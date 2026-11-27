Record-breaking performances, remarkable individual accomplishments and outstanding leadership have helped define the 2026 Oklahoma high school football season.

Bartlesville quarterback Michael Kent accounted for more than 3,700 yards and 53 touchdowns while leading his program's turnaround. Hollis standout Matt Parker produced 47 touchdowns on offense and intercepted 10 passes on defense, while Dickson quarterback Baylor Bond rewrote his school's passing record book.

From nationally recognized recruits to small-school standouts who rarely leave the field, players across every classification have distinguished themselves this fall.

Some have helped their teams make deep playoff runs, while others have laid the foundation for future success.

With several state championships still to be decided, here is a look at some of Oklahoma's outstanding high school football players of 2026.

Oklahoma High School Football Standouts

Xavier Pitts (Altus)

Having never played quarterback before this season, the senior moved to the position without hesitation when asked.

Pitts rushed for 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns on 156 carries, averaging 7.07 yards per attempt. He also threw for 494 yards and six touchdowns. His 1,597 total yards and 18 touchdowns made him the engine of the Altus offense.

Tyson Laster (Ardmore)

A four-year starter, Laster is an outstanding football player on both sides of the ball. He has excelled as a starter at cornerback and slot receiver.

Chance Argo (Balko-Forgan)

Lining up at receiver, defensive back, linebacker, safety and running back, Argo has done his best work at wide receiver and safety.

His coach considers him one of the smartest and most coachable players he has had, describing him as an extension of the coaching staff on the field who helps teammates get lined up correctly.

Argo rushed for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 carries and caught 49 passes for 831 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per reception.

Eli Naylor (Balko-Forgan)

Naylor has grown considerably as a quarterback between his sophomore and junior seasons. He now commands the huddle, takes accountability and reads coverages exceptionally well.

He completed 79 of 155 passes for 1,203 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions, posting a 132.7 passer rating. He added 503 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 114 carries.

Naylor also excels in the classroom and maintains a strong commitment to his FFA chapter.

Michael Kent (Bartlesville)

Leading Bartlesville's turnaround and helping the program reach the quarterfinals, the junior quarterback completed 232 of 366 passes for 3,074 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Kent also rushed 140 times for 678 yards and 22 touchdowns. He converted 31 two-point attempts, including 15 through the air and 16 on the ground.

Bartlesville's Michael Kent | VYPE Oklahoma

Maddox Davis (Bethel)

One of those players who makes everyone around him better, Davis stands out for his work ethic and commitment to the team. He has been an important part of Bethel's efforts to build a successful program.

Matthew Hartman (Bethel)

Taking great pride in representing his school and teammates, Hartman has worked extremely hard to reach this point in his career. His coaches are excited about what he has accomplished.

Abe Williams (Bridge Creek)

Playing football for the first time since little league, Williams caught 45 passes for 1,006 yards and five touchdowns.

After being hired in January, his head coach worked hard to get Williams out of the gym and onto the football field. The coach described his season as unbelievable.

Zach Overstreet (Bridge Creek)

A junior captain, Overstreet started every game at quarterback and effectively directed Bridge Creek's high-tempo offense.

He threw for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 200 rushing yards. His coach believes he can become one of the best quarterbacks in Class 4A next season.

Mack Powell (Bristow)

A junior two-way standout at running back and linebacker, Powell rushed for 1,861 yards and 21 touchdowns on 197 carries, averaging 9.45 yards per carry and 169.2 yards per game.

He added 11 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Powell recorded 107 tackles, including 10 for loss, five sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow)

An Oregon commit and All-American Bowl selection, Stanford is one of Oklahoma's most explosive two-way playmakers.

This season, he caught 19 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 27.3 yards per reception. He added 41 tackles and an interception.

Over two seasons, Stanford has accumulated 1,083 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, 150 tackles, six interceptions and 1,550 all-purpose yards.

Greydon Howell (Broken Bow)

A versatile athlete, Howell is an outstanding playmaker at quarterback who has also lined up at several receiver positions, running back and in the secondary.

