From Navajo to Summit Christian, returning champions and productive young players are preparing for another Oklahoma high school boys basketball season. Okarche’s Kysen Avila and Court Sumrall bring championship experience, while Southmoore’s Tyson Pogi, an Oklahoma State commit, averaged 26 points as a junior.

Players are listed alphabetically by school.

Explore the complete Oklahoma boys basketball players to watch series:

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: A-F

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: G-M

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: T-Z

To nominate a player to be added to this list, email his name, school and information about his accomplishments to Derrick.Smith@vype.com.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

Craig Russell (Navajo)

Russell averaged 14 points last season and will direct Navajo’s offense at point guard. He combines an effective midrange game with improving outside shooting. The team’s top perimeter defender, he also regularly guards the opposing team’s best player.

Haziel Chavez (Navajo)

Chavez is a coachable player who understands his role and consistently puts the team first. He handles his responsibilities on the court and in the classroom without complaint. Navajo will count on his leadership as his playing time increases.

Brikxon Wilson (Newkirk)

Wilson sets an example by pursuing loose balls, hustling back on defense and consistently boxing out. His accountability, respect and willingness to give his best make him a dependable teammate.

Trenton Morton (Newkirk)

Morton enters his senior season having started since his freshman year and scored more than 1,200 career points. He can stretch defenses with perimeter shooting or attack the basket. His length and athleticism also create problems defensively. Continued skill development has positioned him for a strong final season.

Eli Elmore (Noble)

Elmore enters his fourth year as a starter just 113 points shy of 1,000 for his career. A returning all-district selection, he combines quickness and versatile scoring with improved defense. His leadership and gritty play have helped drive Noble’s progress.

Aidan Cooper-Kelley (Norman)

Cooper-Kelley is a high-energy player who can handle either guard position. His playmaking and defense improved significantly over the summer and preseason. He has attracted interest from junior colleges, Division II programs and Division I programs.

Braelon Robinson (Norman)

Robinson is an encouraging, team-first player whose personality helps keep the locker room positive. He actively supports other school teams and makes those around him feel valued. After a breakout summer, his size and three-level scoring ability have positioned him for a strong sophomore season.

Clint Harrington (Nowata)

Harrington brings relentless effort and a work ethic that consistently stand out. He is expected to surpass both 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds by Christmas break.

Brylen Dry (Oaks Mission)

Dry spent the summer putting in extensive work in the gym. His commitment reflects his determination to improve.

Timmy Guest (Oilton)

Guest willingly helps wherever the team or school needs him. Last year, he joined the baseball team to help ensure it had enough players to compete.

Tripp Brown (Oilton)

Brown is an athletic freshman who will be an important contributor this season. He also shows livestock.

Kysen Avila and Court Sumrall (Okarche)

Kysen and Court played important roles on Okarche’s state championship teams over the past two seasons. Kysen can score quickly and shoot from deep, while Court provides exceptional perimeter shooting and dependable free-throw shooting. Both are preparing for expanded opportunities. Their coach believes each has the potential to average more than 20 points.

David Brunson (Okay)

Brunson is a senior who has remained patient while preparing for his opportunity. His respectful approach and strong 3-point shooting will be assets for the Mustangs.

Sawyer Henderson and Braiden Fleetwood (Okay)

Sawyer and Braiden are expected to play major roles in Okay’s offense. Sawyer combines inside-out versatility with strong passing and post play. Braiden brings guard skills and enough size to contribute in the paint.

Jett Leclair (Okemah)

Leclair is Okemah’s only returning player after averaging nine points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. He will become the primary offensive option while regularly defending the opponent’s best player. His three-level scoring, athletic finishing and passing off the dribble give him a versatile skill set.

Matt Mason and Carter Coleman (Oklahoma Christian Academy)

Matt is an explosive point guard who led the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. His ability to attack and finish helped him post a 63% effective field-goal percentage. Carter averaged more than 20 points and six rebounds despite missing half the season with an injury. His length, athleticism and 35% 3-point shooting give the team another versatile offensive threat.

Blake Austin (Oklahoma Christian School)

Austin is a hardworking player who consistently follows instructions and embraces difficult assignments. His dependability and character make him a respected role model for younger teammates.

Hudson Struckel (Oklahoma Christian School)

Struckel has played varsity basketball since his freshman season and returns as the starting point guard. His intelligence, toughness and work ethic help establish the team’s tone. After a productive summer, he is ready for greater leadership responsibilities.

