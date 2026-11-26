The next generation of Oklahoma high school boys basketball talent is ready to take the court for the 2026-27 season.

From Boswell sophomore Terrance Williams Jr., who averaged 27 points through the first 16 games of his freshman season, to Duncan’s 6-foot-7 freshman D’Montre Petties, young players across the state are preparing to make their mark.

Some already have valuable varsity experience, while others are competing for their first high school minutes. Here are freshmen and sophomores to watch this season, listed alphabetically by school.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

Tyse Williams (Ada)

Williams is a 6-foot-3 sophomore combo guard whose explosiveness and versatility allow him to impact both ends of the floor. After playing valuable minutes as a freshman, he brings strong defense, the ability to run the point and a scoring package that includes a reliable midrange game, 3-point shooting and above-the-rim finishes. An excellent student and dedicated worker, Williams is poised to take on a larger role this season.

Graham Goss (Alva)

Goss returns after handling the starting point guard role as a freshman last season. His dedication shows in his offseason work, which includes playing throughout the summer, training with collegiate players and attending camps.

Ledger Morales (Amber-Pocasset)

Morales returns after earning a starting role and putting together a strong freshman season. His coaches expect him to build on that experience and take another step forward this year.

Tobee Cohee (Ardmore)

Cohee continues to make strides in his development while bringing a strong work ethic to the gym. His willingness to learn and commitment to improving have impressed his coaches.

Levi French and Jordan Gilkey (Bartlesville)

Levi is a long, strong freshman guard with a well-developed skill set and considerable basketball experience for a 14-year-old. His coach considers him one of the state’s top freshmen, regardless of classification. Fellow freshman Jordan stands 6-foot-5 and has the potential to make an immediate impact on the lineup. Gilkey approaches his work with the maturity of an upperclassman.

AJ Estrada (Beggs)

Estrada pairs a high basketball IQ with the ability to score efficiently at all three levels. He prioritizes getting his teammates involved while directing the offense and defense, helping dictate how Beggs plays on both ends.

Tysen Moore (Bishop Kelley)

Moore is a 6-foot-3 sophomore with a strong basketball IQ, good length and a smooth outside shot. The son of University of Tulsa athletic director Justin Moore, he brings a passion for TU basketball that carries over into his own game. Moore is poised to compete for playing time for the Comets.

DJ Miller (Bishop McGuinness)

Miller is a dynamic guard who can score at all three levels. With an opportunity to become more of a focal point this season, he is a player to watch over the next several years.

Isaac Harris and Maverick Owens (Bixby)

Harris returns after starting as a freshman, averaging seven points per game, leading Bixby in charges taken and finishing second on the team in steals and rebounds. A hard worker with considerable upside, Harris is expected to assume a larger scoring role. Incoming freshman Owens is a talented multisport athlete who already holds several Division I football offers. His high basketball IQ and ability to contribute in multiple ways have him ready to compete at the varsity level.

Tanner Ward (Blackwell)

Ward returns after missing all of last season with an ACL injury. He is an explosive attacker who can create his own scoring opportunities while getting teammates involved. His competitiveness, leadership and strong work ethic will be valuable additions to the lineup.

Terrance Williams Jr. (Boswell)

Williams averaged 27 points per game through the first 16 games of his freshman season and shot 41% from 3-point range for the year. He helped keep Boswell ranked among the top eight teams in Class B-2 throughout the season. After growing two inches and adding 15 pounds of muscle, Williams is positioned to make another significant jump as a sophomore.

De'Angelo Fixico (Bowlegs)

Fixico combines an outstanding work ethic with the strength to play bigger than his 6-foot-3 frame. His coaches expect a breakout season and believe he has the ability to dominate on both ends of the floor.

Casyn Billy (Broken Bow)

Billy is an explosive guard who can score at all three levels. An elite 3-point shooter, he also has the athleticism and quickness to attack the basket and finish around the rim.

Malachi Hardrick (Cache)

Hardrick is a tough, gritty defender who plays with an exceptionally high motor. His relentless work ethic and considerable offensive upside make him a promising young player.

Caynen “Bron” Jones (Calvin)

Jones “Bron” Jones enters his sophomore season after averaging nine points, four rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman. He led Calvin with 37 steals and earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Year award. His toughness and ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates make him effective on both ends. After dedicating the offseason to improving his shooting, ballhandling and decision-making, Jones is expected to make a significant leap.

Sebastian Huddleson (Cameron)

Huddleson is a knockdown 3-point shooter who made significant strides during the offseason. His coaches expect him to continue developing as he steps into a larger role this season.