He gives Broken Bow a chance to make something happen every time the ball is in his hands. His coach values his character, teamwork and leadership even more than his considerable athletic ability.

Jake McKay (Caddo)

Described as the best player his coach has ever coached, McKay is a three-sport standout, excellent student and positive role model.

He caught 59 passes for 1,187 yards and 21 touchdowns while recording 139 tackles, nine interceptions and four forced fumbles on defense.

Four interception returns and a punt return for touchdowns helped him reach 26 total touchdowns, despite playing only portions of six games because of lopsided scores.

Cole Rolland (Checotah)

A three-year starter, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior quarterback threw for 1,971 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions in 10 games.

Rolland also rushed for 1,350 yards and 27 touchdowns on 157 carries. Defensively, he contributed 35 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Landynn Thomason (Checotah)

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior, Thomason excelled at receiver and safety.

He caught 48 passes for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns while recording 45 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

Kayden Atkins (Chouteau-Mazie)

Considered the best athlete in his school by his coach, Atkins has not missed a workout in two years and led the team in yards, touchdowns, receptions, tackles and interceptions.

He caught 51 passes for 744 yards and nine touchdowns, rushed for 164 yards and two scores and returned three kicks for touchdowns.

Defensively, he added 100 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and seven interceptions.

Connor Shockome (Chouteau-Mazie)

In only his second year of football, Shockome went from backup running back to starting quarterback before returning to running back late in the season.

He helped mentor the team's junior quarterback while improving the running game.

Shockome passed for 824 yards and nine touchdowns, rushed for 392 yards and three scores and recorded 30 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

He also contributed as a punter, kicker, safety and linebacker.

Ayden Gaines (Claremore)

Described by his coach as the most explosive athlete he has had, Gaines accumulated 840 receiving yards through nine games.

He scored touchdowns on a kickoff return, a punt return, twice on defense and multiple times on offense.

Bo Wolf (Claremore)

Leading the defense from his inside linebacker position, Wolf established himself as Claremore's leading tackler.

Max Whitekiller (Collinsville)

A three-year starter and team captain, Whitekiller starts at slot receiver and free safety while also handling punting, kickoff returns and punt returns.

He recorded 43 tackles and four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Offensively, he caught 19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Beau Daniels (Collinsville)

The sophomore running back rushed for 1,492 yards and 17 touchdowns on 217 carries, averaging 6.88 yards per attempt.

He added nine receptions for 54 yards. His coach believes he has the potential to become one of the best running backs in school history.

James Lackey (Coyle)

Described by his coach as the Bluejackets' best player throughout the season, Lackey consistently made a difference for his team.

Conner Moorman (Coyle)

An outstanding leader on and off the field, Moorman set an example for the Bluejackets. His coaches valued his influence in the locker room and on game day.

Coyle's Conner Moorman | VYPE Oklahoma

Tucker Stover (Crescent)

Through nine games, Stover completed 112 of 184 passes (61%) for 1,619 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He also rushed for 546 yards and 12 touchdowns on 73 carries, giving him 2,165 total yards and 31 touchdowns.

His leadership and toughness have made him an important part of the Tigers' program.

Travis Wolfe (Crescent)

Through nine games, Wolfe recorded 40 receptions for 671 yards and nine touchdowns.

He competes for the football and consistently makes plays downfield. His willingness to block for teammates is another quality that sets him apart.

Lane Simpson (Cushing)

A game-changing performer in all three phases, Simpson caught 56 passes for 1,043 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also recorded five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and added four kickoff-return touchdowns. His coach praised his character as well as his athletic accomplishments.

Joseph Moore (Dewar)

A dependable leader and valued teammate, Moore has been an important member of the Dewar football program.

Wyatt Malchaski (Dibble)

The heart and soul of his team, Malchaski played through multiple injuries during the first half of the season before returning to full strength by Week 7.

He rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns on 148 carries and caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, he recorded 57 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Jett Norman (Dibble)

When injuries sidelined teammate Wyatt Malchaski, Norman emerged as Dibble's most productive two-way player, leading the team in offensive and defensive production points.

He helped carry the team to a Week 10 victory over Antlers that secured a playoff berth.

Norman rushed for 936 yards and 10 touchdowns, recorded 109 tackles and returned two interceptions for a combined 142 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a kickoff return.

Dibble's Jett Norman | VYPE Oklahoma

Baylor Bond (Dickson)

The quarterback broke every school passing record and led Dickson to its first winning season in 12 years and its first playoff appearance in six seasons.

Bond completed 155 of 220 passes (70%) for 2,229 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for 492 yards and four touchdowns.

D'Eric Drain (Dickson)

A junior two-way starter on Dickson's first winning team in 12 years, Drain accumulated 856 receiving yards and 16 touchdown receptions.

He also scored four rushing touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Sammy Blackburn (Drumright)

Named Special Teams Player of the Year for Class 1A-2, Region 3, Blackburn led the team with seven interceptions.

He also caught 58 passes for 850 yards. His coach praised his character on and off the field.

Garrett Wright (Drumright)

A senior quarterback with considerable athletic ability, Wright rushed for 26 touchdowns and threw for 10 more.

He accounted for nine touchdowns in a single game, breaking the school record.

Colton McComb (Edmond Memorial)

A four-year varsity letterman committed to Kansas State, McComb recorded 120 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and 13 quarterback hurries this season.

He also scored 11 rushing touchdowns on 42 carries and caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

His coach believes he moves from sideline to sideline better than any linebacker in Oklahoma.

Edmond Memorial's Colton McComb | VYPE Oklahoma

Cameron Quarrels (Edmond Memorial)

After moving to Edmond shortly before his junior year, Quarrels established himself as one of the state's top receivers.

This season, he caught 48 passes for 943 yards and eight touchdowns while recording 41 tackles and two fumble recoveries as a standout cornerback.

His coach described him as the cornerstone of the passing game.

Chauncey Cravens (Edmond North)

A three-year starting quarterback, Cravens earned 2026 COAC Player of the Year and District 6A-I-1 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

He accumulated 3,478 total yards and 37 touchdowns, leading Edmond North to five victories, a city championship and its highest win total since 2012.

Cayden Belletto (Elgin)

A two-year starting quarterback, Belletto threw for 2,426 yards and 27 touchdowns last season and accumulated 1,410 passing yards and 21 touchdowns through nine games this year.

He has recorded 4,154 career total yards and 52 touchdowns, completing 64% of his passes with just three interceptions.

An accurate pocket passer who can extend plays with his legs, Belletto holds five Division II scholarship offers.

Mark Mata (Glenpool)

A leader for Glenpool, Mata played an important role on offense, defense and special teams.

He rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 47 carries and caught 28 passes for 501 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, he recorded 82 tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Glenpool's Mark Mata | VYPE Oklahoma

Landen Burr (Glenpool)

A transfer who spent one season at quarterback for Glenpool, Burr made an immediate impact.

He completed 64 of 113 passes for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards on nine carries.

His attitude and effort set a positive standard for his teammates.

Glenpool's Landen Burr | VYPE Oklahoma

Devon Mannon (Gore)

A senior running back and linebacker, Mannon provided outstanding leadership on and off the field.

He rushed for 1,675 yards and 20 touchdowns, finishing with 2,003 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns, including a receiving touchdown and a kickoff-return touchdown.

Defensively, he recorded more than 100 tackles, including more than 10 for loss. His coaches believe he deserves MVP consideration.

Kaydin McCartney (Gore)

The anchor of both the offensive line and linebacking corps, McCartney consistently graded above 80% on offense and recorded more than 100 tackles on defense.

His physical presence made him especially valuable in short-yardage situations, when the team frequently ran behind him.

His coaches believe he deserves MVP consideration.

