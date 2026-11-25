From Geary to Mustang, this installment features players with college ambitions and impressive scoring credentials. Guthrie’s Kolson Smedley averaged 28 points last season, while Jenks point guard Nate Lyon is committed to Central Arkansas.

Players are listed alphabetically by school.

Explore the complete Oklahoma boys basketball players to watch series:

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: A-F

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: N-S

Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: T-Z

To nominate a player to be added to this list, email his name, school and information about his accomplishments to Derrick.Smith@vype.com.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

Ross Island (Geary)

Island participates in football, basketball, baseball and golf while representing Geary with respect and sportsmanship. As a coach’s son, he handles added expectations with maturity and understands the importance of earning his opportunities. His work ethic and commitment to teammates define his approach.

Rylan Peralta and Braden Charley (Geary)

Rylan enters the season with approximately 1,200 career points and will remain Geary’s primary scoring option. Braden transfers from Cimarron, where he started all 29 games and averaged 7.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. He scored a career-high 24 points against Battiest in the area tournament. His offseason improvement should give Geary another productive contributor and help ease the pressure on Rylan.

Dallas Frazier (Geronimo)

Frazier is a team captain whose composure and team-first approach provide steady leadership. He can play every position and willingly accepts coaching and new responsibilities. His teammates can count on his consistent effort and response to challenges.

Maddox Schubert (Glencoe)

Schubert is a three-year starter who directs Glencoe’s offense at point guard. He led the team in scoring and assists last season. His leadership on and off the court makes him central to the team’s success.

Devin Breazzeal (Glenpool)

Breazzeal is an explosive point guard who handles pressure and directs the offense effectively. His quick first step, midrange game and 3-point shooting make him a versatile scoring threat. He also supports his teammates and can provide strong on-ball defense. His coach believes he has the ability to attract college interest.

Payson Wickliffe (Glenpool)

Wickliffe is Glenpool’s only returning starter and will be counted on for leadership. A tenacious guard, he handles the ball, attacks his spots and contributes defensively and in transition. His daily work ethic and encouragement help younger players understand the program’s expectations.

Eli Munson (Gore)

Munson is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who started most of his freshman season and every game as a sophomore. He averaged 16 points while shooting better than 34% from 3-point range. His size, quickness and ability to score at all three levels make him a difficult matchup.

Blaise Dean (Grandfield)

Dean is a senior who provides leadership and a commanding presence on the floor. His ability to take control of games makes him a player to watch.

Briggs Fink (Grove)

Fink is a strong, competitive point guard whose decision-making and pace help create scoring opportunities for teammates. He also contributes defensively and on the boards. A football receiver and defensive back, he plans to continue that sport at Southern Nazarene University. Grove will rely heavily on his all-around production.

Naaman Niehaus (Grove)

Niehaus is a 6-foot-9 player whose selflessness helps bring people together. He has worked through personal challenges while remaining attentive to the needs of others. His kindness and caring nature make him a positive influence throughout the program.

Kolson Smedley (Guthrie)

Smedley is a four-year starter who surpassed 1,000 career points during his junior season. He averaged 28 points, six rebounds and three steals last year while showcasing three-level scoring ability. He has focused on improving defensively as he pursues his goal of playing college basketball. His faith, competitiveness and respect for others shape his leadership.

Dustin Labor (Haileyville)

Labor brings a strong motor and genuine passion to basketball. He willingly contributes through defense, rebounding and the extra pass, prioritizing the plays that help his team win.

Tirik Malone (Haileyville)

Malone has made steady progress as a player and person since his freshman season. His work ethic, experience and growing confidence have positioned him for a potential breakout senior year.

Shaedyn Wilcox (Harthorne)

Wilcox enters his senior season healthy after dealing with an ankle injury and surgery last year. He averaged more than 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as a junior. His postseason contributions included 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and one block per game. With starting experience dating to his freshman season, he is prepared for a strong final year.

Marqus Williams (Haskell)

Williams is a 6-foot-4 junior whose athleticism and developing skills give him considerable potential. The left-hander finishes strongly at the rim, rebounds naturally and runs the floor well. As he gains experience, his coach believes he could develop into a college-level player.

Owen Wells (Haskell)

Wells is a 6-foot-3 sophomore whose vocal leadership and coachability stand out. He sets an example through his faith, work ethic and support for teammates. His leadership continues to grow alongside his basketball skills.

Braylon Green (Haworth)

Green demonstrates commitment by attending 6 a.m. basketball shootarounds and working a job after school. He also regularly attends church.

Kyren Matthew (Haworth)

Matthew led his team in scoring last season. He is expected to become one of Class A’s top players.

Asher Martin (Healdton)

Martin enters his sophomore season after handling point guard responsibilities as a freshman and averaging only three turnovers per game. He consistently spends extra time in the gym working to improve. His coach believes that dedication and experience have prepared him for a breakout year.