Sterling Thompson (Caney Valley)

Thompson brings impressive athleticism to the floor. He pairs those physical tools with a strong work ethic.

Andrew Mossman (Carnegie)

Mossman led Carnegie in scoring as a freshman while shooting 38% from 3-point range on nearly 11 attempts per game. A relentless worker who spends countless hours in the gym, he has also developed into a strong leader. His coaches expect another significant step forward this season.

Terrance Hooks (Catoosa)

Hooks followed a promising freshman season with an even stronger summer. The 6-foot-3 guard is a skilled shooter whose length allows him to rise over defenders, while his ability to attack off the dribble makes him difficult to contain. He is expected to play an important role in Catoosa’s success.

Jordan Alvidrez (Cherokee)

Alvidrez is a talented sophomore who can score from anywhere on the floor. His ballhandling and tremendous court vision give him the tools to become an outstanding player for Cherokee.

Caleb King (Cheyenne/Reydon)

King is a 6-foot-3 sophomore point forward with excellent vision and court awareness. The left-hander can score or create with either hand from the block or high post and consistently makes sound decisions. His versatility allows him to play all five positions on both offense and defense.

Brock Daughetee (Chisholm)

Daughetee is a sophomore whose dedication to improving his game makes him a player to watch. A fixture in the gym, he will have an opportunity to showcase the results of that work this season.

Chisholm's Brock Daughetee | VYPE Oklahoma

Tyeyez Breath (Choctaw)

Breath brings a competitive mindset every time he steps onto the floor. He embraces challenges and continues to find ways to contribute to his team’s success.

Sterling Moore (Christian Heritage Academy)

Moore is a 6-foot-7 sophomore who combines size and athleticism with a selfless approach. After becoming a consistent contributor as a freshman, he returns with the ability to rebound, block shots and score in transition. His high motor, court awareness and willingness to embrace any role make him a valuable asset. Moore’s summer development has his coach expecting a big season.

Jamari Hughley (Claremore)

Hughley is a quick young guard who has worked hard to develop his skills. Crafty with the ball in his hands, he can catch opponents off guard with his scoring ability.

Kendell Begaye (Cleveland)

Begaye understands the importance of doing the little things that help a team succeed. Whether defending, rebounding or making the extra pass, he consistently puts the team’s needs first.

Jacob Jefferson (Clinton)

Jefferson gained varsity experience as a freshman and now has an opportunity to fill a larger role following the graduation of Clinton’s two leading scorers. He brings a dependable handle, good instincts and an ability to take care of the basketball. His coach also expects him to develop into a reliable 3-point shooter this season.

Owen Williams (Colcord)

Williams is an intelligent player who will handle the center position for Colcord. His coaches expect him to be a strong rebounder and defender this season. As he gains experience, they believe his offensive game will develop into another significant strength.

Collin Porter, Case Kiker, Beau Daniels and Chance Smith (Collinsville)

Sophomores Collin Porter, Case Kiker, Beau Daniels and Chance Smith have experienced considerable success together at the seventh-grade, eighth-grade, freshman and junior varsity levels. All four will have opportunities to translate that winning experience into varsity contributions this season.

Rowdy McVay (Commerce)

McVay earned honorable mention recognition in the Lucky 7 Conference after averaging seven points per game and moving into the starting lineup midway through his freshman season. One of Commerce’s best shooters, he also regularly defended one of the opposition’s top players. A strong summer helped him build on that varsity experience and further develop his game. His coaches expect him to become a key contributor on both ends as a sophomore.

Commerce's Rowdy McVay | VYPE Oklahoma

Ruger Virden (Copan)

Virden is a promising freshman whose size and strong frame give him an early advantage at the high school level. After a successful summer, he enters the season with the opportunity to build on that momentum.

Raygan Wehunt (Cordell)

Wehunt returns for his sophomore season after leading Cordell in scoring and establishing himself as the team’s top outside shooting threat as a freshman. He also handled demanding defensive assignments against both perimeter scorers and interior players. His speed, athleticism and competitive instincts allow him to contribute on both ends of the floor. After adding size and strength through extensive offseason work, Wehunt is expected to remain a central part of Cordell’s growth.

Maddox Mickey (Corn Bible Academy)

Mickey enters his freshman season after leading his junior high team in scoring and continuing that production through the summer. A determined leader, he sets an example through his character and involvement in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has also excelled in football, track and cross country, and his coach expects him to make a significant varsity impact immediately.

