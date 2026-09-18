Fab Five: Oregon High School Football Week 3 Games With Predictions

Week 3 of the Oregon high school football season brings a coaching milestone, the first meeting between two district neighbors and an early showdown between Central Oregon powers.

Lake Oswego coach Steve Coury can earn his 300th career victory when the top-ranked Lakers visit Sherwood, while No. 6 Mountain View and No. 11 Summit open Intermountain Conference play against each other. No. 2 West Linn also hosts No. 21 Wilsonville in the first football meeting between the two schools.

High School On SI Oregon will have all the scores up with the action under the Friday night lights, including the matchups involving teams ranked in this week's Oregon High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

No. 1 Lake Oswego (3-0) at No. 25 Sherwood (0-2)

Lake Oswego has rolled through its first three games, putting longtime coach Steve Coury on the brink of becoming just the eighth coach in state history to reach 300 career victories.

Coury took over the program in 1992, the year after Gery Weber led the Lakers to the state semifinals before resigning. Coury returned Lake Oswego to the semifinals nine years later, reached the program's first state championship game the following season and eventually led the Lakers to their first state title in 2011.

Lake Oswego has won two more championships under Coury since then, including last season's title. He enters Friday with a 299-97 career record.

Our pick: Lake Oswego

No. 21 Wilsonvillle (1-1) at No. 2 West Linn (2-0)

Despite belonging to the same school district, Wilsonville and West Linn have never met in football. Wilsonville has traditionally competed at least one classification below West Linn in the OSAA hierarchy, helping explain why the neighboring programs haven't crossed paths.

Their first meeting brings together two of the state's top quarterbacks in Wilsonville's Trevor Glos and West Linn's Sloan Baker.

Our pick: West Linn

No. 11 Summit (0-2) at No. 6 Mountain View (3-0)

Mountain View coach Brian Crum recently called Summit the best 0-2 team in the state, and the Storm have a case. Their two losses came against reigning Idaho 5A champion Bishop Kelly, when a potential game-tying 2-point conversion failed in the final minute, and Sheldon, which scored the winning touchdown in the final minute. Both games were on the road.

This is the Intermountain Conference opener for both teams and again figures to play a major role in deciding the league championship. Summit's challenge will be turning the yards it has piled up in its first two games into points against a Mountain View defense allowing just 11.3 points per game.

Our pick: Mountain View

Mountainside (2-1) at No. 13 Lakeridge (2-1)

Mountainside has bounced back from its Week 0 loss to Tualatin with victories over Glencoe and Westview. Now the Mavericks head to Lakeridge to test themselves against another Three Rivers League opponent.

The Pacers have followed a similar path after a Week 0 road loss, surviving last week when Colby Owen converted a 2-point conversion with 21 seconds remaining to secure a 43-42 victory over Lincoln.

Our pick: Lakeridge

Clackamas (1-1) at No. 23 Tigard (2-0)

Tigard makes its first appearance in this week's High School On SI Oregon Top 25 after opening 2-0 under first-year coach Will Whitley.

Clackamas also has a first-year coach in Ryan McCants and earned its first victory of the season last week, defeating McMinnville 35-7.

Our pick: Tigard