Luke Puckett (Healdton)

Puckett is a well-rounded student-athlete who plays quarterback, participates in Quiz Bowl and remains active in FCA. He has also earned A+ Athlete of the Week recognition. His work ethic, positive attitude and willingness to accept responsibility make him a respected leader.

Geren Palmer (Heavener)

Palmer is a 6-foot-2 forward who averaged 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. His athleticism allows him to play above the rim and contribute in multiple areas. He also has the versatility to handle guard responsibilities.

Hagen Copeland (Hennessey)

Copeland is a 6-foot-2 two-year starter who averaged 15 points as a freshman and 20 as a sophomore. He has already scored more than 900 career points. In addition to his scoring, he contributes defensively and stays active on the boards. He enters his junior season with high expectations.

Kade Sanders (Henryetta)

Sanders is a two-year starter who joined Henryetta after transferring from Bristow. He is also heavily involved in showing goats. His character and potential as a leader have earned his coach’s praise.

Porter Gillispie (Heritage Hall)

Gillispie has developed into a leader whose communication and care for others help hold the team together. He consistently demonstrates the program’s values through his actions. His commitment extends to his teammates, school and the broader program.

Timothy Young (Heritage Hall)

Young finished his freshman season second on the team in scoring and assists and third in rebounding. His natural feel for basketball allows him to influence several areas of the game. He is expected to become an even more dangerous guard this season.

Hayes Porter (Hobart)

Porter gained significant experience as a freshman on a state tournament team and has since led Hobart in scoring for two seasons. A crafty ball-handler, he consistently finds ways to penetrate the lane. He now provides important leadership for the team.

Memphis Thionnet (Holdenville)

Thionnet averaged 14 points and seven rebounds while totaling 80 steals and 90 assists as a junior. He also regularly defended the opposing team’s best player. A three-sport athlete, he spends extensive extra time improving his basketball skills. His leadership and preparation have positioned him for a strong senior season.

RJ Lowe (Holdenville)

Lowe averaged 14.5 points and nine rebounds as a sophomore. A three-sport athlete, he also maintains strong grades and willingly helps others. His character and approach to competition make him a valued teammate.

Matt Parker (Hollis)

Parker is a three-time all-conference point guard who combines strong ball-handling and court vision with explosive scoring. His honors include consecutive Corn Bible Tournament MVP awards, two Tri-County all-tournament selections and a Hammon all-tournament selection. He has produced numerous 30-point performances, including one in the regional consolation game. His length and basketball IQ also help him rebound, block shots and disrupt passing lanes.

Gunnar Martens (Hooker)

Martens is a four-year starter whose work ethic and competitiveness provide dependable leadership. He supports his teammates and consistently strives to do the right thing.

Justin Palacios (Hooker)

Palacios is an outstanding athlete who can score at all three levels. His character has earned praise equal to his athletic ability. He holds multiple football offers and plans to continue that sport in college.

Brett Barnhart (Howe)

Barnhart averaged 4.3 points as a freshman while starting the final 10 to 15 games for an area tournament team. He shot 35% from 3-point range on more than 90 attempts. After Howe graduated eight players, he is preparing for a much larger role. His extra work and high personal standards have helped him embrace that challenge.

Jayden Wells (Hulbert)

Wells averaged 14 points as a sophomore while showcasing crafty three-level scoring. He finishes effectively around the basket and has a particularly strong midrange game. His defense adds to his impact, and his coach believes he could develop into a 20-point scorer.

Draven Wilkerson (Hydro-Eakly)

Wilkerson enters his fourth year in the program after consistently working to improve and supporting his teammates despite limited minutes. He is expected to contribute off the bench while maintaining a positive, team-first attitude. He also holds a 3.1 GPA and has qualified for state in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

Hudson Warner (Hydro-Eakly)

Warner enters his senior season as a returning starter and Washita Valley All-Conference selection. He is also a three-time state golf qualifier and a four-year baseball starter with state tournament experience. A 4.0 student, he serves as student council vice president, National Honor Society president and class president. His experience and leadership extend throughout the school.

Landon Barnwell (Jay)

Barnwell leads by example through his character, integrity and respect for others. His approach has earned the trust of teammates, teachers and coaches. He enters his senior season prepared to represent Jay positively on and off the court.

Stone Taylor (Jay)

Taylor is a senior leader who averaged 12 points and five assists as a junior. His confidence, energy and determination influence the entire team. Jay will rely on his leadership as it works toward a successful season.

Nate Lyon (Jenks)

Lyon is a point guard committed to continue his career at Central Arkansas. He combines excellent 3-point shooting with high-level passing ability.

DeWayne McKinney (John Marshall)

McKinney is an exceptional athlete who can defend all five positions. His slashing ability makes him dangerous offensively. His motor and competitive drive also push his teammates to improve.