Hayden "Moose" Keenen (Harrah)

Leading the defense and helping Harrah reach the playoffs for the first time in five years, Keenen recorded more than 100 tackles and forced seven fumbles.

He also excelled on special teams and helped organize the defense. His leadership helped bring together the new coaching staff and returning players.

Levi Ferrell (Hennessey)

A respected team leader, Ferrell threw for 1,591 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He also led the team in rushing with 1,284 yards and 24 touchdowns. A tough competitor, Ferrell consistently earned his coaches' trust in important situations.

Abe Gomez (Holdenville)

A senior running back, Gomez rushed for 1,051 yards and 18 touchdowns on 90 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per attempt despite regularly facing defenses designed to stop him.

He sat out the second half of five games and missed another with an injury.

An explosive, physical runner who breaks tackles and helps get the offense into the correct play, Gomez also recorded 25 tackles on defense.

Jordan Harjo (Holdenville)

A defensive stalwart, Harjo recorded 92 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.

A strong communicator and senior leader with an even-keeled demeanor, Harjo is described by his coach as a big play waiting to happen.

Matt Parker (Hollis)

An outstanding contributor in all three phases, Parker rushed for 2,233 yards and 35 touchdowns on 226 carries.

He also completed 102 of 141 passes for 1,386 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception.

Defensively, Parker recorded 43 solo tackles, 14 pass breakups and 10 interceptions.

Justin Palacios (Hooker)

Palacios finished his career with 6,243 rushing yards, ranking 26th all-time, and 89 total touchdowns.

This season, he rushed for 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns on 190 carries, caught 10 passes for 173 yards and completed 12 of 13 passes.

Defensively, he recorded 95 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack.

Kip Nunley (Hooker)

The anchor of the offensive line at left tackle, Nunley is a player Hooker frequently runs behind.

He also excels at middle linebacker, where he recorded 90 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack and four quarterback hurries.

Jayka Santillan (Hugo)

A four-year starting quarterback, Santillan is an outstanding leader on and off the field and a fierce competitor.

He enjoyed a strong senior season before injuries during the second half of the year affected both him and his team.

Jeymon Reed (Jones)

Through 11 games, Reed completed 197 of 282 passes (70%) for 2,749 yards and 40 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

He also rushed for 907 yards and 18 touchdowns on 95 carries, despite playing beyond halftime in only five games.

Rivals ranks him No. 46 nationally in the Class of 2029, and both Rivals and 247Sports rank him among the top five quarterbacks in his class.

Jesse Hernandez (Jones)

An outstanding outside linebacker, Hernandez earned District Player of the Year honors.

Rebel Hays (Kansas)

Consistency is what makes Hays special. He comes to work every day, puts forth his best effort and embraces whatever responsibilities are necessary to help his team succeed.

Bleu Anderson (Maysville)

A sophomore tight end, Anderson emerged as Maysville's biggest offensive threat and again led the team in receiving after surpassing 500 receiving yards as a freshman.

He consistently finds openings in opposing defenses and is an effective run blocker. His versatility allows him to play nearly any offensive position.

Gabe Arroyo (Maysville)

After returning from an early-season injury that cost him two games, Arroyo became an impact player at running back.

The sophomore contributed on both offense and defense down the stretch despite not being completely healthy.

Gunnar Enochs (Meeker)

A receiver who moved to running back for his senior season under a new coaching staff, Enochs carried the offense through a challenging year.

He accumulated 1,355 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking 11th in Class 2A-2 in rushing and second in points scored.

He recorded 30 tackles at strong safety, earned first-team all-district honors and plans to compete in powerlifting and track this spring.

Ozias Adams (Moore)

Adams rushed for 1,358 yards and 21 touchdowns on 157 carries, averaging 8.65 yards per attempt.

He also caught 10 passes for 75 yards and returned eight kickoffs for 213 yards and a touchdown, averaging 26.6 yards per return.