Matt Casteel (Covington-Douglas)

Casteel led Covington-Douglas in scoring as a freshman while showing the ability to influence games on both ends. He delivered in key moments, whether tying games with late 3-pointers or helping create scores through defensive plays. His relentless hustle and desire to stay on the floor reflect his commitment to the team.

Duece Howry (Coyle)

Howry enters his sophomore season after providing valuable minutes off the bench as a freshman. He established himself as Coyle’s fastest player last year, and his speed in the open court will be an important asset this season.

Ashton Swain (Crescent)

Swain brings versatility, strong ballhandling and a controlled pace that allows him to manage the tempo and create opportunities. He is also a capable outside shooter who can stretch the defense. His sound decision-making adds to his value with the ball in his hands.

Walker Stone (Crossings Christian)

Stone is a freshman with high-level shooting ability. He is expected to earn playing time immediately on a Crossings Christian team his coach considers among the state’s best.

Jacob Baldwin (Cushing)

Baldwin is a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose exceptional work ethic keeps him in the gym developing his game. A high-level competitor, he has embraced the process of earning his opportunity and is ready for a larger varsity role. His coach believes he has the potential to become a special player over the next three seasons.

River Thompson (Cyril)

Thompson is an athletic sophomore who brings speed and strength to the floor. He is expected to become a strong defender and continue improving as he gains experience throughout the season.

Klayton Solis (Dale)

Solis spends countless hours in the gym refining his game. His ability to score in a variety of ways makes him an underclassman to watch.

Geo Walker (Daniel Webster)

Walker is a talented freshman who showed during summer team camps that he could compete at the varsity level. A confident scorer, he has the versatility to play point guard, shooting guard or in the post. His coachability and willingness to adapt to different roles make him a promising player for the coming years.

Brayden Murphy (Dewar)

Brayden Murphy is a three-sport athlete who excels across multiple seasons. His coach believes he is close to becoming a force on the basketball court.

Case Rogers (Dewey)

Rogers is a sophomore who excels in football, basketball and baseball. His dedication to both the gym and weight room has paid off, helping him continue to develop as a well-rounded athlete.

Andrew Reyes (Dibble)

Reyes has made a strong impression since his coach arrived in late July, emerging as perhaps the team’s most improved player. A skilled, versatile big man who spends extensive time in the gym, he is expected to start for the Demons this season.

Jordan Simpson (Dickson)

Simpson has a good understanding of the game and continues to grow more comfortable in his role. As he gains experience, his coaches expect his confidence and ability to impact games to keep developing.

Ernest Sutton (Douglass)

Sutton is a shooter who showcased his scoring ability with AET over the summer. He recorded multiple games of 30 or more points, including 40-point performances.

Maddox King (Drummond)

King has considerable upside and is beginning to showcase his abilities at the varsity level. His athleticism and willingness to work give him an opportunity to develop into an important part of the program.

Keegan Ward (Drumright)

Ward is still gaining high school experience, but he has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. Continued learning, confidence and consistent work will be important to his development. His coach believes he can become a key part of Drumright’s program for years to come.

Adrian Ortega (Duke)

Ortega is an exceptionally quick guard with outstanding ballhandling skills and a smooth shooting stroke. After missing his freshman season with a torn ACL, he is expected to become a key contributor through his scoring and defense.

D'Montre Petties (Duncan)

Petties is a versatile 6-foot-7 freshman who can impact the game throughout the court. He gained valuable experience playing against older competition with Southern Ties 15U during a successful summer. After earning MVP honors at the Super 16 All-Star Game last spring, Petties enters high school with a promising future.

Noah Gentry (Earlsboro)

Gentry is a freshman expected to play significant minutes immediately. A coach’s son with a strong basketball IQ, he understands how to use his strengths and provides a dependable perimeter shooting threat. His length and athleticism allow him to run the floor effectively and defend multiple positions. Gentry is expected to be an important part of Earlsboro’s lineup throughout his high school career.

Ondre Scott (Elgin)

Scott is a sophomore guard and forward who can score both in the post and on the wing. His versatility and considerable potential make him a promising young player for Elgin.

William Lane (Elk City)

Lane has a natural knack for scoring and the ability to provide instant offense. He plays at his own pace and uses an unconventional offensive approach that makes him difficult to guard.

Jaestin Todd (Empire)

Todd joins Empire as a sophomore transfer from Duncan High School. His combination of skill and athleticism has his coach expecting a highly productive season.