John Marshall's DeWayne McKinney | VYPE Oklahoma

Haedyn Jones (John Marshall)

Jones is a sophomore whose humility, work ethic and maturity have made a positive impression. He welcomes coaching and consistently looks for ways to improve. His teammates respect the example he sets on and off the court.

Avery Caughman and Makobi Preston (Kansas)

Avery is a three-year starter and team captain who earned all-conference honors while shooting 45% from 3-point range and 60% overall. A 4.0 student, he also led Kansas in assists and steals. Makobi is a two-year starter and returning leading scorer who earned all-conference recognition while shooting better than 40% from beyond the arc. His athleticism allows him to finish above the rim, and he also led the team in blocks and dunks.

Adam Banker (Ketchum)

Banker combines exceptional effort with leadership and a strong understanding of basketball. Although undersized, he makes up for it through decision-making and other winning qualities. Ketchum will count on him to direct the team when he is on the floor.

Ketchum's Adam Banker | VYPE Oklahoma

Aaron King (Keys)

King quickly established himself as a supportive teammate and one of Keys’ top shooters after arriving over the summer. He also joined the football team, earning a starting role and becoming a captain. His willingness to contribute has already made a positive impact.

Ethan King (Keys)

King brings three years of Class 6A experience from Yukon and the versatility to contribute inside or at guard. His size and athleticism allow him to score in the post or attack the basket off the dribble. He has been highly coachable and quick to learn Keys’ system.

Isaiah Carrillo (Kingfisher)

Carrillo is preparing for his first full varsity season after an ACL injury caused him to miss most of his freshman year. He can score at all three levels and contributes as a ball-handler and passer. Kingfisher expects him to make a strong impact.

Jack Hinsley (Kingston)

Hinsley led Kingston in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 16.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. He shot 59% from the field and recorded 12 double-doubles. His high motor and work ethic drive his production.

Gabriel Shores (Kiowa)

Shores is a respectful, dependable teammate who consistently puts the team first. He brings a positive attitude and works hard without seeking recognition. His character makes him a strong representative of Kiowa basketball.

Hayden Toby (Kiowa)

Toby’s interest in wildlife and conservation makes FFA a natural fit. An avid hunter, he has also been influenced by his father’s work as a game warden. His respectful approach and work ethic reflect positively on Kiowa and its FFA program.

Karson Johnson (Kiowa)

Johnson brings toughness, competitiveness and consistent effort to the floor. He willingly accepts any responsibility that helps the team succeed. His continued growth as a player and leader gives him an opportunity to make a significant impact this season.

Jaxon Trimmer (Latta)

Trimmer started at point guard as a sophomore on Latta’s state tournament team. His shooting and ball-handling make him an important offensive presence. He also provides leadership through FCA and the school’s Bible Club.

Kreece Griffin (Latta)

Griffin has enjoyed considerable success in FFA competitions over the past year. His accomplishments include livestock showing and speaking events.

Kyle Wood (Latta)

Wood is a senior whose character has earned his coach’s admiration. He provides leadership through an unselfish, team-first approach.

Braeden Williams (Lawton)

Williams is an ESPN four-star prospect ranked 25th regionally and 41st nationally among shooting guards. A three-level scorer, he has the size, ball-handling and vision to play either guard position. His ability to create and facilitate complements his scoring.

Darian Contrell (Lawton)

Contrell is a dedicated competitor who brings commitment to the program. His loyalty is another quality his coach values.

Isaac Cameron (Lindsay)

Cameron was Lindsay’s second-leading scorer and rebounder last season while helping the Leopards finish 22-8. He led the team in postseason scoring and also paced it in charges taken. His three-level scoring and willingness to contribute defensively make him effective at both ends.

Drake Madole (Lone Grove)

Madole is active in his church and community and represents his family and school with strong character. His skills give him the potential to be one of the best players on the floor each night. His Christian values and daily example add to his impact.

Masson Fife (Luther)

Fife is a well-rounded athlete who also performs well in the classroom. He has the potential to develop into one of Class 2A’s top juniors this season.

Isaiah Lopez (MacArthur)

Lopez is MacArthur’s starting point guard and has developed into a disruptive defender. He takes a pass-first approach while continuing to improve his leadership. The Highlanders will count on him to set the tone.

Remington Laughlin (Mangum)

Laughlin is a tall guard/forward who earned conference MVP honors last season. He attacks the basket effectively, rebounds with physicality and willingly takes charges. His vocal leadership will be important as Mangum prepares for another season.

Logan Bynum (Mannford)

Bynum led Mannford in scoring at 14 points per game last season and finished second in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He can contribute on the perimeter or inside, combining shooting and slashing with defensive versatility. He will also be asked to provide rim protection as his responsibilities expand.