Moore's Ozias Adams | VYPE Oklahoma

Landis Greene (Moore)

A big-play threat in all three phases, Greene caught 34 passes for 609 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 17.91 yards per reception.

He also rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and scored touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns.

Moore's Landis Greene | VYPE Oklahoma

Damarion Berryman (Muskogee)

A slot receiver enjoying a breakout season, Berryman caught 29 passes for 549 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also rushed for 417 yards and six touchdowns on 42 carries and added 245 yards and a touchdown on 11 kick returns.

Muskogee's Damarion Berryman | VYPE Oklahoma

Brayden McMullen (Muskogee)

An outstanding team leader, McMullen completed 101 of 168 passes for 1,632 yards and 14 touchdowns despite missing four games with an injury.

Xavier Jauregui (Nathan Hale)

Jauregui recorded 101 knockdown blocks and posted an average blocking grade of 92.6%.

He accomplished those totals despite missing eight quarters of football, including significant portions of games against Glenpool, Memorial and Grant.

His coach considers him one of Oklahoma's best offensive linemen in any classification.

Janih Franklin (Nathan Hale)

The junior led Class 5A in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, catching 54 passes for 1,108 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He averaged 110.8 receiving yards per game despite regularly facing double teams and defensive game plans designed to contain him.

Cody Nix (Newcastle)

A team captain selected by his teammates, Nix starts on both the offensive and defensive lines and is considered one of the top linemen in his district and classification.

He leads the team in knockdown blocks, while his dominance on the defensive line extends beyond the statistics.

Nix holds a scholarship offer from Central Oklahoma.

Ashton Shumard (Newcastle)

A team captain and two-year starter on defense and special teams, Shumard also fills multiple offensive roles when needed.

He is an outstanding athlete whose talent is evident whenever he takes the field.

Oakley Caruthers (Norman)

A four-year starter on the defensive line and team captain, Caruthers recorded 88 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine sacks as a senior.

He added five fumble recoveries, four pass breakups, an interception and three defensive touchdowns.

Caruthers is committed to the Air Force Academy and boasts a 4.0 GPA and a 35 ACT score.

Ben Kolar (Norman North)

Kolar excelled at tight end and defensive end in Class 6A-I, catching 44 passes for 743 yards and 15 touchdowns while recording 42 tackles and four sacks.

Committed to Stanford, he maintains a 4.0 GPA and earned a 35 on the ACT.

A team captain and outstanding leader, Kolar is described by his coach as a once-in-a-decade talent with NFL potential.

Tyson Hawkins (North Rock Creek)

A student of the game who has played receiver, quarterback, running back, safety and punter, Hawkins makes everyone around him better.

He recorded 56 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. From his safety position, he added 95 tackles and six interceptions.

Asiah Saxton (Nowata)

In nine games, Saxton rushed for 1,757 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Defensively, he recorded 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also blocked an extra point.

His coach praised his character and ability to lead by example.

Nowata's Asiah Saxton | VYPE Oklahoma

Conner Gagan (Nowata)

A 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end and defensive end, Gagan recorded 81 tackles in nine games, including 19 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.

His coach praised his character as well as his accomplishments on the field.

Nowata's Conner Gagan | VYPE Oklahoma

Jacoby Justus (Oklahoma Bible Academy)

A four-year starter who leads both the defense and offensive line, Justus is the team's leading tackler at linebacker and presents a difficult challenge for opposing blockers.

He started three years at center before moving to guard and filled in at tight end for two games following early-season injuries.

His coach described him as an excellent student of the game and a great teammate.

Koy Schneider (Oklahoma Bible Academy)

A junior and three-year two-way starter, Schneider caught 39 passes for 661 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games.

He also rushed for 506 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 11.5 yards per carry without a fumble, and returned a punt for a touchdown.

At safety, he is the team's second-leading tackler and helps organize the defense.

Gavin Nickell (Olive)

A three-year starting quarterback who also splits time between cornerback and linebacker, Nickell directs Olive's triple-option offense.