Collin Corley and Ty Moscato (Eufaula)

Corley is a straight-A student and natural leader whose work ethic and attitude have already made him a player Eufaula expects to rely on this season and beyond. Moscato is a multisport athlete and honor student who has grown five inches and added nearly 30 pounds since his freshman season. Moscato shot 49% from 3-point range last year, and his added size and strength complement that shooting ability. Together, Corley’s leadership and Moscato’s versatility give Eufaula valuable pieces for the present and future.

Spydir Webb (Fairland)

Webb is a 6-foot-1 freshman who has the ability to provide valuable minutes immediately. He is part of a promising freshman class that gives Fairland reason for optimism in the coming years.

John Thoma (Fairview)

Thoma is expected to serve as Fairview’s sixth man after gaining valuable varsity minutes as a freshman. He will be counted on as an important contributor on both offense and defense.

Damon Snyder (Foyil)

Snyder brings grit and toughness after spending most of his freshman season as Foyil’s sixth man and earning several late-season starts. He consistently dives for loose balls and embraces the difficult jobs every team needs done. With a larger role ahead, his coach expects increased scoring and rebounding production.

Wiley Thornton (Frederick)

Thornton continues to develop his overall game and has shown he can contribute in several areas. Building confidence and gaining experience will be important as he takes the next steps in his development.

Gerald Forte (Frontier)

Forte brings strength and the ability to attack the basket. He can also knock down shots, giving him a promising offensive foundation and a bright future.

Cheston Olsen and D'Michael Elledge (Geary)

Olsen is a versatile guard who can play on or off the ball and score at all three levels. His scoring ability gives him a chance to become one of Geary’s top offensive options by the end of the season. Elledge has the size to work in the post and the ballhandling ability to run the point when needed. His versatility is expected to earn him varsity minutes at several positions.

Walker Curry (Geronimo)

Curry is an incoming freshman whose strong offseason has put him in contention for a starting role. At 6 feet and 165 pounds, the 14-year-old already has the build to compete at the high school level. He scores at all three levels and brings physicality and a relentless approach to offensive rebounding.

Styler Hendren (Glencoe)

Hendren is a talented sophomore whom his coach considers among the best in the state. He can stretch the floor with his shooting and score at all three levels. His continued development will be exciting to watch.

Micco Freeman (Glenpool)

Freeman is an incoming freshman with good size and a high basketball IQ. He plays year-round and consistently puts in extra work to improve his game. His dedication and considerable upside give him an opportunity to help Glenpool take another step forward.

Mason Burgess (Gore)

Burgess “Turtle” Burgess is a freshman with the ability to score from anywhere on the floor. His coach expects his experience during football season to help ease his adjustment to varsity basketball.

Davion Carpenter (Grandfield)

Carpenter is an athletic freshman expected to earn varsity minutes this season. He has already demonstrated leadership at a young age, making him a player to watch now and in the years ahead.

Dax Collins (Grove)

Collins is a perimeter shooting threat who can connect from deep. His ability to heat up from beyond the arc makes him a player to watch.

Gabe Bonebrake (Haskell)

Bonebrake is a left-handed sophomore guard with a strong handle and deceptive quickness. He gets to the rim and finishes effectively while also presenting a threat from 3-point range. His court vision allows him to find teammates and create inside-out scoring opportunities.

Grant Threadgill (Haworth)

Threadgill is a skilled, athletic guard with the ability to provide significant offensive production. He is expected to be one of Haworth’s leading scorers this season.

Brody Walker (Healdton)

Walker is a sophomore who has made significant strides through consistent work in the gym. His strong build and ability to play both inside and on the perimeter create matchup problems and allow him to contribute on both ends. His coach expects another major step forward and believes he is capable of a breakout season.

Ryland Robert and Brecken Barnes (Heavener)

Robert and Brecken both started as freshmen and each averaged nearly 10 points per game. Robert is a 5-foot-10 point guard with the athleticism to dunk, strong ballhandling skills and the potential to become an elite shooter. Barnes is a 6-foot-2 guard who can handle the ball and rebound, and he led Heavener in 3-point shooting%age last season. Both players are dedicated workers who spend extensive time developing their games.

Brytan Gardner (Hennessey)

Gardner started every game as a freshman while taking over at point guard. He combines excellent court vision with an ability to get everyone involved and has continued growing as a leader. After focusing on his shooting during the summer, Gardner is expected to have a strong season.

Aziah King (Henryetta)

King is a freshman point guard expected to carry a significant load for Henryetta this season. He sees the floor well and complements his playmaking with the ability to shoot from outside. His coach has worked with him since fourth grade.

Henryetta's Aziah king | VYPE Oklahoma

Vincent Oliver (Heritage Hall)

Oliver is a talented shooter with the potential to emerge in a big way this season. He continues to develop the other parts of his game, while his positioning and awareness already demonstrate a high basketball IQ.