Brody Bishop and Beckham Bishop (Marlow)

Brody and Beckham are twin brothers who have developed from defensive contributors off the bench into leaders for Marlow. As sophomores, they each averaged approximately 12 points, three assists and two steals while taking on larger roles. Both are three-sport athletes who devote extensive offseason time to improving their shooting and ball-handling.

Brandon Smith (McAlester)

Smith earned second-team all-conference honors after averaging 16 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals as a junior. His full-court defensive pressure helped him finish with 86 steals. He also recorded a triple-double against Glenpool with 13 points, 11 assists and 11 steals.

Davien Pouncil (McAlester)

Pouncil balances athletics and a job with volunteering at a homeless shelter and tutoring elementary students. He also plays wide receiver for McAlester’s football team. His work ethic and character helped earn him recognition as the senior class homecoming king.

Angel Tehauno (McLoud)

Tehauno joins McLoud for his senior season after spending his first three years at Shawnee. His strong work ethic, upbeat attitude and consistent encouragement make him an important addition. He is expected to positively influence the program’s culture.

Edan Litherland (McLoud)

Litherland is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 23 points and led McLoud in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals last season. He helped the team finish 22-9 and reach the second round of area while scoring nearly 700 points, including six performances of more than 30 points and a 40-point outing at Harrah. A three-level scorer, he made 60 3-pointers and attempted 254 free throws. He also maintains a 3.85 GPA and belongs to National Honor Society.

Cash Kelley (Medford)

Kelley is a talented multisport athlete who provides strong leadership. His character and active involvement make him a positive presence throughout Medford’s school community.

Reece Royal (Medford)

Royal is an athletic shooter who found his rhythm after a slow start last season. His coach expects significant contributions this year and believes he can continue playing after high school.

Joel Parra (Merritt)

Parra is an athletic post player who runs the floor well and creates difficult one-on-one matchups. His rebounding and relentless effort generate extra opportunities for Merritt. He also provides leadership through his play and character.

Lane Walther (Miami)

Walther led Miami in scoring as a sophomore while shooting 36% from 3-point range. He has already surpassed 900 career points and is on pace to challenge the school’s 30-year-old scoring record. A three-level scorer with deep range, he also averaged 2.7 assists. His improving court vision and reliable defense strengthen his overall impact.

Brody Mathews (Minco)

Mathews made significant offseason improvements while transitioning from the wing to a primary ball-handling role. He is an unselfish player who contributes at both ends. Minco expects him to make an immediate impact this season.

Kai Warriner (Morrison)

Warriner is a senior who embraces the physical responsibilities that help teams succeed. He battles for rebounds, takes charges and willingly handles the little things.

Kort Stuever (Morrison)

Stuever is a senior leader who maintains a 4.0 GPA while serving as class president and an academic team captain. His FFA involvement includes public speaking, milk quality competitions and chapter leadership as vice president and treasurer. He also participates in the Hilltop Youth missions team and leads by example on and off the court.

Seth Dunivan (Morrison)

Dunivan returns after averaging 18.2 points as a junior. He complements his scoring with rebounding, defensive effort and leadership on and off the court.

Maddox Hamilton (Mount St. Mary)

Hamilton is a four-year starter who has helped Mount St. Mary reach three consecutive state tournaments and record three straight 20-win seasons. A two-time all-conference and PNTV All-State selection, he has made 189 of 494 career 3-point attempts for a 38% average. He is expected to surpass 1,000 career points early this season. His experience will be important as the team replaces several graduates.

Ainsley Harmon (Mountain View-Gotebo)

Harmon is a coachable junior who consistently exceeds expectations and treats teammates with respect. A multisport athlete with strong grades, he is dependable on and off the court. His positive influence makes him a valued part of the team.

Mountain View-Gotebo's - Ainsley Harmon | VYPE Oklahoma

Asher Schmidt (Mountain View-Gotebo)

Schmidt started as a freshman and led the team in points, blocks and deflections while finishing second in rebounding. He earned Cotton Belt All-Conference honors and PrepNation Freshman of the Year recognition. His offseason work in the gym and weight room has positioned him for a strong sophomore season.

Eli Shelby (Muskogee)

Shelby is a 6-foot-4 junior wing who maintains a 4.3 GPA. He has worked to become a more consistent 3-point shooter. His character, leadership and effort will be valuable to the Roughers.

Traylin Reed (Muskogee)

Reed is an experienced guard who has played varsity basketball since his freshman season. He can handle either guard position, combining 3-point shooting with effective movement off the ball. Last season, he scored 31 points against Norman North and helped Muskogee reach its first regional championship game in four years. He will be counted on as a leading scorer and primary ball-handler.

Garrett Smith and Marquell Robinson (Mustang)

Garrett Smith has received four offers to continue his basketball career. Marquell Robinson has attracted six college offers.