In 10 games, he rushed for 713 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 618 yards and 17 more.

Defensively, he recorded 39.5 tackles and four interceptions. He was voted District C-4 Offensive MVP.

Bryer Maxville (Olive)

Playing football for the first time as a senior, Maxville became a force on defense and a weapon at tight end.

He recorded 70 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

He also accumulated 200 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Maxville earned eight-man all-state honors and was named District C-4 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Ben Hogue (Oologah)

A three-year starter who battled minor injuries, Hogue excels at cornerback, receiver and kicker.

He recorded 32 tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups while catching 27 passes for 356 yards and three touchdowns.

He converted 13 of 14 extra points and all three field-goal attempts, adding 24 kickoffs for 874 yards.

Aiden Marquez (Pawnee)

A determined and hard-working junior running back, Marquez possesses many of the qualities coaches value in a player and teammate.

He rushed for 1,854 yards and 33 touchdowns on 239 carries.

Westin Atkinson (Perkins-Tryon)

Atkinson has done a little bit of everything this season, running the football, catching passes, playing defense and contributing on special teams.

His role changes from week to week, and he consistently embraces whatever responsibilities are assigned to him.

His coach believes his greatest value is the impact he has on the team's overall success.

Ricardo Mendoza (Perkins-Tryon)

Mendoza contributes as a receiver, defensive back and kicker.

In a 42-41 victory over Heritage Hall, he caught two touchdown passes, returned an interception for a touchdown and converted all six extra-point attempts.

His coach noted that every one of those points mattered.

Jaxon Miner (Perry)

A sophomore described by his coach as the team's best player, Miner played 94% of Perry's snaps across offense, defense and special teams.

He passed for 357 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 756 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, he recorded 53 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 407 yards.

Ty Jerrell (Pocola)

A four-year starter and four-time all-district performer at linebacker and receiver, Jerrell earned district MVP honors.

He recorded 111 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

Offensively, he caught 40 passes for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns. His coach described him as a complete team player.

Dabin Gaines (Pocola)

The District 3K Offensive Player of the Year, Gaines threw for 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while completing 66% of his passes.

He also rushed for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Kyson Davis (Pond Creek-Hunter)

One of the top players in eight-man football, Davis rushed for 961 yards and 18 touchdowns on 92 carries and caught 40 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also scored two kickoff-return touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass and recorded 41 tackles and four interceptions.

His totals could have been even higher, but he played only four complete games because of mercy-rule finishes.

Brady Schuermann (Pond Creek-Hunter)

Schuermann enjoyed an outstanding season at quarterback, completing 78 of 107 passes for 1,651 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

He also rushed for 548 yards and five touchdowns on 107 carries.

His statistical totals were limited by lopsided victories in which he often played only about one quarter.

Trentyn Shamblin (Quinton)

A three-year starter, team captain and the team's leading rusher for three consecutive seasons, Shamblin plays tailback and weakside linebacker and returns kicks.

He is a physical, tough runner who wears down opposing defenses. His coach also praised his ability at linebacker.

Mason Thompson (Quinton)

A senior offensive and defensive lineman and team captain, Thompson anchors the offensive line.

He consistently grades above 88% and has led the team in pancake blocks for two consecutive seasons.

Kase Adams (Sallisaw)

An outstanding leader for the program over the past three years, Adams has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and passed for more than 1,400 yards this season.

He has been a major reason for Sallisaw's 11-0 start. His coach also praised his character.

Dom Forbes (Sand Springs)

Forbes recently broke the school record for career receptions, surpassing 250 catches.

He is expected to finish his career as a three-time all-state selection and the career record holder in every receiving category in Charles Page High School history.

Cashawn Thompson (Seminole)

A hard-working player and excellent athlete, Thompson caught 45 passes for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns at receiver.

Carter Childs (Seminole)

Childs enjoyed an outstanding season at running back and linebacker, recording 45 tackles on defense.