Caleb Barnoskie (Hilldale)

Barnoskie uses his 6-foot-4 frame and exceptional footwork to find success in the paint. He spent the summer improving his ability to run the floor and expand his shooting range. Those additions have his coaches excited about his upcoming season and long-term potential.

Boston Bowman (Holdenville)

Bowman enters his freshman season after averaging approximately 15 points per game during a strong junior high career. An impressive athlete and one of the fastest players in the gym, he can contribute immediately with his speed and defense. Continued improvement in his jump shot could help him make an even greater impact.

Justus Smith (Howe)

Smith is an athletic, quick point guard with a natural feel for directing the offense. After gaining experience as a freshman, he is ready to take on a larger role and emerge as a sophomore.

Garit Chester (Hulbert)

Chester is a hard-nosed defender who plays with great pace. He is also a capable shooter who can heat up quickly and finish effectively around the rim.

Keaton Helms (Hydro-Eakly)

Helms is a sophomore newcomer from Texas who could compete for a starting spot or provide valuable minutes off the bench. He will help facilitate the offense at point guard while also offering scoring potential. His coaches expect him to bring energy and give the team a spark.

Noah Kirby (Jay)

Kirby is one of Jay’s hardest workers and most unselfish players, consistently doing whatever the team needs to succeed. He enters his sophomore season with the opportunity to make a significant impact. His ability to get hot from 3-point range can create problems for opponents, with his coach believing he is capable of making six or seven threes in a game.

Alex Courtney (Jenks)

Courtney returns after contributing at the varsity level as a freshman. He is expected to take on a larger role this season as a starting guard.

Rebel Hays (Kansas)

Hays started as a freshman and led Kansas in rebounding last season. An excellent athlete with good size and strength, he pairs a high motor with consistent effort. His coaches expect him to expand his game and become an even greater presence in the paint.

Tim Pilon (Keys)

Pilon emerged over the summer, earning significant minutes through his speed and effort. His quick first step gives him an advantage, and he continues to develop his shooting. His greatest immediate impact is expected to come on the defensive end.

Collin Farrar (Kingfisher)

Farrar played an important role as a freshman on a Kingfisher team that reached the area final. A strong competitor with a well-rounded game, he is positioned for an impactful sophomore season.

Kash Hudson (Kiowa)

Hudson is a promising sophomore who brings energy, competitiveness and a strong work ethic to the floor. As he continues developing his game, he has the potential to contribute this season and become an important part of Kiowa’s future.

Christian Walker (Latta)

Walker played the third-most minutes on Latta’s team as a freshman and delivered numerous big plays throughout the season. He is expected to remain a major part of the team’s plans this year.

AJ Daniel (Lawton)

Daniel is a long, left-handed guard developing into a dangerous scorer. He has deep 3-point range and can finish with either hand in the paint. As he improves his ability to reach his preferred spots, he has the potential to become an elite three-level scoring threat.

Hudsyn Harris (Lindsay)

Harris is a skilled offensive player who led Lindsay’s freshman group in nearly every statistical category last season. Although his varsity opportunities were limited, he will compete for a starting spot this year.

Shaun Jackson (MacArthur)

Jackson is a hardworking sophomore who excels in transition. His continued improvement each time he takes the floor has his coach excited about the next three seasons.

Cayven Hill (McAlester)

Hill is a 6-foot-7 forward whose coach identifies him as a top-10 prospect in the class of 2028, with interest from Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State, Wichita State, Michigan State, McNeese State and South Alabama. He can operate on the perimeter, finish jump hooks with either hand and shoot from the free-throw area out to the 3-point line. His ability to handle the ball in transition and make sound decisions adds another dimension to McAlester’s offense.

Maddox Machado (Miami)

Machado returns after a strong freshman season that included several starts. A reliable ballhandler and talented shooter, he has added strength and grown a few inches through a productive offseason. His coaches believe he is positioned for three more successful seasons.

Miami's Maddox Machado | VYPE Oklahoma

Denver Ford (Minco)

Ford has made significant strides in both his athleticism and skill entering his sophomore season. Now 6-foot-4 and stronger, he has the tools to become an impact player for Minco.

Fuller Gunn (Mount St. Mary)

Gunn has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. His role is expected to grow as he develops physically and gains experience.

Tanner Ensey (Mountain View-Gotebo)

Ensey started as a freshman and led the team in minutes by consistently handling the little things that helped it succeed. A valuable facilitator, he improved throughout the season and finished especially strong. With added size and strength, he is expected to make an even greater impact this year.