Issac Brand (Okmulgee)

Brand is a four-year letterman who brings valuable experience to Okmulgee. He also performs well in the classroom.

Jemaar Brandinger (Okmulgee)

Brandinger is an all-around player who contributes in multiple areas. His performance will be important to Okmulgee’s success this season.

Luke Edwards (Oktaha)

Edwards is a junior point guard who averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 assists last season. A 4.3 student, he leads by example in athletics and academics. He also starts in left field and hits near the top of Oktaha’s baseball lineup. His character and ability to connect with others make him a respected leader.

Raif Bacon (Oktaha)

Bacon is a 6-foot-5 junior who averaged 19.4 points last season. He can score inside, connect from midrange and shoot 3-pointers. His highlights included a career-high 33 points in a 65-50 victory over Rock Creek. Consistent extra work continues to strengthen his game.

Chance Dalumt (Panama)

Dalumt works hard and will look to be a key contributor this season.

Cole Flatt (Perkins-Tryon)

Flatt is a senior whose dependability and character have been consistent throughout his high school career. He handles his responsibilities off the court and willingly does what the team needs to succeed.

Tyce Slusser (Perkins-Tryon)

Slusser is a three-year starter who earned Tulsa 7 Conference Player of the Year honors in 2025-26. He averaged 17 points as a junior and is expected to rank among Class 4A’s leading scorers. His continued development has positioned him for a strong senior season.

Jacob Campbell (Piedmont)

Campbell is Piedmont’s only senior and a three-year varsity player whose scoring increased from three points as a sophomore to 8.4 as a junior. He can make open 3-pointers, attack the rim and contribute through rebounding and shot-blocking. He will be counted on to lead a younger team this season.

Rhett Gibson (Pittsburg)

Gibson spends extensive time in the gym developing his game. He combines strong shooting with the ability to contribute in several areas.

Brady Jones (Pocola)

Jones brings varsity experience, athleticism and maximum effort in practices and games. A three-sport athlete, he leads among his peers in the classroom and community. His competitive approach makes him a dependable contributor.

Ty Jerrell (Pocola)

Jerrell is a senior who returns after serving as the team’s sixth man last season. A three-sport athlete, he impressed during summer workouts and team camps. His strength and athleticism give him the potential to produce double-doubles regularly.

Colten Stracner (Ponca City)

Stracner is an experienced senior guard on a team filled with younger players. He has embraced that responsibility and is preparing to give his best in his final season.

Kevin Cole (Ponca City)

Cole is a junior guard who brings vocal leadership and consistent encouragement. A football and basketball player, he makes his presence felt through defense and motivation. His energy helps lift his teammates.

Kyson Davis (Pond Creek-Hunter)

Davis is an athletic, tough guard who provides leadership. He will be asked to increase his scoring and rebounding this season.

Cooper Harmon (Porter Consolidated)

Harmon is a coachable player whose work ethic supports his continued improvement. He brings a positive attitude and willingly places team goals ahead of individual accomplishments.

Uriel Ledezma (Porter Consolidated)

Ledezma is a versatile athlete who can handle several roles. He works hard, listens to coaching and understands the responsibilities of being a supportive teammate.

Glavin Garner, Rush Sandlin, Rylan Cash and Baylor Bohannon (Porum)

Glavin Garner directs the offense at point guard and led Porum in scoring, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage last season. Rush Sandlin is a 6-foot-9 center who averaged a double-double and impacts both ends. Rylan Cash is a 6-foot-5 transfer guard who combines three-level scoring with strong rebounding. Baylor Bohannon is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged double figures and provides dependable defense.

Jackson Foreman (Porum)

Foreman consistently strives to do the right thing. His character makes him a positive role model for those around him.

Jayvyn Bullock (Poteau)

Bullock transfers from Northside after averaging 18 points for the Grizzlies last season. He also led his summer team in scoring and rebounding on the New Balance AAU circuit. He enters his senior season prepared for a significant impact.

Ryker Buckley (Preston)

Buckley transfers from Kellyville after averaging 18 points per game. A 1,000-point scorer, he is regarded by his coach as one of small-school basketball’s top guards.

Mason Wiggins (Pryor)

Wiggins earned all-district recognition during his freshman season. His advanced skills make him an exciting player to watch.