Mason Weeks (Sequoyah)

A senior two-way starter at defensive back and receiver, Weeks also handled kicking duties and saw action at quarterback in the wildcat formation.

He caught 51 passes for 802 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gunner Allison (Sequoyah)

In his first season at quarterback and working within a new offensive system, Allison completed 123 of 245 passes for 1,841 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Noah Wickware (Sharon-Mutual)

A junior quarterback, safety and linebacker, Wickware helped Sharon-Mutual reach 12-0 heading into its semifinal matchup against Medford.

He rushed for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 12.05 yards per carry, and completed 56 of 88 passes for 876 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Defensively, he recorded 20 solo tackles and four interceptions. He was also involved in 30 successful two-point conversions.

Jacob Walker (Sharon-Mutual)

A junior running back and linebacker, Walker helped lead Sharon-Mutual to a 12-0 record.

He rushed for 1,460 yards and 23 touchdowns on 80 carries, averaging an impressive 18.25 yards per attempt.

Walker also caught 10 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns and converted 12 two-point attempts.

Defensively, he recorded 71 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Riley Storie (Shawnee)

A junior linebacker, Storie recorded 130 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He also rushed for 426 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nolan Ward (Shawnee)

The senior captain recorded 129 tackles, two sacks, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Peyton Campbell (Stillwater)

A three-year starter at free safety, Campbell moved to receiver after the team lost two wideouts. He also contributes as a kickoff and punt returner.

In nine games, after missing one with an injury, Campbell caught 37 passes for 833 yards and eight touchdowns, including an 89-yard reception.

Defensively, he recorded 47 tackles and five interceptions, returning one 91 yards for a touchdown. He also scored on a punt return.

Stillwater's Peyton Campbell | VYPE Oklahoma

Bryson Brown (Stillwater)

Committed to Oklahoma State and scheduled to enroll in January, Brown is the middle linebacker and leader of Stillwater's defense.

He recorded 80 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

His coach describes him as a relentless player who excels at pursuing the football from sideline to sideline.

Stillwater's Bryson Brown | VYPE Oklahoma

Chase Benham (Stilwell)

A senior who has played an important role in turning the program around, Benham followed a 1,000-yard rushing season as a junior with 940 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 carries this fall, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.

He also caught nine passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Benham recorded 147 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Brayton Carter (Stilwell)

The holder of every school receiving record and one of the top players in Class 4A, Carter appeared in nine games before a Week 10 injury.

He caught 37 passes for 580 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 311 yards and six touchdowns on 32 carries.

Defensively, he recorded 76 tackles and two interceptions.

Braxton Baker (Tahlequah)

A 5-foot-10, 224-pound senior defensive end and team captain, Baker recorded 102 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in nine games.

His coach believes Baker would be heavily recruited by Division I programs if he were taller and considers him one of the best players he has coached in 15 years as a head coach.

Baker holds a scholarship offer from Southwestern College in Kansas.

Michael Torkelson (Tahlequah)

A junior athlete and defensive back, Torkelson was selected by his teammates as one of four team captains.

A two-year starter at cornerback, he has recorded nine interceptions over two seasons.

Despite battling injuries, Torkelson contributed more than 700 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing receiver, running back and quarterback this season.

He returned a kickoff 97 yards against Pryor to establish a school record, holds the school's career extra-point record and converted two 41-yard field goals.

Nathan Henning (Temple)

Henning has played quarterback, running back and receiver while contributing at safety on defense.

He embraces whatever responsibilities are necessary to help Temple succeed. His coach describes him as an outstanding teammate.

Eli Hernandez (Texhoma)

A workhorse on both sides of the football, Hernandez rushed for 2,110 yards and 29 touchdowns on 141 carries in nine games.

He also caught three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

At linebacker, he recorded 110 tackles, including six for loss, finishing second on the team in tackles.

Hernandez helped lead Texhoma to its first district championship since 2012.

Hunter Meyer (Texhoma)

The team's leading defensive player, Meyer recorded 135 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack, four fumble recoveries and an interception in 10 games.