Jordan Mitchell (Muskogee)

Mitchell is a strong, 6-foot point guard. His ability to penetrate the lane is a defining part of his game.

Piston Imes (Mustang)

Imes enters his freshman season at Mustang. He stands 6-foot-9 and looks to make an immediate impact.

Levi Ingram (Navajo)

Ingram played quality minutes as a freshman, primarily contributing as a perimeter defender. He will be expected to assume a larger offensive role as a sophomore. His coach believes he could quietly develop into a standout player in Class A.

Kylan Southern (Newkirk)

Southern is a quick, athletic sophomore with excellent ballhandling skills. His explosiveness helps him create separation, and he has developed into a capable 3-point shooter. His coach expects a significant jump this season and believes he will play an important role in helping Newkirk win.

Luke Noles (Norman)

Noles is a versatile guard who can create for teammates and score at all three levels. He has deep shooting range and spent the summer improving his strength and defense.

Cheyston Hawk (Oaks Mission)

Hawk is a 6-foot-4 newcomer who will compete for playing time. His continued development as he grows into his size will be important to his progress.

Kashyn Prather (Oilton)

Prather is an athletic, 6-foot-2 freshman. He is expected to contribute to Oilton’s lineup this season.

Wyatt Stark, Harry Mueggenborg and Jag Mueggenborg (Okarche)

Stark moved from Texas over the summer and brings athleticism, an attacking mentality and the ability to score at all three levels. Harry combines exceptional quickness with the ability to score in a hurry. Jag is a talented scorer who excels at getting to the basket.

Brady McWhirt (Okay)

McWhirt is a freshman who brings reliable 3-point shooting to the floor. His good basketball IQ adds to his potential as a young contributor.

Avery Mitchell (Okemah)

Mitchell is a young guard who will handle point guard duties for Okemah. He combines three-level scoring ability with a high basketball IQ, strong ballhandling and capable passing. His size and leaping ability also allow him to secure difficult rebounds over opponents.

Krew Peach (Oklahoma Christian School)

Krew Peach is a dangerous 3-point shooter whom his coach considers a candidate to be the team’s best. His shooting is a key part of a talented offensive skill set.

Cooper Hill (Oklahoma Union)

Hill is a hardworking sophomore whose recent growth spurt could help him make a significant varsity impact. He leads through both his play and his willingness to put in extra work. His coach is excited to see how those qualities translate to the varsity level.

Ja'carri Hammon (Okmulgee)

Hammon is a talented freshman with an opportunity to earn a starting role. He also performs well in the classroom.

Carter McKinzie (Oktaha)

McKinzie returns after starting as a freshman last season. The 5-foot-10 guard uses his quickness to attack the rim and provide a valuable defensive presence.

Oktaha's Carter McKinzie | VYPE Oklahoma

Tripper Lovell (Panama)

Lovell has shown tremendous improvement and is growing more comfortable in a variety of situations. His positive attitude and approach to the game make him a valuable part of Panama’s team.

Tucker McCollugh (Perkins-Tryon)

McCollugh is a sophomore who has continued to make steady progress within the program. If that development continues, his coach believes he could earn a role during the second half of the season.

Jeremiah Millhouse (Piedmont)

Millhouse is an athletic guard who can contribute as both a scorer and defender. He started 16 games last season while averaging five points and 2.4 rebounds. Piedmont expects him to take on a much larger role this year.

Brody Merritt (Pocola)

Merritt brings varsity experience and is expected to assume primary ballhandling duties. His athleticism and speed, also evident during a strong football season at receiver, should help him create deflections and steals in the backcourt. He has also worked to improve his perimeter shooting.

Carlos Sanchez (Ponca City)

Sanchez is a quick guard with strong defensive instincts and an aggressive scoring mindset. His coach is eager to see him continue developing as a defender and leader this season.

Wiley Hansen (Porter Consolidated)

Hansen brings considerable energy every time he takes the floor. His athleticism and competitive nature allow him to contribute in several areas.

Davin Brown (Putnam City North)

Brown is a promising young talent expected to earn playing time this season. He will compete for minutes on a deep and talented Putnam City North roster.

JShaun Kimbrough (Putnam City West)

Kimbrough is a 6-foot-2 sophomore and the younger brother of returning junior starter Jamauri Kimbrough. His shooting ability and advanced sense of pace help him stand out. He is expected to make an immediate impact off the bench.

Wyatt Daniels (Quapaw)

Daniels has shown the ability to contribute effectively on both ends of the floor. His versatility gives Quapaw several options, and he continues finding ways to improve.

