness to teach and encourage others reflects the team’s “Game Changers” approach.

Terrance Dumas (Coyle)

Dumas enters his senior season after leading Coyle in scoring efficiency over the past two years. He has developed into a three-level scorer and will receive increased offensive opportunities. His leadership will be important as the team pursues a deep playoff run. He will also share the court with his younger brother, freshman Alex Dumas, who is expected to contribute.

Chezdon South (Crescent)

South is a versatile offensive player who combines strong finishing with perimeter shooting and ball-handling. His athleticism allows him to create opportunities for himself and teammates while contributing defensively. His ability to influence several areas of the game will be important to Crescent’s success.

Tucker Stover (Crescent)

Stover is a team-first leader who brings a positive presence to the locker room. His character and commitment to doing things the right way reflect the values Crescent wants its program to represent.

Bo Barber (Crossings Christian)

Barber holds offers from several Division II programs and a few smaller Division I schools. A strong summer showcased his athletic finishing and improved shooting. He has also made strides in recognizing when to attack, adding greater control to his explosive offensive game.

Braxton Veatch (Crossings Christian)

Veatch is a senior leader whose consistent effort and communication set an example. He approaches practice with purpose and reinforces the team’s standards. His leadership will be important to the program’s success this season.

Drake Wilkerson (Cushing)

Wilkerson enters his senior season as a two-year starter and returning Tulsa 7 All-Conference selection. He will take on a larger role while continuing to bring a team-first attitude and strong competitiveness. His work ethic and coachability have positioned him for a productive final season.

Tryston Cagle (Cushing)

Cagle consistently embraces his responsibilities and helps teammates meet the program’s standards. His coachability, concern for others and team-first approach strengthen Cushing’s culture. He represents the commitment behind the program’s “All In” mindset.

Brayvn Thompson (Cyril)

Thompson has started for the past two seasons and gained experience in two state tournaments. After previously playing in the post, he will move to point guard this year.

Keldan Meely, Jeremiah Skaggs and Tryson Nash (Dale)

Keldan Meely is an athletic three-level scorer whose court vision, rebounding and ability to defend multiple positions make him effective at both ends. Jeremiah Skaggs uses a quick first step to create efficient scoring opportunities while disrupting opposing guards with ball pressure and active hands. Tryson Nash combines crafty finishing and efficient shooting with strong defensive instincts, leading the team in charges taken. His basketball IQ and communication also provide valuable leadership.

Jaylan Royston (Daniel Webster)

Royston is a senior whose dedication shows through extra shooting sessions, hard work in the weight room and persistence in mastering new skills. He willingly helps younger teammates learn drills and plays. His competitiveness and lead-by-example approach give Webster a dependable voice on the floor.

Xavier Bower (Daniel Webster)

Bower is a 6-foot-7 returning starter and team captain who averages 7.7 rebounds and three blocks. After primarily anchoring the defense last season, he is preparing to take on more scoring responsibilities. His leadership and rim protection helped Webster win its first district championship since 2021.

Tanner Wilson (Dewar)

Wilson is an athletic player who brings a strong work ethic to the program. His character and dedication have earned his coach’s praise.

Austin Eastman (Dewey)

Eastman is a senior shooting guard and three-year starter who averaged 15 points and three steals last season. He has earned all-conference honors in each of the past two years. He is expected to reach 1,000 career points this season.

Tyler Roach (Dewey)

Roach is a senior entering his fourth year in Dewey’s basketball program. His character and natural leadership make him a positive influence on and off the court.

Jestin Songer (Dibble)

Songer is a strong, skilled guard who combines court vision with the ability to attack the basket and shoot from outside. His coach believes he has the scoring ability to average 25 points per game. His leadership and team-first approach complement his offensive talent.

Landon Eubank (Dickson)

Eubank is a 6-foot-1 shooting guard who has started every varsity game of his career. A coach’s son who spends extensive time in the gym, he is on pace to reach 2,000 career points. His competitiveness has helped change the culture at Dickson.

Nkem House (Douglass)

House brings four years of varsity experience to Douglass. He is also a state champion.

Casen Buck (Dover)

Buck has surpassed 1,000 career points. He led Dover in scoring at 17 points per game last season while also pacing the team in rebounds, assists and steals.

Boston Burford (Drummond)

Burford returns for his senior season after directing Drummond’s offense at point guard as a junior. He helped lead the team to the area finals and delivered two buzzer-beaters along the way.

Jonas Jackson (Drummond)

Jackson combines considerable talent with exceptional speed. His consistently positive attitude makes him an uplifting presence for Drummond.

Austin Tull (Drumright)

Tull approaches each day with a willingness to work, listen and learn. He embraces mistakes as opportunities to improve and remains committed to his teammates. His positive attitude and effort help offset his limited experience.

Keaton Jensen (Drumright)

Jensen brings toughness, commitment and a positive attitude to the gym each day. He willingly stays after practice and handles responsibilities that do not always appear in the statistics. His work ethic and developing leadership will be important to Drumright’s success.

Lance Womack (Duke)

Womack led Duke in nearly every statistical category last season, using his length, athleticism and skill to score at all three levels. He earned conference co-MVP and OBCA All-Region honors. He also received state all-tournament and first-team Class B2 all-state recognition from The Oklahoman.