Offensively, he played wingback and tight end before moving to guard during the playoffs as the Wildcats dealt with injuries.

His coach praised his versatility and ability to fill numerous roles.

Jordan Lane (Tuttle)

Through 12 games, despite limited playing time in lopsided victories, Lane caught 54 passes for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.

At cornerback, he recorded four interceptions and provided physical run support.

His coach describes him as a vocal leader with a high football IQ and a deserving team MVP nominee.

Wick Kohmescher (Tuttle)

A senior defensive leader, Kohmescher recorded 80 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions despite limited playing time in lopsided victories.

He also caught two touchdown passes and contributed as a blocker at fullback.

His coach praised his commitment to studying film and believes he deserves consideration for team MVP honors.

Octavious Espetia (U.S. Grant)

Described by his coach as the school's Mr. Football, Espetia helped defeat rival Capitol Hill and broke the school's single-season tackles record.

His 123 tackles surpassed the previous record of 107, which had stood since 2017.

He also recorded eight tackles for loss, one sack and an interception while contributing as a blocker at tight end.

A two-year team captain and senior class president, Espetia also participates in cheerleading, basketball, track and student council while maintaining a 3.4 GPA.

Prince Austin (Wagoner)

An exceptionally tough player who consistently gives maximum effort, Austin rushed for 1,235 yards and 17 touchdowns through nine games, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

He also accumulated 181 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Wagoner's Prince Austin | VYPE Oklahoma

Karson Klinger (Wagoner)

A hard-working player who rarely leaves the field, Klinger has contributed at quarterback, offensive line and tight end.

He leads Wagoner with 84 tackles, including seven for loss and one sack.

Offensively, he recorded 23 rushing yards and three touchdowns and completed his only pass attempt for 23 yards.

His coach praised his physical blocking at both offensive line and tight end.

Wagoner's Karson Klinger | VYPE Oklahoma

Case Alexander (Washington)

Committed to Penn State, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Alexander possesses impressive speed, but his coach believes his intangible qualities are what truly set him apart.

He approaches practice with a willingness to work and learn and provides outstanding leadership.

Through nine games, Alexander recorded 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

Creed Barrett (Washington)

Through nine games, Barrett threw for 1,803 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 71% of his passes.

He also rushed for 464 yards and three touchdowns.

His coach praised his development in the mental aspects of the game, particularly his ability to process coverages quickly and use his arm talent to capitalize on what he sees.

Brady Helberg (Waukomis)

Helberg completed 209 of 348 passes (60.1%) for 2,746 yards and 37 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Despite suffering a knee injury in Week 3 that left him struggling to walk the following week, he never missed a game.

His coach described him as vital to the team's offensive success.

Keagan Keller (Waukomis)

The team's leading receiver, Keller caught 80 passes for 1,181 yards and 15 touchdowns without fumbling.

Opponents regularly assigned their best defender to cover him, and several adjusted their defensive schemes specifically to slow him down.

Jaxton Simmons (Waurika)

A four-year starter on both sides of the football and a two-time VYPE Top 100 selection, Simmons rushed for 1,468 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

He also passed for 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns.

At safety, he recorded 68 tackles and three interceptions.

Tyler Collins (Wayne)

Collins rushed for more than 1,500 yards at running back.

He never missed a summer workout or fall practice, and his coach considers him one of the hardest-working players he has encountered in 25 years of coaching.

His willingness to ask questions and continually improve his skills helped fuel his success.

Zealand Danielson (Yukon)

One of the nation's top quarterback prospects, Danielson played 10 games before suffering an injury early in the semifinal.

He accumulated 3,186 total yards, including 2,504 passing yards and 682 rushing yards, and accounted for 33 touchdowns.

Yukon's Zealand Danielson | Caleb Martin

Prince Shelburn (Yukon)

The leading rusher in Class 6A-I, Shelburn rushed for 1,435 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He also contributed 159 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.

Yukon's Prince Shelburn | Caleb Martin