Phoenix Sunday (Rejoice Christian)

Sunday is a skilled, left-handed freshman with the ability to score at all three levels. His relentless effort and offensive talent give him a chance to lead Rejoice Christian in scoring this season.

Jonathan Navarro (Ringwood)

Navarro enters his freshman season after two strong years at the junior high level. His coach expects him to be a valuable addition to Ringwood’s team.

Hudson Bogle (Riverfield)

Bogle is an excellent shooter who can score at all three levels. He shot 40% from 3-point range as a freshman, including a 4-for-7 performance against Wright Christian. His dedication to improving his overall game has him positioned for a key role this season.

Riverfield's Hudson Bogle | Julie Cavender Photography

Barrett Burch (Rush Springs)

Burch is an incoming freshman who put together a strong summer. His ability to space the floor and his continued improvement have his coaches excited about his development.

Luke Warner (Sallisaw)

Warner averaged 2.1 points and 2.6 rebounds as a freshman and is expected to increase his production significantly as a sophomore. His size and physicality complement his ability to score with either strength or finesse around the basket. He is also a capable 3-point shooter and a gifted rebounder.

Brody Shotwell (Sand Springs)

Shotwell is a multisport athlete who excels on the basketball court. After a productive summer, he is working toward taking over the point guard role for Sand Springs in the coming seasons.

Jonavon Tarbell (Sapulpa)

Tarbell is a 6-foot-3 incoming freshman who has already emerged as Sapulpa’s most improved player. His high basketball IQ, motor and work ethic give him a chance to earn valuable minutes on an experienced roster. His coach believes his impact will continue growing as the season progresses.

Julian Battle (Seminole)

Battle is an incoming freshman who excels at scoring in transition. His length and athleticism also allow him to defend at a high level.

Logan Bliss (Sentinel)

Bliss built a strong foundation as a freshman, showing steady growth after earning Underclassmen to Watch recognition entering last season. He is now positioned to move from a supporting role into a central role for Sentinel. His coaches expect important contributions on both ends of the floor.

Lyrik Prater (Sequoyah Claremore)

Prater enters his sophomore season after serving as the team’s sixth man and playing significant minutes last year. At 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-5 wingspan, he has the versatility to play all five positions. His coach expects a big season as he continues developing.

Lorenzo Piaz (Sharon-Mutual)

Piaz is a sophomore guard with strong ballhandling skills and excellent court vision. He attacks the rim confidently and complements that ability with a dependable outside shot. His steady improvement has the Trojans excited about what he can accomplish this season.

Harlem Flemon (Southmoore)

Flemon is a sophomore transfer from Millwood, where he contributed immediately as a freshman during the Falcons’ run to the state championship. He is a tenacious on-ball defender who embraces difficult matchups. Offensively, he can knock down 3-pointers and attack the rim explosively, pairing those skills with a high motor and experience in big moments.

Graham Easttom (Stigler)

Easttom’s coach calls him the hardest-working player he has coached in 31 years. An exceptional athlete, Easttom combines offensive versatility with strong defense. His natural leadership is another reason his coach expects him to accomplish big things this season.

Camdon Nelson (Stillwater)

Nelson is a mature young point guard who plays with poise and consistently looks to create opportunities for teammates. His ability to knock down perimeter shots makes him an additional offensive threat. He is expected to play a key role during his sophomore season.

Matthew McFarlin (Stillwater)

McFarlin is a dynamic athlete who aggressively pursues rebounds. As a freshman, he led Stillwater in rebounds per minute and field-goal%age.

Riggins Bagby (Stilwell)

Bagby returns after earning a starting role as a freshman. A talented scorer whose shooting is a particular strength, he continues working to add strength and develop his overall skills.

Eli Melton (Stonewall)

Melton scored 534 points as a freshman, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 60% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. He also recorded 149 rebounds, 87 assists, 35 steals and 33 blocks. An exceptional athlete, he added size and strength over the summer.

Cruz Wilkerson (Stratford)

Wilkerson is a sophomore guard with good length who attacks the basket effectively and possesses a solid midrange game. A productive summer has put him in position to make an impact this season.

Rhyss Pennock (Stroud)

Pennock continues to mature and learn what it takes to contribute consistently at the varsity level. His potential has Stroud’s coaches excited about his development.

Camden Banham (Summit Christian)

Banham returns after making an impact as a freshman last season. A talented shooting guard, he is expected to assume a larger role as a sophomore.