Keaton Murry (Putnam City North)

Murry has received national recruiting recognition from ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Those services rank him among the country’s top players.

Tyson Jackson (Putnam City North)

Jackson brings a positive attitude and consistently wants the best for his teammates. He willingly sacrifices individual recognition for team success. His approach makes him an important emotional presence.

Andre Farrar (Putnam City West)

Farrar is a senior captain who averaged 11.6 points and 10.1 rebounds as a junior. His production earned him Class 6A West District 1 all-district honors.

Mason Myrick (Quapaw)

Myrick makes important contributions through effort and attention to detail. Although his work may not always receive recognition, he consistently helps those around him improve.

Kobe Tabor (Rattan)

Tabor is a tough, skilled scorer who creates mismatches by posting up smaller defenders and attacking larger opponents off the dribble. His basketball IQ helps him make sound decisions and improve his teammates. He prioritizes winning over individual statistics.

Luke Bohanan (Rattan)

Bohanan is an athletic player whose versatility gives Rattan flexibility. He can defend multiple positions, run the floor and make plays that contribute to team success.

Noah Mendez (Rejoice Christian)

Mendez is a 6-foot-8 player with guard skills who shot 34% from 3-point range last season. He also anchors the defense. His combination of size and versatility makes him a difficult matchup.

Eli Baker (Ringwood)

Baker balances basketball with band, cross country, track and church activities. He also remains committed to his academics.

Ysyrl Thompson (Ringwood)

Thompson is a strong, developing player with considerable potential. His offseason included extensive work and high-level competition outside Oklahoma. He could become a difference-maker for Ringwood.

Scott Thompson (Riverfield)

Thompson is Riverfield’s top returning player and has attracted college interest after attending several elite camps. He can score at all three levels and regularly defends the opponent’s best player. An honor student and Thunder Fellows member, he was also selected for the summer’s Crosstown Classic All-Star Game.

Derrick Boyster (Rush Springs)

Boyster is a three-year starter who brings valuable experience to Rush Springs. He had a productive first summer with his coach and will look to continue developing this season.

Leland Reed (Rush Springs)

Reed is a dependable leader whose character sets a positive example. His influence extends across the teams and sports in which he participates.

Brodi Nickell (Sallisaw)

Nickell averaged 16.1 points, 5.5 assists, 3.1 steals and four deflections while playing more than 31 minutes per game last season. He led Sallisaw in nearly every statistical category and finished runner-up for both conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. His decision-making and defense make him a steady point guard. He also recorded eight games of at least 20 points.

Braxton Bush (Sand Springs)

Bush is a junior entering his second varsity season who brings a calm presence to the court and locker room. His character and willingness to help others have earned widespread respect. He is expected to become a major contributor this season.

Hunter Hoffman (Sand Springs)

Hoffman is an athletic sophomore guard whose 3-point shooting is a strength. A productive summer has positioned him for a potential breakout season.

Landon Barber (Sapulpa)

Barber enters his junior season having started every game of his high school career. His work ethic, dependability and willingness to help others make him a respected leader. He also sets a strong example as a student and teammate.

Titus Richardson (Sapulpa)

Richardson transfers from Victory Christian, where he started and led in most statistical categories. A versatile player in the Class of 2028, he enjoys creating for teammates but can also take on a major scoring load. Sapulpa expects him to be an important part of its success.

Josh Jones (Sasakwa)

Jones has led Sasakwa in scoring since his freshman season and is expected to surpass 1,000 career points early this year. A physical guard with a strong downhill game, he has produced multiple 30-point performances and earned consecutive Little River All-Conference selections. He also maintains a 4.0 GPA and ranks at the top of his class. His two-way production has begun attracting college interest.

Titus Collins, Titan Collins and Darius Henderson (Sasakwa)

Titus and Titan Collins bring competitiveness, perseverance and a team-first attitude that strengthen Sasakwa’s continuity. Both are expected to deliver important contributions this season. Darius is a four-year starter and defensive standout who completed Army National Guard basic training over the summer. His growth, character and willingness to serve make him a respected leader.

Desmond Schatzel (Seminole)

Schatzel is a junior guard whose length, outside shooting and defense make him valuable at both ends. Despite injuries last season, he continued attending practices and supporting his teammates. He ranks second in his class, runs the school newspaper and participates in student council.