Levi Hunter (Duke)

Hunter transfers from Altus, where he earned third-team all-district honors in Class 5A. His character and faith have already made a positive impression at Duke. He has also volunteered to mentor and tutor younger students, extending his influence beyond basketball.

Sam Lipscomb (Duncan)

Lipscomb is a junior returning starter who averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 assists and two rebounds last season. His toughness and hard-nosed approach will be valuable as he takes on a larger role. A three-sport athlete, he also starts in football and baseball.

Ezekial Hatley (Earlsboro)

Hatley averaged 16.5 points and scored 462 total points during his freshman season. A three-level scorer, he can create his own shot while using his court vision to find teammates. His unselfishness and coachability have positioned him for continued growth as a sophomore.

Kingston Tramble (Earlsboro)

Tramble is a sophomore who leads through dependability, effort and a consistently positive attitude. Although his playing time has been limited, his commitment never changes. His basketball IQ and daily approach make him a valued teammate.

Chauncey Cravens (Edmond North)

Cravens is a senior point guard and three-year starter who averages 18 points and five assists. His dynamic playmaking makes him an important offensive leader. He also excels at quarterback on the football field.

Mike Ndubueze (Edmond Santa Fe)

Ndubueze is a 6-foot-7 senior. His coach praises the character he brings to the program.

TJ Newton (Edmond Santa Fe)

Newton is regarded as a top-10 player in the Class of 2028. His shooting and scoring ability are defining strengths of his game.

Cordae Richie (Elgin)

Richie is an athletic guard who has played varsity minutes since his sophomore season. He has the potential to provide scoring while helping lead Elgin defensively.

John Lohman (Elgin)

Lohman is a coachable leader who consistently brings a positive attitude. He gives his best effort for the team regardless of the circumstances.

Boston Stover (Elk City)

Stover is a hardworking player who consistently supports his teammates. He willingly helps in whatever role the team needs.

Zachariah McCulley (Elk City)

McCulley spent the summer working to improve every area of his game. His dedication and willingness to accept any assignment make him a dependable part of the program.

Bailor Blair (Empire)

Blair is a sophomore who leads by example and draws on his Christian faith. His coach expects him to have a strong basketball season.

Bryce Shaver (Empire)

Shaver enters his senior season as a four-year starter who will provide valuable leadership. A strong, long and athletic guard, he is expected to lead Empire’s offense. His ability to pressure the ball defensively and attack the basket will be important to the Bulldogs.

Mason Downum (Eufaula)

Downum is a sophomore who balances basketball with FFA and skeet shooting. His hard work and strong shooting have helped him develop into a dependable player. He also brings high character to the program.

Payden Lanham (Eufaula)

Lanham is a senior honor student who is completing an internship with an orthopedic surgeon and plans to pursue a medical career. He also contributes to Eufaula’s band program. After working through multiple serious knee injuries, he has earned an opportunity in the basketball rotation. His perseverance and leadership set an example on and off the floor.

R’Reon Morrow, Rowan Chapman and Jayden Rogers (Eufaula)

R’Reon Morrow averaged 18 points as a sophomore and scored 20 in the state quarterfinals, showcasing his ability to produce at all three levels. Rowan Chapman averaged 15 points and nine rebounds at Checotah and brings the versatility to score inside or outside while defending all five positions. Jayden Rogers averaged 19 points at Crowder and has scored more than 1,250 career points. His length, shooting and finishing give Eufaula another dangerous offensive option.

Lane Handrich (Fairland)

Handrich is expected to be part of the group Fairland relies on this season. He will look to be a key contributor this season.

Quinnton Webb (Fairland)

Webb brings experience from two state tournament teams. He is expected to be Fairland’s top ball-handler, giving the team a steady presence as it begins the season.

Haddon Miller (Fairview)

Miller made significant strides last season and continued that progress with a strong summer. His coach believes he can become one of the top players in the conference and Class 2A.

Kreed Rogers (Fort Cobb-Broxton)

Rogers is a long, 6-foot-3 combo guard who averaged 20 points and nearly seven rebounds as a sophomore. He has led Fort Cobb-Broxton in scoring and rebounding during each of his first two seasons. His shooting, ability to attack the basket and strong finishing make him a three-level threat.

Brody Scott, Ky Murrell, Cash Keys and Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson)

Brody Scott is a thoughtful point guard and four-year starter who brings valuable experience to Fort Gibson’s offense. Ky Murrell is an athletic guard and four-year starter who contributes defensively. Cash Keys is a three-year starter whose athleticism also strengthens the defense. Cooper Hackett would provide a dominant interior presence as a four-year starter if he returns, though his participation has not been confirmed.

Isaiah Wilkerson (Foyil)

Wilkerson is a strong shooter who has improved his ability to attack the basket off the dribble. He has also worked to become a better defender and rebounder. His expanding skill set has his coach expecting a productive season.

Jacob Dorsey (Foyil)

Dorsey balances basketball with football and extensive involvement in the agriculture program. After losing his father last year, he has continued to show resilience and a positive attitude. His character has earned his coach’s admiration.

Haidyn Plumley and Keano Morales (Frontier)

Haidyn Plumley is a strong shooter who also brings good court awareness. Keano Morales provides reliable shooting and the versatility to contribute inside or on the perimeter.

Will Bible (Frontier)

Bible consistently treats others with kindness. His positive attitude makes him a welcome presence in the program.