Azavian Duke (Tahlequah Sequoyah)

Duke brings strength, athleticism and reliable hands to the frontcourt. His rebounding instincts help him anticipate where the ball will come off the rim. His coaches expect a big season from him as an offensive and defensive presence around the basket.

Ethan Blue (Talihina)

Blue is a knockdown shooter who earned an opportunity for minutes through his summer play. A standout at the junior high level, he is expected to provide scoring off the bench and could deliver some big offensive nights.

Talihina's Ethan Blue | VYPE Oklahoma

Nehemiah Townley (Tonkawa)

Townley is a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard competing for consistent varsity minutes. He can stretch the floor with his shooting and create opportunities with his passing vision. His potential to contribute on both ends gives him a chance to earn a substantial role.

Brody Velletta (Tuttle)

Velletta played significant minutes as a freshman, averaging 7.4 points, four rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He has the skill to contribute both inside and on the perimeter, while his length provides valuable rim protection. His shooting improved over the summer to the point that he has become one of Tuttle’s best outside options. Increased ballhandling responsibilities have also helped develop his guard skills.

Xzavion Johnson, Delvontae Jones, Ja’cion Barkus and Kevin Ivory (U.S. Grant)

Xzavion, Delvontae, Ja’cion and Kevin form a young group that continues to improve each day. Their energy, willingness to learn and competitive approach give U.S. Grant plenty of reasons for optimism.

Savian McAllister (Union)

McAllister is a 6-foot-8 sophomore transfer from Broken Arrow. He is expected to make an immediate impact for Union.

Amos Wright (Vian)

Wright played quality minutes as a freshman, accepting difficult defensive assignments and making important shots. His coaches expect a significant increase in his production this season.

David Randall (Vici)

Randall is a sophomore expected to play major minutes for Vici. He also serves as academic team captain and maintains a 4.0 GPA.

Hendrix Padgett (Walters)

Padgett is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who combines shooting ability with good court vision. He also defends well and continues to improve as a rebounder.

Prinz Morgan (Warner)

Morgan is a 6-foot-4 sophomore who showed encouraging improvement over the summer. He can score in the paint and knock down outside jump shots. His coaches expect him to become a more dominant presence this season.

Jett Holland (Washington)

Holland is a 6-foot-4 newcomer from Blanchard who combines guard skills with the ability to play in the post. Strong and effective running the floor, he also plays tight end and defensive end for Washington’s football team. His basketball coach expects him to make an immediate impact once he transitions to the court.

Adam Santiago (Waynoka)

Santiago is a freshman point guard with strong ballhandling, passing and decision-making skills. He sees the floor well, creates opportunities for teammates and remains a scoring threat himself. His defensive effort, confidence and willingness to learn give him the foundation to develop into a strong floor leader.

Jakory Bagby (Weleetka)

Bagby is an exceptional athlete who returns after starting as a freshman. His versatility creates difficult matchups, allowing him to post up smaller guards or draw bigger defenders outside and beat them with his speed. His coach expects an even stronger season this year.

Mason Wallace (Westmoore)

Wallace is a skilled point guard with a high basketball IQ who gained extensive varsity experience as a freshman. He handles the ball well, shoots effectively and uses pace to read and attack the defense. His calm demeanor and ability to avoid getting rattled have his coaches expecting a significant jump this season.

Eli Clinton (Westville)

Clinton started every game as a freshman and has made significant strides entering his sophomore season. Previously used primarily in the post, he has expanded his skills to become a guard and forward. His offseason development has his coach anticipating a breakout year.

Westville's Eli Clinton | VYPE Oklahoma

Steven Olden (Wewoka)

Olden is a highly athletic guard. He is expected to play a key role for Wewoka this season.

Cooper Roberts (Wilson)

Roberts is a sophomore point guard who led Wilson’s junior high and junior varsity teams last season while seeing limited varsity action. He has added height and physical maturity while continuing to develop his decision-making. His offseason commitment has positioned him for a larger varsity role this year.

William Underwood (Woodland)

Underwood is a talented freshman whose competitiveness and coachability have impressed his coaches. He continues to improve and is expected to contribute at the varsity level this season. As he gains experience and confidence, he has the potential to become an important part of Woodland’s future.

CJ McNeil (Wynnewood)

McNeil is an athletic, natural point guard whose year-round dedication reflects his love for basketball. Although his varsity experience is limited, he has shown he can compete at a high level. His leadership, ballhandling, defense and court vision complement a smooth, dependable midrange shot.

Chase Perry (Yale)

Perry is an incoming freshman with excellent shooting ability. His versatility allows him to play any position on the floor.