Titus Anderson (Seminole)

Anderson transfers from Pasadena, California, where he averaged 24 points as a freshman. He can score with or without the ball and combines court vision with a controlled pace. His consistent competitiveness adds to his value.

Mason Weeks (Sequoyah Claremore)

Weeks returns at point guard after averaging 14.5 points and five assists. His competitiveness and lateral quickness make him an effective on-ball defender. He consistently finds ways to stay involved in the action.

Creed White (Sharon-Mutual)

White is a sophomore guard/post whose character and leadership stand out. His aggressive rebounding gives Sharon-Mutual another valuable contribution. The team is eager to see his continued development.

Tayten Bruce (Sharon-Mutual)

Bruce is an explosive senior who can contribute inside and outside. His ball-handling complements his size and aggressive approach. His determination and leadership are expected to help the Trojans improve.

Cash Danker (Silo)

Danker enters his senior season after starting every game as a sophomore and junior. He averaged 14 points last year and led Silo in 3-pointers made. His offense combines perimeter shooting, ball-handling and crafty finishing. His basketball IQ and leadership strengthen his impact.

Omon Canady (Southmoore)

Canady brings humility, toughness and accountability to Southmoore. His consistent character shows in the way he handles responsibilities, even when no one is watching.

Tyson Pogi (Southmoore)

Pogi is an Oklahoma State commit who averaged 26 points, six rebounds and five assists as a junior. His ability to control tempo, create mismatches and involve teammates makes him a dynamic offensive leader. He can also take over games in critical moments.

Jackson Spears (Spiro)

Spears is an unselfish teammate who leads with positivity. He consistently brings a strong work ethic to everything he does.

JT McMillan (Spiro)

McMillan is a gifted scorer with a strong shooting touch. He also finishes effectively around the basket.

Jaxon Johnson (Stigler)

Johnson is a versatile 5-foot-11 guard who can score from 3-point range, midrange and at the rim. His length and jumping ability also help him defensively. A productive summer has positioned him for a larger impact. His character and work ethic complement his skills.

Kaden Ross (Stigler)

Ross is an unselfish player whose team-first approach makes those around him better. His integrity and character have earned his coach’s respect. He provides leadership on and off the court.

Charlie Rutherford (Stillwater)

Rutherford has led Stillwater in scoring for the past two seasons. His deep shooting range reflects the extensive time he spends in the gym. His determination and continued growth position him to lead the team this year.

Garrette McCuthceon (Stillwater)

McCuthceon is an aggressive athlete whose motor rarely slows. He finishes with either hand and willingly accepts difficult challenges. His ability to lead through adversity adds to his competitive value.

Brayton Carter (Stilwell)

Carter enters his senior season as a four-year starter with 1,269 points and 527 rebounds. He is on pace to challenge Stilwell’s career scoring record and delivered 38 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists against Broken Bow in last year’s playoffs. He also regularly guards the opponent’s best player. A multisport standout, he has committed to play football at Northeastern State.

Chase Benham (Stilwell)

Benham leads through his actions and is willing to speak up when something is wrong. His dependability and character are evident in basketball, football, baseball and school. He consistently accepts responsibility and follows through.

Daniel Harris (Stonewall)

Harris scored 534 points as a freshman, averaging 17.8 per game while adding 227 rebounds, 107 assists, 61 steals and 35 blocks. He shot 50% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. His passing and versatility allow him to handle multiple positions.

Deacon Weddle (Stratford)

Weddle arrives each day ready to work and consistently handles his responsibilities. His dependability allows him to lead by example.

Oliver Smithwick (Stratford)

Smithwick, known as “Ollie,” is a skilled 6-foot-5 offensive player. He can contribute inside or outside and has the versatility to play nearly every position.

Parker Moody (Strother)

Moody handles the overlooked responsibilities that help Strother succeed. He does the dirty work without complaining or seeking recognition. His character makes him an important part of the program.

Peyton Moody (Strother)

Moody has provided leadership throughout the past four years. His basketball IQ and positioning allow him to set an example through his play.

Rhyss Pennock (Stroud)

Pennock combines scoring ability with a high basketball IQ. He can create opportunities for teammates and deliver important plays when needed.

Jace Jeffcoat (Summit Christian)

Jeffcoat is a newcomer to Summit Christian this season. He is expected to make a significant impact as both a scorer and defender.